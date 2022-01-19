|
UMPQUA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
$0.41
$88
12.94%
14.3%
Net earnings per diluted
common share
Net income ($ in millions)
Return on average tangible
common equity ("ROATCE")1
Total risk-based capital ratio
(estimated)
CEO Commentary
"Umpqua's fourth quarter results round out an outstanding year for the bank that is particularly commendable given the ongoing challenges faced by our associates, customers, and communities" said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "Non-PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan growth of $930 million marks the highest quarterly growth in the bank's history, and it highlights the success of multi-year initiatives that are further evidenced through core commercial fee growth and a continued reduction of our total cost of deposits to just six basis points. The quarter's growth demonstrates our ability to keep our teams focused on organically expanding our franchise and creating shareholder value while meticulously planning for our previously announced combination with Columbia Banking System."
– Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation
FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income and NIM
• Net interest income decreased by $1.7 million on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to lower income related to PPP loan forgiveness as net interest income otherwise expanded.
• Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.15% was down six basis points from the prior period due to lower PPP fees. The impact was partially offset by higher average non-PPP loan balances and lower interest expense.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
• Non-interest income increased by $9.0 million due to higher net mortgage banking revenue of $9.0 million given a write-up of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset.
• Non-interest expense increased by $16.0 million due to merger-related expenses of $15.2 million.
Credit Quality
• Net charge-offs remained low at 0.13% of average loans and leases (annualized).
• A recapture of the provision for credit losses of $0.7 million was recorded in the period as forecasted economic conditions improved.
• Non-performing assets to total assets remained at 0.17%, consistent with the prior period.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.3% and estimated Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.6%.
• Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on November 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 19, 2021.
Other Notable Items
• Completed 15 planned store consolidations during the quarter, bringing total Next Gen 2.0 store consolidations to 34.
• $3.0 million in exit disposal costs related to store consolidations and back-office lease exits.
4Q21 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
Return on average assets
1.13 %
1.40 %
2.04 %
Return on average tangible common equity
12.94 %
15.88 %
23.07 %
Net interest margin
3.15 %
3.21 %
3.35 %
Efficiency ratio - consolidated
63.10 %
59.44 %
58.82 %
Loan to deposit ratio
84.80 %
81.65 %
88.45 %
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
Net interest income
$233,379
$235,074
$234,907
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
($736)
($18,919)
$29
Non-interest income
$82,738
$73,705
$123,960
Non-interest expense
$199,711
$183,753
$211,312
Earnings per common share - diluted
$0.41
$0.49
$0.68
Dividends paid per share
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
BALANCE SHEET
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
Total assets
$30.6B
$30.9B
$29.2B
Loans and leases
$22.6B
$22.0B
$21.8B
Total deposits
$26.6B
$26.9B
$24.6B
Tangible book value per common share1
$12.65
$12.52
$12.21
Book value per common share
$12.69
$12.57
$12.28
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $30.6 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $30.9 billion as of September 30, 2021 and $29.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $15.3 billion as of December 31, 2021, representing 50% of total assets and 58% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $22.6 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $583.2 million from $22.0 billion as of September 30, 2021. The increase is primarily due to balanced, non-PPP loan growth of $929.5 million that substantially offset a $346.3 million decline in PPP balances as related loan forgiveness continued. Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio.
Total deposits were $26.6 billion as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of $313.7 million from $26.9 billion as of September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to anticipated outflows related to the April 2021 sale of Umpqua Investments, a continued decline in personal certificates of deposit balances, and normal seasonal trends related to customer tax and escrow payments.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $233.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down $1.7 million from the prior quarter. The decrease is due to a $5.9 million reduction in PPP-related fee income accreted into interest income, with the effect partially offset by higher non-PPP loan income and higher investment securities income due to higher average balances in the quarter and a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 6 basis points from 3.21% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease is attributable to the aforementioned decline in PPP-related fees. Please refer to the Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $261.2 million, or 1.16% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2021, which was down from $269.3 million, or 1.23% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2021. The recapture of provision for credit losses was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a recapture of $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. The current quarter's modest recapture of provision reflects improvement in economic forecasts used in credit models that was largely offset by allowance requirements for new loan generation.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases increased by two basis points from the prior quarter to 0.13% of average loans and leases for the fourth quarter of 2021 (annualized). Net charge-off activity within the FinPac portfolio remained below its historical average for the second consecutive quarter. As of December 31, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.17% of total assets, compared to 0.17% as of September 30, 2021 and 0.24% as of December 31, 2020.
Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). In applying CECL, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts to project life of loan performance. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic forecasts projected significant, negative COVID-19 related impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. As those future economic forecasts stabilized as well as incorporating loan mix changes, we recorded a recapture of $0.7 million of the allowance for credit losses in the current period.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $82.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $9.0 million from the prior quarter and driven primarily by the increase in net mortgage banking revenue. As detailed in our segment disclosures, non-interest income for the Core Banking segment includes a fair value loss of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by an increase in long-term interest rates and their effect on fair value adjustments related to investment securities, swap derivatives, and loans carried at fair value. This compares to a fair value gain of $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, and the $8.0 million decline in fair value change between periods from these specific items was primarily driven by a $6.1 million decline in fair value change for loans carried at fair value, which is captured in other income. Please refer to the Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to other non-interest income.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $23.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $6.7 million from the prior quarter. This decline reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $116.0 million or 11.8% in for-sale mortgage origination volume given anticipated seasonal trends and a decrease of 36 basis points in the home lending gain on sale margin to 2.71% for the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a seasonal decline in the locked pipeline. Interest rate movements favorably impacted valuation of the MSR asset, resulting in a net write-up during the quarter of $10.1 million, which includes a $15.4 million fair value gain related to model inputs. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 54% related to purchase activity, compared to 61% for the prior quarter and 48% for the same period in the prior year.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $199.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $16.0 million from the prior quarter level. The current quarter includes $15.2 million in merger-related expenses and $3.0 million in exit and disposal costs related to store consolidations and back-office lease exits. Please refer to the Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation for quarterly expense change details.
Capital
As of December 31, 2021, the Company's book value per common share increased to $12.69 from $12.57 in the prior quarter, and its tangible book value per common share2 increased to $12.65 from $12.52 in the prior quarter.
The Company's estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.3% and its estimated Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.6% as of December 31, 2021. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2021 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 19, 20 and 21 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.
The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including wholesale, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and related expenses for residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.
Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.
The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,749,270
$ 2,722,379
$ 2,766,316
$ 2,681,869
$ 2,704,577
Subtract:
Goodwill
—
—
—
2,715
2,715
Other intangible assets, net
8,840
9,970
11,100
12,230
13,360
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 2,740,430
$ 2,712,409
$ 2,755,216
$ 2,666,924
$ 2,688,502
Total assets
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
$ 30,284,965
$ 30,036,680
$ 29,235,175
Subtract:
Goodwill
—
—
—
2,715
2,715
Other intangible assets, net
8,840
9,970
11,100
12,230
13,360
Tangible assets
$ 30,632,096
$ 30,881,509
$ 30,273,865
$ 30,021,735
$ 29,219,100
Common shares outstanding at period end
216,626
216,622
220,626
220,491
220,226
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
8.97 %
8.81 %
9.13 %
8.93 %
9.25 %
Tangible common equity ratio
8.95 %
8.78 %
9.10 %
8.88 %
9.20 %
Book value per common share
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
$ 12.54
$ 12.16
$ 12.28
Tangible book value per common share
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
$ 12.49
$ 12.10
$ 12.21
About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company has been recognized for eight years in a row on FORTUNE magazine's list of the country's "100 Best Companies to Work For," and was recently named by The Portland Business Journal the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for the sixteenth consecutive year. In addition to its retail banking presence, Umpqua Bank also owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. For more information, visit www.umpquabank.com.
Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 3384189. A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 3384189. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, deferral programs, and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the proposed transaction between us and Columbia Banking System, Inc.; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 221,501
$ 224,403
$ 223,470
$ 221,141
$ 240,815
(1)
%
(8)
%
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
16,566
16,102
14,619
13,112
11,951
3
%
39
%
Exempt from federal income tax
1,456
1,470
1,487
1,534
1,523
(1)
%
(4)
%
Dividends
102
213
405
598
659
(52)
%
(85)
%
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
1,229
1,237
774
624
531
(1)
%
131
%
Total interest income
240,854
243,425
240,755
237,009
255,479
(1)
%
(6)
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
4,357
5,100
7,016
10,678
14,567
(15)
%
(70)
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
48
88
68
76
93
(45)
%
(48)
%
Borrowings
51
149
866
1,772
2,765
(66)
%
(98)
%
Junior subordinated debentures
3,019
3,014
3,042
3,052
3,147
0
%
(4)
%
Total interest expense
7,475
8,351
10,992
15,578
20,572
(10)
%
(64)
%
Net interest income
233,379
235,074
229,763
221,431
234,907
(1)
%
(1)
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(736)
(18,919)
(22,996)
—
29
(96)
%
nm
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
11,188
10,941
10,310
9,647
10,202
2
%
10
%
Card-based fees
9,355
9,111
10,274
7,374
7,754
3
%
21
%
Brokerage revenue
31
31
1,135
3,915
4,093
0
%
(99)
%
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
43,185
34,150
44,443
65,033
79,028
26
%
(45)
%
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
4
—
—
4
—
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(466)
(343)
4
(706)
(173)
36
%
169
%
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
4,816
4,208
5,318
1,373
3,374
14
%
43
%
BOLI income
2,101
2,038
2,092
2,071
2,067
3
%
2
Other income
12,524
13,569
17,499
20,089
17,615
(8)
%
(29)
%
Total non-interest income
82,738
73,705
91,075
108,800
123,960
12
%
(33)
%
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
117,477
117,636
121,573
124,134
132,460
0
%
(11)
%
Occupancy and equipment, net
34,310
33,944
34,657
34,635
41,758
1
%
(18)
%
Intangible amortization
1,130
1,130
1,130
1,130
1,246
0
%
(9)
%
FDIC assessments
2,896
2,136
1,607
2,599
3,014
36
%
(4)
%
Merger related expenses
15,183
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Other expenses
28,715
28,907
30,433
25,094
32,834
(1)
%
(13)
%
Total non-interest expense
199,711
183,753
189,400
187,592
211,312
9
%
(5)
%
Income before provision for income taxes
117,142
143,945
154,434
142,639
147,526
(19)
%
(21)
%
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
28,788
35,879
38,291
34,902
(3,204)
(20)
%
nm
Net income
$ 88,354
$ 108,066
$ 116,143
$ 107,737
$ 150,730
(18)
%
(41)
%
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
216,624
218,416
220,593
220,367
220,225
(1)
%
(2)
%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
217,356
218,978
221,022
220,891
220,663
(1)
%
(1)
%
Earnings per common share – basic
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
$ 0.68
(16)
%
(40)
%
Earnings per common share – diluted
$ 0.41
$ 0.49
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
$ 0.68
(16)
%
(40)
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Year over
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 890,515
$ 951,439
(6)
%
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
60,399
47,739
27
%
Exempt from federal income tax
5,947
6,095
(2)
%
Dividends
1,318
2,615
(50)
%
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
3,864
4,739
(18)
%
Total interest income
962,043
1,012,627
(5)
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
27,151
100,200
(73)
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
280
766
(63)
%
Borrowings
2,838
13,921
(80)
%
Junior subordinated debentures
12,127
15,221
(20)
%
Total interest expense
42,396
130,108
(67)
%
Net interest income
919,647
882,519
4
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(42,651)
204,861
(121)
%
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
42,086
40,838
3
%
Card-based fees
36,114
28,190
28
%
Brokerage revenue
5,112
15,599
(67)
%
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
186,811
270,822
(31)
%
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
8
190
(96)
%
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(1,511)
769
(296)
%
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
15,715
6,707
134
%
BOLI income
8,302
8,399
(1)
%
Other income
63,681
40,495
57
%
Total non-interest income
356,318
412,009
(14)
%
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
480,820
479,247
0
%
Occupancy and equipment, net
137,546
151,650
(9)
%
Intangible amortization
4,520
4,986
(9)
%
FDIC assessments
9,238
12,516
(26)
%
Merger related expenses
15,183
—
nm
Goodwill impairment
—
1,784,936
nm
Other expenses
113,149
112,752
0
%
Total non-interest expense
760,456
2,546,087
(70)
%
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
558,160
(1,456,420)
(138)
%
Provision for income taxes
137,860
67,000
106
%
Net income (loss)
$ 420,300
$ (1,523,420)
(128)
%
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
219,032
220,218
(1)
%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
219,581
220,218
0
%
Earnings per common share – basic
$ 1.92
$ (6.92)
(128)
%
Earnings per common share – diluted
$ 1.91
$ (6.92)
(128)
