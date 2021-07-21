|
Umpqua : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
$0.53
$116
17.33%
15.4%
Net earnings per diluted
common share
Net income ($ in millions)
Return on average tangible
common equity ("ROATCE")1
Total risk-based capital ratio
(estimated)
CEO Commentary
"Umpqua's strong results this past quarter demonstrate both the company's commitment to generating long-term value for shareholders and our optimism for growth in the markets we serve. I'm very pleased to see the success of our balanced growth efforts and unique Human Digital value proposition reflected in our record growth in non-PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans and increase in core bank revenue. Our brand momentum within our markets continues to build and we look forward to robust customer and talent acquisition in the quarters to come."
– Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest
Income and
NIM
• Net interest income increased by $8.3 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily due to higher average loan balances and lower interest expense in the current period.
• Net interest margin was 3.20%, up two basis points from the prior period due to higher average loan balances and lower interest expense.
Non-Interest
Income and Expense
• Non-interest income decreased by $17.7 million due to lower net mortgage banking revenue of $20.6 million.
• Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 million due to exit disposal costs of $4.7 million as a result of store consolidations and back-office lease exits.
Credit Quality
• Net charge-offs decreased by eight basis points to 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized).
• A recapture of the provision for credit losses of $23.0 million was recorded in the period as economic conditions improve.
• Non-performing assets to total assets decreased two basis points to 0.17% from 0.19%.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.4% and estimated Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.4%.
• Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2021.
Notable items
• $4.5 million gain on the sale of Umpqua Investments completed during the quarter.
• $4.7 million in exit disposal costs related to store consolidations and back-office lease exits.
2Q21 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
2Q21
1Q21
2Q20
Return on average assets
1.54%
1.49%
0.73%
Return on average tangible common equity
17.33%
16.43%
8.53%
Net interest margin
3.20%
3.18%
3.09%
Efficiency ratio - consolidated
58.96%
56.74%
55.40%
Loan to deposit ratio
84.67%
85.61%
91.25%
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
2Q21
1Q21
2Q20
Net interest income
$229,763
$221,431
$212,503
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
($22,996)
$—
$87,085
Non-interest income
$91,075
$108,800
$115,480
Non-interest expense
$189,400
$187,592
$181,910
Earnings per common share - diluted
$0.53
$0.49
$0.24
Dividends paid per share
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
BALANCE SHEET
2Q21
1Q21
2Q20
Total assets
$30.3
B
$30.0
B
$29.6
B
Loans and leases
$22.1
B
$22.2
B
$22.7
B
Total deposits
$26.2
B
$25.9
B
$24.8
B
Tangible book value per share1
$12.49
$12.10
$11.44
Book value per common shares
$12.54
$12.16
$11.53
Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 19, 20 and 21 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.
The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including wholesale, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and related expenses related to residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $30.3 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $30.0 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $29.6 billion as of June 30, 2020. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $15.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, representing 51% of total assets and 60% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $22.1 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $17.1 million relative to March 31, 2021. The net decrease in gross loans and leases is primarily due to an increase of non-PPP loans of $650.5 million or 3.2% offset by the expected decrease in PPP loan balances of $667.6 million due to processed forgiveness and payoffs. Commercial real estate balances increased $281.8 million and residential real estate balances increased $207.9 million during the quarter. The decrease in commercial loan balances of $502.7 million includes the aforementioned decrease of PPP loan balances of $667.6 million. Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio.
Total deposits were $26.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $266.7 million or 1% from $25.9 billion as of March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in interest bearing demand deposits of $221.6 million, growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $218.4 million and growth in savings balances of $112.3 million, partially offset by a decline in time deposits of $290.5 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $229.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $8.3 million from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.7 million in interest income, as a result of higher average loan balances, and a decrease of $4.6 million in interest expense due to the decline in time deposits in the quarter compared to the prior period.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2021, up two basis points from 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021 primarily driven by the decrease in interest expense due to the decline in deposit costs.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $294.4 million, or 1.33% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2021, which was down from $331.0 million, or 1.49% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2021. There was a recapture of provision for credit losses of $23.0 million as a result of improvement in economic forecasts used in the credit models.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases decreased by eight basis points to 0.25% of average loans and leases (annualized) as of June 30, 2021. The decrease in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to continued stable credit performance of the loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.17% of total assets, compared to 0.19% as of March 31, 2021 and 0.25% as of June 30, 2020.
Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). In applying CECL, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts to project life of loan performance. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic forecasts projected significant, negative COVID-19 related impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. As those future economic forecasts stabilized as well as incorporating loan mix changes, we recorded a recapture of $23.0 million of the allowance for credit losses in the current period.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $91.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, down $17.7 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by a decrease in net mortgage banking revenue of $20.6 million.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $41.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $21.1 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $382.5 million or 23.4% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decrease of 52 basis points in the mortgage banking gain on sale margin to 3.30% for the second quarter of 2021. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 56% related to purchase activity, compared to 37% for the prior quarter and 34% for the same period of the prior year.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $189.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $1.8 million from the prior quarter level. This increase was primarily due to an increase in exit and disposal costs of $3.5 million from the prior period due to store consolidations and back-office lease exits, an increase in consulting and professional fees of $1.1 million, offset by an increase in deferred origination costs of $1.7 million and a decrease in FDIC assessment costs of $1.0 million.
Capital
As of June 30, 2021, the Company's tangible book value per common share2 increased to $12.49, compared to $12.10 in the prior quarter and $11.44 in the same period of the prior year.
The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 15.4% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weightedassets ratio was 12.4% as of June 30, 2021. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.
Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.
The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Total shareholders' equity
$
2,766,316
$
2,681,869
$
2,704,577
$
2,610,244
$
2,538,339
Subtract:
Goodwill
—
2,715
2,715
2,715
2,715
Other intangible assets, net
11,100
12,230
13,360
14,606
15,853
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
2,755,216
$
2,666,924
$
2,688,502
$
2,592,923
$
2,519,771
Total assets
$
30,284,965
$
30,036,680
$
29,235,175
$
29,437,441
$
29,645,248
Subtract:
Goodwill
—
2,715
2,715
2,715
2,715
Other intangible assets, net
11,100
12,230
13,360
14,606
15,853
Tangible assets
$
30,273,865
$
30,021,735
$
29,219,100
$
29,420,120
$
29,626,680
Common shares outstanding at period end
220,626
220,491
220,226
220,222
220,219
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
9.13
%
8.93
%
9.25
%
8.87
%
8.56
%
Tangible common equity ratio
9.10
%
8.88
%
9.20
%
8.81
%
8.51
%
Book value per common share
$
12.54
$
12.16
$
12.28
$
11.85
$
11.53
Tangible book value per common share
$
12.49
$
12.10
$
12.21
$
11.77
$
11.44
About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.
Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on July 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 3759164. A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 3759164. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, deferral programs, and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; and changes in laws or regulations. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$
223,470
$
221,141
$
240,815
$
229,457
$
235,174
1
%
(5)
%
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
14,619
13,112
11,951
10,168
9,015
11
%
62
%
Exempt from federal income tax
1,487
1,534
1,523
1,490
1,520
(3)
%
(2)
%
Dividends
405
598
659
710
568
(32)
%
(29)
%
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
774
624
531
474
403
24
%
92
%
Total interest income
240,755
237,009
255,479
242,299
246,680
2
%
(2)
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
7,016
10,678
14,567
19,121
26,222
(34)
%
(73)
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
68
76
93
84
194
(11)
%
(65)
%
Borrowings
866
1,772
2,765
3,271
3,839
(51)
%
(77)
%
Junior subordinated debentures
3,042
3,052
3,147
3,249
3,922
0
%
(22)
