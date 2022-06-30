Log in
    UMPQ   US9042141039

UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(UMPQ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
16.99 USD   -0.18%
08:16aUmpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on July 21st, 2022
PR
06/21UMPQUA BANK'S 2022 BUSINESS BAROMETER : In Rapidly Changing Economy, Business Leaders Pivot as Inflation, Workforce Transformation Test Resiliency
PR
06/15Truist Securities Lowers Umpqua Holdings' Price Target to $18 From $20, Hold Rating Kept
MT
Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on July 21st, 2022

06/30/2022 | 08:16am EDT
PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced that it will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on July 20th, 2022.  There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

Participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast here. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the audiocast will be available on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-holdings-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-july-21st-2022-301578153.html

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