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 222,015
$ 395,555
$ 397,526
$ 379,361
$ 370,219
(44)
%
(40)
%
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
2,539,606
3,349,034
2,688,285
2,861,820
2,202,962
(24)
%
15
%
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
81,214
81,575
82,099
82,771
83,077
0
%
(2)
%
Available for sale, at fair value
3,870,435
3,723,171
3,473,950
3,167,825
2,932,558
4
%
32
%
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,744
2,795
2,876
2,954
3,034
(2)
%
(10)
%
Loans held for sale
353,105
352,466
429,052
376,481
766,225
0
%
(54)
%
Loans and leases
22,553,180
21,969,940
22,143,739
22,160,860
21,779,367
3
%
4
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(248,412)
(257,560)
(279,887)
(311,283)
(328,401)
(4)
%
(24)
%
Net loans and leases
22,304,768
21,712,380
21,863,852
21,849,577
21,450,966
3
%
4
%
Restricted equity securities
10,916
10,946
15,247
22,057
41,666
0
%
(74)
%
Premises and equipment, net
171,125
172,624
172,546
176,571
178,050
(1)
%
(4)
%
Operating lease right-of-use assets
82,366
88,379
95,030
100,643
104,937
(7)
%
(22)
%
Goodwill
—
—
—
2,715
2,715
nm
nm
Other intangible assets, net
8,840
9,970
11,100
12,230
13,360
(11)
%
(34)
%
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
123,615
105,834
102,699
100,413
92,907
17
%
33
%
Bank owned life insurance
327,745
325,646
324,998
322,867
323,470
1
%
1
%
Deferred tax asset, net
—
8,402
—
10,905
—
nm
nm
Other assets
542,442
552,702
625,705
567,490
669,029
(2)
%
(19)
%
Total assets
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
$ 30,284,965
$ 30,036,680
$ 29,235,175
(1)
%
5
%
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 26,594,685
$ 26,908,397
$ 26,153,553
$ 25,886,833
$ 24,622,201
(1)
%
8
%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
492,247
467,760
480,302
420,402
375,384
5
%
31
%
Borrowings
6,329
6,367
111,405
281,444
771,482
(1)
%
(99)
%
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
293,081
299,508
287,723
281,580
255,217
(2)
%
15
%
Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
88,041
88,098
88,155
88,212
88,268
0
%
0
%
Operating lease liabilities
95,427
100,557
106,195
109,014
113,593
(5)
%
(16)
%
Deferred tax liability, net
4,353
—
2,497
—
5,441
nm
(20)
%
Other liabilities
317,503
298,413
288,819
287,326
299,012
6
%
6
%
Total liabilities
27,891,666
28,169,100
27,518,649
27,354,811
26,530,598
(1)
%
5
%
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
3,444,849
3,442,085
3,517,641
3,515,248
3,514,599
0
%
(2)
%
Accumulated deficit
(697,338)
(739,915)
(801,954)
(871,511)
(932,767)
(6)
%
(25)
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,759
20,209
50,629
38,132
122,745
(91)
%
(99)
%
Total shareholders' equity
2,749,270
2,722,379
2,766,316
2,681,869
2,704,577
1
%
2
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 30,640,936
$ 30,891,479
$ 30,284,965
$ 30,036,680
$ 29,235,175
(1)
%
5
%
Common shares outstanding at period end
216,626
216,622
220,626
220,491
220,226
0
%
(2)
%
Book value per common share
$ 12.69
$ 12.57
$ 12.54
$ 12.16
$ 12.28
1
%
3
%
Tangible book value per common share
$ 12.65
$ 12.52
$ 12.49
$ 12.10
$ 12.21
1
%
4
%
Tangible equity - common
$ 2,740,430
$ 2,712,409
$ 2,755,216
$ 2,666,924
$ 2,688,502
1
%
2
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.95 %
8.78 %
9.10 %
8.88 %
9.20 %
0.17
(0.25)
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Loan & Lease Portfolio
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
% Change
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq. Quarter
Year
over
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$ 3,786,887
$ 3,561,764
$ 3,580,386
$ 3,455,773
$ 3,505,802
6
%
8
%
Owner occupied term, net
2,332,422
2,330,338
2,398,326
2,358,169
2,333,945
0
%
0
%
Multifamily, net
4,051,202
3,813,024
3,553,704
3,421,320
3,349,196
6
%
21
%
Construction & development, net
890,338
882,778
857,866
876,297
828,478
1
%
7
%
Residential development, net
206,990
177,148
193,904
190,841
192,761
17
%
7
%
Commercial:
Term, net (1)
3,008,473
3,159,466
3,748,269
4,350,763
4,024,467
(5)
%
(25)
%
Lines of credit & other, net
910,733
930,350
908,518
825,162
862,760
(2)
%
6
%
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,467,676
1,457,248
1,437,372
1,420,977
1,456,630
1
%
1
%
Residential:
Mortgage, net
4,517,266
4,330,860
4,145,432
3,958,644
3,871,906
4
%
17
%
Home equity loans & lines, net
1,197,170
1,133,823
1,118,278
1,097,168
1,136,064
6
%
5
%
Consumer & other, net
184,023
193,141
201,684
205,746
217,358
(5)
%
(15)
%
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
$ 22,553,180
$ 21,969,940
$ 22,143,739
$ 22,160,860
$ 21,779,367
3
%
4
%
(1) The Bank participates in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances:.
Net PPP loan balance
$ 380,440
$ 726,737
$ 1,380,212
$ 2,047,793
$ 1,750,211
(48)
%
(78)
%
Loan and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
17
%
16
%
16
%
15
%
16
%
Owner occupied term, net
10
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
Multifamily, net
18
%
17
%
16
%
15
%
15
%
Construction & development, net
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
Residential development, net
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Commercial:
Term, net
13
%
14
%
17
%
20
%
18
%
Lines of credit & other, net
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
Leases & equipment finance, net
7
%
7
%
6
%
6
%
7
%
Residential:
Mortgage, net
20
%
20
%
19
%
18
%
18
%
Home equity loans & lines, net
5
%
5
%
5
%
5
%
5
%
Consumer & other, net
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Deposits by Type/Core Deposits
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
% Change
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 11,023,724
$ 11,121,127
$ 10,718,921
$ 10,500,482
$ 9,632,773
(1)
%
14
%
Demand, interest bearing
3,774,937
3,758,019
3,466,251
3,244,624
3,051,487
0
%
24
%
Money market
7,611,718
7,780,442
7,559,621
7,554,798
7,173,920
(2)
%
6
%
Savings
2,375,723
2,325,929
2,221,524
2,109,211
1,912,752
2
%
24
%
Time
1,808,583
1,922,880
2,187,236
2,477,718
2,851,269
(6)
%
(37)
%
Total
$ 26,594,685
$ 26,908,397
$ 26,153,553
$ 25,886,833
$ 24,622,201
(1)
%
8
%
Total core deposits (1)
$ 25,964,358
$ 26,029,814
$ 25,122,851
$ 24,740,621
$ 23,298,561
0
%
11
%
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
41
%
41
%
41
%
41
%
39
%
Demand, interest bearing
14
%
14
%
13
%
12
%
12
%
Money market
29
%
29
%
29
%
29
%
29
%
Savings
9
%
9
%
9
%
8
%
8
%
Time
7
%
7
%
8
%
10
%
12
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Number of open accounts:
Demand, non-interest bearing
428,181
425,337
424,626
422,792
420,050
Demand, interest bearing
66,010
70,749
71,411
72,156
72,811
Money market
57,222
57,794
58,289
58,409
58,609
Savings
160,449
161,698
161,902
161,432
160,192
Time
35,665
37,172
39,560
43,637
48,292
Total
747,527
752,750
755,788
758,426
759,954
Average balance per account:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 25.7
$ 26.1
$ 25.2
$ 24.8
$ 22.9
Demand, interest bearing
57.2
53.1
48.5
45.0
41.9
Money market
133.0
134.6
129.7
129.3
122.4
Savings
14.8
14.4
13.7
13.1
11.9
Time
50.7
51.7
55.3
56.8
59.0
Total
$ 35.6
$ 35.7
$ 34.6
$ 34.1
$ 32.4
(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year over
Year
Non-performing assets:
Loans and leases on non-accrual status
$ 18,865
$ 24,152
$ 20,673
$ 29,216
$ 31,076
(22)
%
(39)
%
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing
32,336
27,490
29,144
25,612
36,361
18
%
(11)
%
Total non-performing loans and leases
51,201
51,642
49,817
54,828
67,437
(1)
%
(24)
%
Other real estate owned
1,868
1,868
181
1,405
1,810
0
%
3
%
Total non-performing assets
$ 53,069
$ 53,510
$ 49,998
$ 56,233
$ 69,247
(1)
%
(23)
%
Performing restructured loans and leases
$ 6,694
$ 9,849
$ 13,072
$ 9,921
$ 14,991
(32)
%
(55)
%
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$ 31,680
$ 41,326
$ 30,646
$ 51,120
$ 72,047
(23)
%
(56)
%
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.14
%
0.19
%
0.14
%
0.23
%
0.33
%
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.22
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.24
%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year over
Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 257,560
$ 279,887
$ 311,283
$ 328,401
$ 345,049
(8)
%
(25)
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases
(1,751)
(16,132)
(17,775)
526
3,104
(89)
%
(156)
%
Charge-offs
(10,930)
(10,373)
(17,079)
(20,915)
(23,942)
5
%
(54)
%
Recoveries
3,533
4,178
3,458
3,271
4,190
(15)
%
(16)
%
Net charge-offs
(7,397)
(6,195)
(13,621)
(17,644)
(19,752)
19
%
(63)
%
Balance, end of period
$ 248,412
$ 257,560
$ 279,887
$ 311,283
$ 328,401
(4)
%
(24)
%
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 11,752
$ 14,539
$ 19,760
$ 20,286
$ 24,306
(19)
%
(52)
%
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
1,015
(2,787)
(5,221)
(526)
(4,020)
(136)
%
(125)
%
Balance, end of period
12,767
11,752
14,539
19,760
20,286
9
%
(37)
%
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 261,179
$ 269,312
$ 294,426
$ 331,043
$ 348,687
(3)
%
(25)
%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.13
%
0.11
%
0.25
%
0.33
%
0.35
%
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
32.32
%
40.28
%
20.25
%
15.64
%
17.50
%
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.10
%
1.17
%
1.26
%
1.40
%
1.51
%
ACL to loans and leases
1.16
%
1.23
%
1.33
%
1.49
%
1.60
%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 328,401
$ 157,629
108
%
Impact of adoption of CECL
—
49,999
nm
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
328,401
207,628
58
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases
(35,132)
191,875
(118)
%
Charge-offs
(59,297)
(84,496)
(30)
%
Recoveries
14,440
13,394
8
%
Net charge-offs
(44,857)
(71,102)
(37)
%
Balance, end of period
$ 248,412
$ 328,401
(24)
%
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 20,286
$ 5,106
297
%
Impact of adoption of CECL
—
3,238
nm
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
20,286
8,344
143
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(7,519)
11,942
(163)
%
Balance, end of period
12,767
20,286
(37)
%
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 261,179
$ 348,687
(25)
%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
0.20
%
0.32
%
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
24.35
%
15.85
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Selected Ratios
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Seq. Quarter
Year
over
Year
Average Rates:
Yield on loans held for sale
3.18%
3.15%
3.18%
2.75%
3.19%
0.03
(0.01)
Yield on loans and leases
3.94%
4.02%
3.99%
4.02%
4.24%
(0.08)
(0.30)
Yield on taxable investments
1.81%
1.90%
1.87%
1.86%
1.77%
(0.09)
0.04