%
Total interest expense
10,992
15,578
20,572
25,725
34,177
(29)
%
(68)
%
Net interest income
229,763
221,431
234,907
216,574
212,503
4
%
8
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(22,996)
—
29
(338)
87,085
nm
(126)
%
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
10,310
9,647
10,202
10,405
8,757
7
%
18
%
Card-based fees
10,274
7,374
7,754
7,118
5,901
39
%
74
%
Brokerage revenue
1,135
3,915
4,093
3,686
3,805
(71)
%
(70)
%
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
44,443
65,033
79,028
90,377
83,877
(32)
%
(47)
%
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
—
4
—
—
323
(100)
%
(100)
%
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
4
(706)
(173)
(112)
240
(101)
%
(98)
%
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
5,318
1,373
3,374
1,092
1,074
287
%
395
%
BOLI income
2,092
2,071
2,067
2,087
2,116
1
%
(1)
%
Other income
17,499
20,089
17,615
17,271
9,387
(13)
%
86
%
Total non-interest income
91,075
108,800
123,960
131,924
115,480
(16)
%
(21)
%
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
121,573
124,134
132,460
120,337
116,676
(2)
%
4
%
Occupancy and equipment, net
34,657
34,635
41,758
36,720
36,171
0
%
(4)
%
Intangible amortization
1,130
1,130
1,246
1,247
1,246
0
%
(9)
%
FDIC assessments
1,607
2,599
3,014
2,989
3,971
(38)
%
(60)
%
Other expenses
30,433
25,094
32,834
28,914
23,846
21
%
28
%
Total non-interest expense
189,400
187,592
211,312
190,207
181,910
1
%
4
%
Income before provision for income taxes
154,434
142,639
147,526
158,629
58,988
8
%
162
%
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
38,291
34,902
(3,204)
33,758
6,062
10
%
532
%
Net income
$
116,143
$
107,737
$
150,730
$
124,871
$
52,926
8
%
119
%
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
220,593
220,367
220,225
220,221
220,210
0
%
0
%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
221,022
220,891
220,663
220,418
220,320
0
%
0
%
Earnings per common share – basic
$
0.53
$
0.49
$
0.68
$
0.57
$
0.24
8
%
121
%
Earnings per common share – diluted
$
0.53
$
0.49
$
0.68
$
0.57
$
0.24
8
%
121
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Year
over Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$
444,611
$
481,167
(8)
%
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
27,731
25,620
8
%
Exempt from federal income tax
3,021
3,082
(2)
%
Dividends
1,003
1,246
(20)
%
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
1,398
3,734
(63)
%
Total interest income
477,764
514,849
(7)
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
17,694
66,512
(73)
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
144
589
(76)
%
Borrowings
2,638
7,885
(67)
%
Junior subordinated debentures
6,094
8,825
(31)
%
Total interest expense
26,570
83,811
(68)
%
Net interest income
451,194
431,038
5
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(22,996)
205,170
(111)
%
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
19,957
20,230
(1)
%
Card-based fees
17,648
13,318
Brokerage revenue
5,050
7,820
(35)
%
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
109,476
101,417
8
%
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
4
190
(98)
%
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(702)
1,054
(167)
%
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
6,691
2,241
199
%
BOLI income
4,163
4,245
(2)
%
Other income
37,588
5,610
570
%
Total non-interest income
199,875
156,125
28
%
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
245,707
226,450
9
%
Occupancy and equipment, net
69,292
73,172
(5)
%
Intangible amortization
2,260
2,493
(9)
%
FDIC assessments
4,206
6,513
(35)
%
Goodwill impairment
—
1,784,936
nm
Other expenses
55,527
51,004
9
%
Total non-interest expense
376,992
2,144,568
(82)
%
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
297,073
(1,762,575)
(117)
%
Provision for income taxes
73,193
36,446
101
%
Net income (loss)
$
223,880
$
(1,799,021)
(112)
%
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
220,481
220,213
0
%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
220,928
220,213
0
%
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
1.02
$
(8.17)
(112)
%
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$
1.01
$
(8.17)
(112)
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
397,526
$
379,361
$
370,219
$
370,595
$
410,769
5
%
(3)
%
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
2,688,285
2,861,820
2,202,962
1,849,132
1,853,505
(6)
%
45
%
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
82,099
82,771
