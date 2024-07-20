Umiya Tubes Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3.55 million compared to INR 3.58 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 13.51 million compared to INR 3.58 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 15.66 million compared to INR 10.53 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.57 compared to INR 1.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.57 compared to INR 1.05 a year ago.