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
2.96%
3.01%
3.02%
3.03%
3.08%
(0.05)
(0.12)
Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments
0.15%
0.15%
0.11%
0.10%
0.10%
—
0.05
Total yield on earning assets (1)
3.25%
3.32%
3.35%
3.41%
3.64%
(0.07)
(0.39)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.11%
0.13%
0.18%
0.29%
0.38%
(0.02)
(0.27)
Cost of securities sold under agreements
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
0.04%
0.07%
0.06%
0.08%
0.09%
(0.03)
(0.05)
Cost of borrowings
3.19%
1.88%
1.62%
1.33%
1.18%
1.31
2.01
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
3.09%
3.18%
3.30%
3.60%
3.73%
(0.09)
(0.64)
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.18%
0.20%
0.27%
0.38%
0.49%
(0.02)
(0.31)
Net interest spread (1)
3.07%
3.12%
3.08%
3.03%
3.15%
(0.05)
(0.08)
Net interest margin (1)
3.15%
3.21%
3.20%
3.18%
3.35%
(0.06)
(0.20)
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.13%
1.40%
1.54%
1.49 %
2.04%
(0.27)
(0.91)
Return on average tangible assets
1.14%
1.40%
1.55%
1.49 %
2.04%
(0.26)
(0.90)
Return on average common equity
12.90%
15.82%
17.25%
16.33%
22.92%
(2.92)
(10.02)
Return on average tangible common equity
12.94%
15.88%
17.33%
16.43%
23.07%
(2.94)
(10.13)
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
63.10%
59.44%
58.96%
56.74%
58.82%
3.66
4.28
Efficiency ratio – Bank
62.35%
58.54%
58.31%
55.51%
57.77%
3.81
4.58
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Selected Ratios
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Year over Year
Average Rates:
Yield on loans held for sale
3.03%
3.49%
(0.46)
Yield on loans and leases
3.99%
4.22%
(0.23)
Yield on taxable investments
1.86%
1.80%
0.06
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
3.00%
3.12%
(0.12)
Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments
0.13%
0.29%
(0.16)
Total yield on earning assets (1)
3.33%
3.71%
(0.38)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.18%
0.65%
(0.47)
Cost of securities sold under agreements
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
0.06%
0.21%
(0.15)
Cost of borrowings
1.45%
1.37%
0.08
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
3.28%
4.67%
(1.39)
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.26%
0.75%
(0.49)
Net interest spread (1)
3.07%
2.96%
0.11
Net interest margin (1)
3.18%
3.23%
(0.05)
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.39 %
(5.22%)
6.61
Return on average tangible assets
1.39 %
(5.30%)
6.69
Return on average common equity
15.56%
(51.08%)
66.64
Return on average tangible common equity
15.63%
(60.34%)
75.97
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
59.53%
196.47%
(136.94)
Efficiency ratio – Bank
58.65%
195.33%
(136.68)
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
2021
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
$ 3,190,380
$ 3,224,846
$ 2,835,474
$ 2,483,451
$ 2,066,572
(1)
%
54
%
Investment securities, taxable
3,681,650
3,436,895
3,210,771
2,945,896
2,850,550
7
%
29
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt
247,183
245,904
247,282
252,741
245,997
1
%
0
%
Loans held for sale
366,043
465,805
468,960
703,557
696,688
(21)
%
(47)
%
Loans and leases
22,098,818
21,864,387
22,040,794
21,692,639
22,138,283
1
%
0
%
Total interest earning assets
29,584,074
29,237,837
28,803,281
28,078,284
27,998,090
1
%
6
%
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
9,491
10,609
12,615
15,598
16,775
(11)
%
(43)
%
Total assets
30,886,378
30,614,374
30,156,017
29,392,490
29,396,311
1
%
5
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
11,219,766
10,960,686
10,582,197
9,897,749
9,587,081
2
%
17
%
Interest bearing deposits
15,690,870
15,679,755
15,474,743
15,166,198
15,165,049
0
%
3
%
Total deposits
26,910,636
26,640,441
26,056,940
25,063,947
24,752,130
1
%
9
%
Interest bearing liabilities
16,569,585
16,583,803
16,500,106
16,444,694
16,822,808
0
%
(2)
%
Shareholders' equity - common
2,717,753
2,709,641
2,700,010
2,674,871
2,615,676
0
%
4
%
Tangible common equity (1)
2,708,262
2,699,032
2,687,395
2,659,273
2,598,901
0
%
4
%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Year over Year
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
$ 2,936,273
$ 1,637,440
79
%
Investment securities, taxable
3,321,142
2,796,581
19
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt
248,256
240,054
3
%
Loans held for sale
500,070
588,058
(15)
%
Loans and leases
21,925,108
22,082,359
(1)
%
Total interest earning assets
28,930,849
27,344,492
6
%
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
12,057
457,550
(97)
%
Total assets
30,267,372
29,211,733
4
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
10,669,531
8,576,436
24
%
Interest bearing deposits
15,504,814
15,527,924
0
%
Total deposits
26,174,345
24,104,360
9
%
Interest bearing liabilities
16,525,052
17,237,888
(4)
%
Shareholders' equity - common
2,700,711
2,982,458
(9)
%
Tangible common equity (1)
2,688,654
2,524,908
6
%
(1) Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest Income or Expense
Average Yields or Rates
Average Balance
Interest Income or Expense
Average Yields or Rates
Average Balance
Interest Income or Expense
Average Yields or Rates
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 366,043
$ 2,907
3.18%
$ 465,805
$ 3,672
3.15%
$ 696,688
$ 5,554
3.19%
Loans and leases (1)
22,098,818
218,594
3.94%
21,864,387
220,731
4.02%
22,138,283