83,077
82,769
81,958
(1)
%
0
%
Available for sale, at fair value
3,473,950
3,167,825
2,932,558
2,898,700
2,865,690
10
%
21
%
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,876
2,954
3,034
3,088
3,143
(3)
%
(8)
%
Loans held for sale
429,052
376,481
766,225
683,960
605,399
14
%
(29)
%
Loans and leases
22,143,739
22,160,860
21,779,367
22,426,473
22,671,455
0
%
(2)
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(279,887)
(311,283)
(328,401)
(345,049)
(356,745)
(10)
%
(22)
%
Net loans and leases
21,863,852
21,849,577
21,450,966
22,081,424
22,314,710
0
%
(2)
%
Restricted equity securities
15,247
22,057
41,666
50,062
54,062
(31)
%
(72)
%
Premises and equipment, net
172,546
176,571
178,050
185,104
192,041
(2)
%
(10)
%
Operating lease right-of-use assets
95,030
100,643
104,937
107,321
111,487
(6)
%
(15)
%
Goodwill
—
2,715
2,715
2,715
2,715
(100)
%
(100)
%
Other intangible assets, net
11,100
12,230
13,360
14,606
15,853
(9)
%
(30)
%
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
102,699
100,413
92,907
93,248
96,356
2
%
7
%
Bank owned life insurance
324,998
322,867
323,470
326,120
324,873
1
%
0
%
Deferred tax asset, net
—
10,905
—
—
—
(100)
%
nm
Other assets
625,705
567,490
669,029
688,597
712,687
10
%
(12)
%
Total assets
$
30,284,965
$
30,036,680
$
29,235,175
$
29,437,441
$
29,645,248
1
%
2
%
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
26,153,553
$
25,886,833
$
24,622,201
$
24,669,783
$
24,844,378
1
%
5
%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
480,302
420,402
375,384
388,028
398,414
14
%
21
%
Borrowings
111,405
281,444
771,482
996,520
1,096,559
(60)
%
(90)
%
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
287,723
281,580
255,217
247,045
232,936
2
%
24
%
Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
88,155
88,212
88,268
88,325
88,382
0
%
0
%
Operating lease liabilities
106,195
109,014
113,593
115,790
119,885
(3)
%
(11)
%
Deferred tax liability, net
2,497
—
5,441
13,239
21,439
nm
(88)
%
Other liabilities
288,819
287,326
299,012
308,467
304,916
1
%
(5)
%
Total liabilities
27,518,649
27,354,811
26,530,598
26,827,197
27,106,909
1
%
2
%
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
3,517,641
3,515,248
3,514,599
3,512,153
3,510,145
0
%
0
%
Accumulated deficit
(801,954)
(871,511)
(932,767)
(1,036,931)
(1,115,414)
(8)
%
(28)
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
50,629
38,132
122,745
135,022
143,608
33
%
(65)
%
Total shareholders' equity
2,766,316
2,681,869
2,704,577
2,610,244
2,538,339
3
%
9
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
30,284,965
$
30,036,680
$
29,235,175
$
29,437,441
$
29,645,248
1
%
2
%
Common shares outstanding at period end
220,626
220,491
220,226
220,222
220,219
0
%
0
%
Book value per common share
$
12.54
$
12.16
$
12.28
$
11.85
$
11.53
3
%
9
%
Tangible book value per common share
$
12.49
$
12.10
$
12.21
$
11.77
$
11.44
3
%
9
%
Tangible equity - common
$
2,755,216
$
2,666,924
$
2,688,502
$
2,592,923
$
2,519,771
3
%
9
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.10
%
8.88
%
9.20
%
8.81
%
8.51
%
0.22
0.59
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Loan and Lease Portfolio
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$
3,580,386
$
3,455,773
$
3,505,802
$
3,533,776
$
3,589,484
4
%
0
%
Owner occupied term, net
2,398,326
2,358,169
2,333,945
2,411,098
2,459,954
2
%
(3)
%
Multifamily, net
3,553,704
3,421,320
3,349,196
3,389,034
3,466,829
4
%
3
%
Construction & development, net
857,866
876,297
828,478
757,462
662,703
(2)
%
29
%
Residential development, net
193,904
190,841
192,761
163,400
164,180
2
%
18
%
Commercial:
Term, net (1)
3,748,269
4,350,763
4,024,467
4,246,229
4,265,092
(14)
%
(12)
%
Lines of credit & other, net
908,518
825,162
862,760
894,782
940,443
10
%
(3)
%
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,437,372
1,420,977
1,456,630
1,496,650
1,522,369
1
%
(6)
%
Residential:
Mortgage, net
4,145,432
3,958,644
3,871,906
4,042,416
4,056,588
5
%
2
%
Home equity loans & lines, net
1,118,278
1,097,168
1,136,064
1,172,697
1,189,428
2
%
(6)
%
Consumer & other, net
201,684
205,746
217,358
318,929
354,385
(2)
%
(43)
%
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
$
22,143,739
$
22,160,860
$
21,779,367
$
22,426,473
$
22,671,455
0
%
(2)
%
(1) The Bank participates in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and
cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include 14,000 PPP loans,
totaling $1.4 billion, net of deferred fees and costs as of June 30, 2021.
