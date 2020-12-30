Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Umpqua Holdings Corporation    UMPQ

UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(UMPQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Umpqua Holdings Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on January 21st, 2021

12/30/2020 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, today announced that it will host its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on January 20th, 2021.  There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 7096769.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 7096769.  The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at www.umpquaholdingscorp.com.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-holdings-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-january-21st-2021-301199143.html

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
08:16aUMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference ..
PR
11/30UMPQUA BANK : Named Best U.S. Community Bank by Capital Finance International
PR
11/19UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/16Wedbush Adjusts Umpqua Holdings' Price Target to $14 From $13, Maintains Neut..
MT
11/09UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09UMPQUA : Announces $0.21 Per Common Share Dividend
PR
11/05UMPQUA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10/23UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/21UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
10/21UMPQUA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