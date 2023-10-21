Umm Al Qaiwain General Investments Company P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Umm Al Qaiwain General Investments Company P.S.C. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was AED 23.2 million compared to AED 2.54 million a year ago. Net income was AED 21.35 million compared to AED 1.09 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AED 0.059 compared to AED 0.003 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was AED 40.5 million compared to AED 54.31 million a year ago. Net income was AED 34.94 million compared to AED 49.62 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AED 0.096 compared to AED 0.137 a year ago.