Loan and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
16
%
15
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
Owner occupied term, net
11
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
Multifamily, net
16
%
15
%
15
%
15
%
15
%
Construction & development, net
4
%
4
%
4
%
3
%
3
%
Residential development, net
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Commercial:
Term, net
17
%
20
%
18
%
19
%
19
%
Lines of credit & other, net
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
Leases & equipment finance, net
6
%
6
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
Residential:
Mortgage, net
19
%
18
%
18
%
18
%
18
%
Home equity loans & lines, net
5
%
5
%
5
%
5
%
5
%
Consumer & other, net
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Deposits by Type/Core Deposits
(Unaudited)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$
10,718,921
$
10,500,482
$
9,632,773
$
9,475,244
$
9,172,210
2
%
17
%
Demand, interest bearing
3,466,251
3,244,624
3,051,487
2,931,990
2,813,722
7
%
23
%
Money market
7,559,621
7,554,798
7,173,920
7,160,838
7,262,777
0
%
4
%
Savings
2,221,524
2,109,211
1,912,752
1,848,639
1,730,051
5
%
28
%
Time
2,187,236
2,477,718
2,851,269
3,253,072
3,865,618
(12)
%
(43)
%
Total
$
26,153,553
$
25,886,833
$
24,622,201
$
24,669,783
$
24,844,378
1
%
5
%
Total core deposits (1)
$
25,122,851
$
24,740,621
$
23,298,561
$
23,134,283
$
22,934,059
2
%
10
%
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
41
%
41
%
39
%
38
%
37
%
Demand, interest bearing
13
%
12
%
12
%
12
%
11
%
Money market
29
%
29
%
29
%
29
%
29
%
Savings
9
%
8
%
8
%
8
%
7
%
Time
8
%
10
%
12
%
13
%
16
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Number of open accounts:
Demand, non-interest bearing
424,626
422,792
420,050
423,658
423,456
Demand, interest bearing
71,411
72,156
72,811
73,812
74,813
Money market
58,289
58,409
58,609
59,083
59,445
Savings
161,902
161,432
160,192
162,234
161,710
Time
39,560
43,637
48,292
52,572
57,501
Total
755,788
758,426
759,954
771,359
776,925
Average balance per account:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$
25.2
$
24.8
$
22.9
$
22.4
$
21.7
Demand, interest bearing
48.5
45.0
41.9
39.7
37.6
Money market
129.7
129.3
122.4
121.2
122.2
Savings
13.7
13.1
11.9
11.4
10.7
Time
55.3
56.8
59.0
61.9
67.2
Total
$
34.6
$
34.1
$
32.4
$
32.0
$
32.0
(1)
Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Non-performing assets:
Loans and leases on non-accrual status
$
20,673
$
29,216
$
31,076
$
26,425
$
32,412
(29)
%
(36)
%
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)
29,144
25,612
36,361
50,269
39,818
14
%
(27)
%
Total non-performing loans and leases
49,817
54,828
67,437
76,694
72,230
(9)
%
(31)
%
Other real estate owned
181
1,405
1,810
2,369
2,578
(87)
%
(93)
%
Total non-performing assets
$
49,998
$
56,233
$
69,247
$
79,063
$
74,808
(11)
%
(33)
%
Performing restructured loans and leases
$
13,072
$
9,921
$
14,991
$
15,819
$
15,032
32
%
(13)
%
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$
30,646
$
51,120
$
72,047
$
66,155
$
40,583
(40)
%
(24)
%
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.14
%
0.23
%
0.33
%
0.29
%
0.18
%
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)
0.22
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
0.34
%
0.32
%
Non-performing assets to total assets(1)
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.24
%
0.27
%
0.25
%
(1)
Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $20.0 million and $2.6 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. There were no non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$
311,283
$
328,401
$
345,049
$
356,745
$
291,420
(5)
%
7
%
Impact of adoption of CECL
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
311,283
328,401
345,049
356,745
291,420
(5)
%
7
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases
(17,775)
526
3,104
1,785
81,484
(3,479)
%
(122)
%
Charge-offs
(17,079)
(20,915)
(23,942)
(16,646)
(19,453)
(18)
%
(12)
%
Recoveries
3,458
3,271
4,190
3,165
3,294
6
%
5
%
Net charge-offs
(13,621)
(17,644)
(19,752)
(13,481)
(16,159)
(23)
%
(16)
%
Balance, end of period
$
279,887
$
311,283
$
328,401
$
345,049
$
356,745
(10)
%
(22)
%
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$
19,760
$
20,286
$
24,306
$
26,368
$
20,927
(3)
%
(6)
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(5,221)
(526)
(4,020)
(2,062)
5,441
893
%
(196)
%
Balance, end of period
14,539
19,760
20,286
24,306
26,368
(26)
%
(45)
%
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
294,426
$
331,043
$
348,687
$
369,355
$
383,113
(11)
%
(23)
%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.25
%
0.33
%
0.35
%
0.24
%
0.29
%
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
20.25
%
15.64
%
17.50
%
19.01
%
16.93
%
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.26
%
1.40
%
1.51
%
1.54
%
1.57
%
ACL to loans and leases
1.33
%
1.49
%
1.60
%
1.65
%
1.69
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$
328,401
$
157,629
108
%
Impact of adoption of CECL
—
49,999
nm
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
328,401
207,628
58
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases
(17,249)
186,986
(109)
%
Charge-offs
(37,994)
(43,908)
(13)
%
Recoveries
6,729
6,039
11
%
Net charge-offs
(31,265)
(37,869)
(17)
%
Balance, end of period
$
279,887
$
356,745
(22)
%
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$
20,286
$
5,106
297
%
Impact of adoption of CECL
—
3,238
nm
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
20,286
8,344
143
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(5,747)
18,024
(132)
%
Balance, end of period
14,539
26,368
(45)
%
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
294,426
$
383,113
(23)
%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.29
%
0.35
%
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
17.71
%
13.75
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Selected Ratios
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Average Rates:
Yield on loans held for sale
3.18
%
2.75
%
3.19
%
3.13
%
3.77
%
0.43
(0.59)
Yield on loans and leases
3.99
%
4.02
%
4.24
%
3.96
%
4.11
%
(0.03)
(0.12)
Yield on taxable investments
1.87
%
1.86
%
1.77
%
1.56
%
1.38
%
0.01
0.49
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
3.02
%
3.03
%
3.08
%
3.11
%
3.17
%
(0.01)
(0.15)
Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.01
0.01
Total yield on earning assets (1)
3.35
%
3.41
%
3.64
%
3.45
%
3.59
%
(0.06)
(0.24)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.18
%
0.29
%
0.38
%
0.49
%
0.67
%
(0.11)
(0.49)
Cost of securities sold under agreements
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
0.06
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
0.21
%
(0.02)
(0.15)
Cost of borrowings
1.62
%
1.33
%
1.18
%
1.23
%
1.33
%
0.29
0.29
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
3.30
%
3.60
%
3.73
%
4.03
%
5.55
%
(0.30)
(2.25)
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.27
%
0.38
%
0.49
%
0.59
%
0.78
%
(0.11)
(0.51)
Net interest spread (1)
3.08
%
3.03
%
3.15
%
2.85
%
2.81
%
0.05
0.27
Net interest margin (1)
3.20
%
3.18
%
3.35
%
3.08
%
3.09
%
0.02
0.11
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.54
%
1.49
%
2.04
%
1.68
%
0.73
%
0.05
0.81
Return on average tangible assets
1.55
%
1.49
%
2.04
%
1.68
%
0.73
%
0.06
0.82
Return on average common equity
17.25
%
16.33
%
22.92
%
19.48
%
8.46
%
0.92
8.79
Return on average tangible common equity
17.33
%
16.43
%
23.07
%
19.62
%
8.53
%
0.90
8.80
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
58.96
%
56.74
%
58.82
%
54.52
%
55.40
%
2.22
3.56
Efficiency ratio – Bank
58.31
%
55.51
%
57.77
%
53.41
%
54.17
%
2.80
4.14
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Selected Ratios
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Year over Year
Average Rates:
Yield on loans held for sale
2.93
%
3.94
%
(1.01)
Yield on loans and leases
4.01
%
4.33
%
(0.32)
Yield on taxable investments
1.87
%
1.94
%
(0.07)
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
3.02
%
3.15
%
(0.13)
Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments
0.11
%
0.56
%
(0.45)
Total yield on earning assets (1)
3.38
%
3.88
%
(0.50)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.23
