Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Umpqua Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMPQ   US9042141039

UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(UMPQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua Holdings Corporation - UMPQ

11/20/2021 | 12:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NasdaqGS: UMPQ) to Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB).  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Umpqua will receive only 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each share of Umpqua that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-umpq/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-umpqua-holdings-corporation---umpq-301429489.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12:54aUMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
11/18UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09Umpqua Bank Expands Middle Market Banking Division to Arizona
PR
11/05UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/05Umpqua Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Unchanged at $0.21 a Share, Payable Nov. 30 to Sha..
MT
11/05Umpqua Holdings Announces $0.21 Per Common Share Dividend
PR
11/05Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November 30, ..
CI
11/04UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
11/02UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
10/28SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, UMPQ, FLXN, ADMS; Sharehol..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations