  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Umpqua Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMPQ   US9042141039

UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(UMPQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 04:00:00 pm EDT
18.09 USD   +3.08%
Umpqua holdings announces $0.21 per common share dividend
PR
INSIDER BUY : Umpqua Holdings
MT
Wedbush Trims Umpqua Holdings' Price Target to $20 From $21, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
UMPQUA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES $0.21 PER COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND

05/05/2022 | 08:31am EDT
PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share.  The dividend is payable on May 27, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-holdings-announces-0-21-per-common-share-dividend-301540805.html

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