%
0.85
%
(0.62)
Cost of securities sold under agreements
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
0.07
%
0.33
%
(0.26)
Cost of borrowings
1.41
%
1.53
%
(0.12)
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
3.44
%
5.49
%
(2.05)
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.33
%
0.96
%
(0.63)
Net interest spread (1)
3.05
%
2.92
%
0.13
Net interest margin (1)
3.19
%
3.25
%
(0.06)
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.52
%
(12.49)
%
14.01
Return on average tangible assets
1.52
%
(12.89)
%
14.41
Return on average common equity
16.80
%
(106.99)
%
123.79
Return on average tangible common equity
16.89
%
(145.65)
%
162.54
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
57.84
%
364.82
%
(306.98)
Efficiency ratio – Bank
56.88
%
363.13
%
(306.25)
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Jun 30,
2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over Year
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
$
2,835,474
$
2,483,451
$
2,066,572
$
1,827,818
$
1,563,753
14
%
81
%
Investment securities, taxable
3,210,771
2,945,896
2,850,550
2,797,547
2,777,154
9
%
16
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt
247,282
252,741
245,997
237,165
235,934
(2)
%
5
%
Loans held for sale
468,960
703,557
696,688
669,646
577,773
(33)
%
(19)
%
Loans and leases
22,040,794
21,692,639
22,138,283
22,560,076
22,428,142
2
%
(2)
%
Total interest earning assets
28,803,281
28,078,284
27,998,090
28,092,252
27,582,756
3
%
4
%
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
12,615
15,598
16,775
18,021
19,253
(19)
%
(34)
%
Total assets
30,156,017
29,392,490
29,396,311
29,533,871
29,066,775
3
%
4
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
10,582,197
9,897,749
9,587,081
9,335,350
8,484,684
7
%
25
%
Interest bearing deposits
15,474,743
15,166,198
15,165,049
15,451,816
15,803,595
2
%
(2)
%
Total deposits
26,056,940
25,063,947
24,752,130
24,787,166
24,288,279
4
%
7
%
Interest bearing liabilities
16,500,106
16,444,694
16,822,808
17,205,775
17,625,888
0
%
(6)
%
Shareholders' equity - common
2,700,010
2,674,871
2,615,676
2,549,703
2,514,754
1
%
7
%
Tangible common equity (1)
2,687,395
2,659,273
2,598,901
2,531,682
2,495,501
1
%
8
%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Year over Year
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
$
2,660,435
$
1,325,627
101
%
Investment securities, taxable
3,079,065
2,768,853
11
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt
249,996
238,505
5
%
Loans held for sale
585,611
492,577
19
%
Loans and leases
21,867,678
21,815,966
0
%
Total interest earning assets
28,442,785
26,641,528
7
%
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
14,098
897,551
(98)
%
Total assets
29,776,362
28,956,388
3
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
10,241,863
7,687,002
33
%
Interest bearing deposits
15,321,323
15,749,751
(3)
%
Total deposits
25,563,186
23,436,753
9
%
Interest bearing liabilities
16,472,553
17,464,696
(6)
%
Shareholders' equity - common
2,687,510
3,381,417
(21)
%
Tangible common equity (1)
2,673,412
2,483,866
8
%
(1)
Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
or
Expense
Average
Yields or
Rates
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
or
Expense
Average
Yields or
Rates
Average
Balance
Interest
Income
or
Expense
Average
Yields or
Rates
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$
468,960
$
3,725
3.18
%
$
703,557
$
4,845
2.75
%
$
577,773
$
5,443
3.77
%
Loans and leases (1)
22,040,794
219,745
3.99
%
21,692,639
216,296
4.02
%
22,428,142
229,731
4.11
%
Taxable securities
3,210,771
15,024
1.87
%
2,945,896
13,710
1.86
%
2,777,154
9,583
1.38
%
Non-taxable securities (2)
247,282
1,864
3.02
%
252,741
1,915
3.03
%
235,934
1,868
3.17
%
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
2,835,474
774
0.11
%
2,483,451
624
0.10
%
1,563,753
403
0.10
%
Total interest-earning assets
28,803,281
$
241,132
3.35
%
28,078,284
$
237,390
3.41
%
27,582,756
$
247,028
3.59
%
Other assets
1,352,736
1,314,206
1,484,019
Total assets
$
30,156,017
$
29,392,490
$
29,066,775