235,261
4.24%
Taxable securities
3,681,650
16,668
1.81%
3,436,895
16,315
1.90%
2,850,550
12,610
1.77%
Non-taxable securities (2)
247,183
1,831
2.96%
245,904
1,848
3.01%
245,997
1,893
3.08%
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
3,190,380
1,229
0.15%
3,224,846
1,237
0.15%
2,066,572
531
0.10%
Total interest-earning assets
29,584,074
$ 241,229
3.25%
29,237,837
$ 243,803
3.32%
27,998,090
$ 255,849
3.64%
Other assets
1,302,304
1,376,537
1,398,221
Total assets
$ 30,886,378
$ 30,614,374
$ 29,396,311
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,765,212
$ 524
0.06%
$ 3,564,040
$ 468
0.05%
$ 3,014,292
$ 448
0.06%
Money market deposits
7,717,844
1,448
0.07%
7,800,144
1,492
0.08%
7,210,906
1,731
0.10%
Savings deposits
2,342,865
206
0.03%
2,284,077
206
0.04%
1,882,866
183
0.04%
Time deposits
1,864,949
2,179
0.46%
2,031,494
2,934
0.57%
3,056,985
12,205
1.59%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,690,870
4,357
0.11%
15,679,755
5,100
0.13%
15,165,049
14,567
0.38%
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
484,891
48
0.04%
496,822
88
0.07%
388,361
93
0.09%
Borrowings
6,353
51
3.19%
31,500
149
1.88%
934,006
2,765
1.18%
Junior subordinated debentures
387,471
3,019
3.09%
375,726
3,014
3.18%
335,392
3,147
3.73%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,569,585
$ 7,475
0.18%
16,583,803
$ 8,351
0.20%
16,822,808
$ 20,572
0.49%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
11,219,766
10,960,686
9,587,081
Other liabilities
379,274
360,244
370,746
Total liabilities
28,168,625
27,904,733
26,780,635
Common equity
2,717,753
2,709,641
2,615,676
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 30,886,378
$ 30,614,374
$ 29,396,311
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 233,754
$ 235,452
$ 235,277
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.07%
3.12%
3.15%
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.15%
3.21%
3.35%
(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $375,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $377,000 for September 30, 2021 and $370,000 for December 31, 2020.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average Balance
Interest Income or Expense
Average Yields or Rates
Average Balance
Interest Income or Expense
Average Yields or Rates
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 500,070
$ 15,149
3.03%
$ 588,058
$ 20,509
3.49%
Loans and leases (1)
21,925,108
875,366
3.99%
22,082,359
930,930
4.22%
Taxable securities
3,321,142
61,717
1.86%
2,796,581
50,354
1.80%
Non-taxable securities (2)
248,256
7,458
3.00%
240,054
7,500
3.12%
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
2,936,273
3,864
0.13%
1,637,440
4,739
0.29%
Total interest-earning assets
28,930,849
$ 963,554
3.33%
27,344,492
$ 1,014,032
3.71%
Other assets
1,336,523
1,867,241
Total assets
$ 30,267,372
$ 29,211,733
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,462,035
$ 1,865
0.05%
$ 2,754,417
$ 5,712
0.21%
Money market deposits
7,624,707
5,964
0.08%
7,193,470
19,811
0.28%
Savings deposits
2,200,608
729
0.03%
1,697,353
801
0.05%
Time deposits
2,217,464
18,593
0.84%
3,882,684
73,876
1.90%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,504,814
27,151
0.18%
15,527,924
100,200
0.65%
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
454,994
280
0.06%
370,091
766
0.21%
Borrowings
195,985
2,838
1.45%
1,014,240
13,921
1.37%
Junior subordinated debentures
369,259
12,127
3.28%
325,633
15,221
4.67%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,525,052
$ 42,396
0.26%
17,237,888
$ 130,108
0.75%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
10,669,531
8,576,436
Other liabilities
372,078
414,951
Total liabilities
27,566,661
26,229,275
Common equity
2,700,711
2,982,458
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 30,267,372
$ 29,211,733
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 921,158
$ 883,924
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.07%
2.96%
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.18%
3.23%
(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2020.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year over
Year
Net interest income
$ 231,250
$ 232,348
$ 226,915
$ 217,574
$ 230,430
0
%
0
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(736)
(18,919)
(22,996)
—
29
(96)
%
nm
Non-interest income
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
4
—
—
4
—
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(466)
(343)
4
(706)
(173)
36
%
169
%
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives, net
(303)
1,429
(4,481)
11,750
3,955
(121)
%
(108)
%
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(2,672)
3,432
2,782
(510)
—
(178)
%
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
42,812
34,849
48,151
32,913
40,921
23
%
5
%
Total non-interest income
39,375
39,367
46,456
43,451
44,703
0
%
(12)
%
Non-interest expense
Merger related expenses
15,183
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Exit and disposal costs
3,022
3,813
4,728
1,200
725
(21)
%
317
%
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
150,587
146,931
146,877
145,161
171,634
2
%
(12)
%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
4,314
3,680
970
(790)
(3,565)
17
%
(221)
%
Total non-interest expense
173,106
154,424
152,575
145,571
168,794
12
%
3
%
Income before income taxes
98,255
136,210
143,792
115,454
106,310
(28)
%
(8)
%
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
24,067
33,945
35,630
28,106
(13,508)
(29)
%
(278)
%
Net income
$ 74,188
$ 102,265
$ 108,162
$ 87,348
$ 119,818
(27)
%
(38)
%
Effective Tax Rate
24%
25%
25%
24%
(13%)
Efficiency Ratio
64%
57%
56%
56%
61%
Total assets
$ 30,155,058
$ 30,419,108
$ 29,720,182
$ 29,529,769
$ 28,438,813
(1)
%
6
%
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 78,146
0
%
(100)
%
Total loans and leases
$ 22,553,180
$ 21,969,940
$ 22,143,739
$ 22,160,860
$ 21,779,367
3
%
4
%
Total deposits
$ 26,370,568
$ 26,510,938
$ 25,820,776
$ 25,425,339
$ 24,200,012
(1)
%
9
%
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
1.52%
1.52%
1.45%
1.74%
0.93%
FHLMC 30 year fixed
3.11%
3.01%
2.98%
3.18%
2.67%
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Net interest income
$ 2,129
$ 2,726
$ 2,848
$ 3,857
$ 4,477
(22)
%
(52)
%
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
23,624
30,293
41,367
62,505
83,388
(22)
%
(72)
%
Servicing
9,457
9,172
9,120
9,087
9,497
3
%
0
%
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(5,311)
(4,681)
(4,366)
(4,545)
(4,431)
13
%
20
%
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
15,415
(634)
(1,678)
(2,014)
(9,426)
nm
(264)
%
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
178
188
176
316
229
(5)
%
(22)
%
Total non-interest income
43,363
34,338
44,619
65,349
79,257
26
%
(45)
%
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense
30,919
33,009
37,795
41,231
38,953
(6)
%
(21)
%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
(4,314)
(3,680)
(970)
790
3,565
17
%
(221)
%
Total non-interest expense
26,605
29,329
36,825
42,021
42,518
(9)
%
(37)
%
Income before income taxes
18,887
7,735
10,642
27,185
41,216
144
%
(54)
%
Provision for income taxes
4,721
1,934
2,661
6,796
10,304
144
%
(54)
%
Net income
$ 14,166
$ 5,801
$ 7,981
$ 20,389
$ 30,912
144
%
(54)
%
Effective Tax Rate
25%
25%
25%
25%
25%
Efficiency Ratio
58%
79%
78%
61%
51%
Total assets
$ 485,878
$ 472,371
$ 564,783
$ 506,911
$ 796,362
3
%
(39)
%
Loans held for sale
$ 353,105
$ 352,466
$ 429,052
$ 376,481
$ 688,079
0
%
(49)
%
Total deposits
$ 224,117
$ 397,459
$ 332,777
$ 461,494
$ 422,189
(44)
%
(47)
%
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 871,268
$ 987,281
$ 1,253,023
$ 1,635,532
$ 1,769,432
(12)
%
(51)
%
Gain on sale margin
2.71 %
3.07 %
3.30 %
3.82 %
4.71 %
Direct LHFS expense
$ 18,150
$ 19,958
$ 25,459
$ 31,151
$ 33,210
(9)
%
(45)
%
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
2.08 %
2.02 %
2.03 %
1.90 %
1.88 %
MSR Statistics:
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
$ 12,755,671
$ 12,853,291
$ 12,897,032
$ 13,030,467
$ 13,026,720
(1)
%
(2)
%
MSR, net
$ 123,615
$ 105,834
$ 102,699
$ 100,413
$ 92,907
17
%
33
%
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
0.97 %
0.82 %
0.80 %
0.77 %
0.71 %
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
1.52 %
1.52 %
1.45 %
1.74 %
0.93 %
FHLMC 30 year fixed
3.11 %
3.01 %
2.98 %
3.18 %
2.67 %
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Core Banking
Mortgage Banking
Year Ended
% Change
Year Ended
% Change
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Year over
Year
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Year over
Year
Net interest income
$ 908,087
$ 866,996
5%
$ 11,560
$ 15,523
(26)%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(42,651)
204,861
(121)%
—
—
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
—
—
nm
157,789
308,219
(49)%
Servicing
—
—
nm
36,836
35,706
3%
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
—
—
nm
(18,903)
(19,680)
(4)%
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
—
—
nm
11,089
(53,423)
(121)%
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
8
190
(96)%
—
—
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(1,511)
769
(296)%
—
—
nm
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net
8,395
(9,409)
(189)%
—
—
nm
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
3,032
—
nm
—
—
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
158,725
148,884
7%
858
753
14%
Total non-interest income
168,649
140,434
20%
187,669
271,575
(31)%
Non-interest expense
Goodwill Impairment
—
1,784,936
(100)%
—
—
nm
Merger related expenses
15,183
—
nm
—
—
nm
Exit and disposal costs
12,763
2,589
393%
—
—
nm
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
589,556
609,497
(3)%
142,954
149,065
(4)%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
8,174
(11,557)
(171)%
(8,174)
11,557
(171)%
Total non-interest expense
625,676
2,385,465
(74)%
134,780
160,622
(16)%
Income (loss) before income taxes
493,711
(1,582,896)
(131)%
64,449
126,476
(49)%
Provision for income taxes
121,748
35,381
244%
16,112
31,619
(49)%
Net income (loss)
$ 371,963
$ (1,618,277)
(123)%
$ 48,337
$ 94,857
(49)%
Effective Tax Rate
25 %
(2) %
25 %
25 %
Efficiency Ratio
58 %
237 %
68 %
56 %
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 4,747,104
$ 6,666,500
(29)%
Gain on sale margin
3.32 %
4.62 %
Direct LHFS expense
$ 94,718
$ 126,990
(25)%
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
2.00 %
1.90 %
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measures. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301464222.html
SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation
© PRNewswire 2022
|
|All news about UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|