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
3,385,336
$
459
0.05
%
$
3,125,398
$
414
0.05
%
$
2,649,331
$
1,148
0.17
%
Money market deposits
7,614,474
1,533
0.08
%
7,360,512
1,491
0.08
%
7,275,041
4,037
0.22
%
Savings deposits
2,171,865
154
0.03
%
1,998,927
163
0.03
%
1,628,276
198
0.05
%
Time deposits
2,303,068
4,870
0.85
%
2,681,361
8,610
1.30
%
4,250,947
20,839
1.97
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,474,743
7,016
0.18
%
15,166,198
10,678
0.29
%
15,803,595
26,222
0.67
%
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
440,881
68
0.06
%
395,946
76
0.08
%
375,098
194
0.21
%
Borrowings
214,670
866
1.62
%
539,077
1,772
1.33
%
1,163,065
3,839
1.33
%
Junior subordinated debentures
369,812
3,042
3.30
%
343,473
3,052
3.60
%
284,130
3,922
5.55
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,500,106
$
10,992
0.27
%
16,444,694
$
15,578
0.38
%
17,625,888
$
34,177
0.78
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
10,582,197
9,897,749
8,484,684
Other liabilities
373,704
375,176
441,449
Total liabilities
27,456,007
26,717,619
26,552,021
Common equity
2,700,010
2,674,871
2,514,754
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
30,156,017
$
29,392,490
$
29,066,775
NET INTEREST INCOME
$
230,140
$
221,812
$
212,851
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.08
%
3.03
%
2.81
%
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.20
%
3.18
%
3.09
%
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $377,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $381,000 for March 31, 2021 and $348,000 for June 30, 2020.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Income or
Expense
Average
Yields or
Rates
Average
Balance
Interest
Income or
Expense
Average
Yields or
Rates
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$
585,611
$
8,570
2.93
%
$
492,577
$
9,707
3.94
%
Loans and leases (1)
21,867,678
436,041
4.01
%
21,815,966
471,460
4.33
%
Taxable securities
3,079,065
28,734
1.87
%
2,768,853
26,866
1.94
%
Non-taxable securities (2)
249,996
3,779
3.02
%
238,505
3,763
3.15
%
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
2,660,435
1,398
0.11
%
1,325,627
3,734
0.56
%
Total interest-earning assets
28,442,785
$
478,522
3.38
%
26,641,528
$
515,530
3.88
%
Other assets
1,333,577
2,314,860
Total assets
$
29,776,362
$
28,956,388
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
3,256,085
$
873
0.05
%
$
2,560,935
$
4,691
0.37
%
Money market deposits
7,488,195
3,024
0.08
%
7,191,796
15,796
0.44
%
Savings deposits
2,085,874
317
0.03
%
1,557,118
439
0.06
%
Time deposits
2,491,169
13,480
1.09
%
4,439,902
45,586
2.06
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,321,323
17,694
0.23
%
15,749,751
66,512
0.85
%
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
418,538
144
0.07
%
356,550
589
0.33
%
Borrowings
375,977
2,638
1.41
%
1,035,553
7,885
1.53
%
Junior subordinated debentures
356,715
6,094
3.44
%
322,842
8,825
5.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,472,553
$
26,570
0.33
%
17,464,696
$
83,811
0.96
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
10,241,863
7,687,002
Other liabilities
374,436
423,273
Total liabilities
27,088,852
25,574,971
Common equity
2,687,510
3,381,417
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
29,776,362
$
28,956,388
NET INTEREST INCOME
$
451,952
$
431,719
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.05
%
2.92
%
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.19
%
3.25
%
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $758,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $681,000 for the same period in 2020.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(in thousands)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Net interest income
$
226,915
$
217,574
$
230,430
$
212,215
$
208,245
4
%
9
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(22,996)
—
29
(338)
87,085
nm
(126)
%
Non-interest income
Gain (loss) gain on sale of investment securities, net
4
(702)
(173)
(112)
563
(101)
%
(99)
%
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives, net
(4,481)
11,750
3,955
1,765
(823)
(138)
%
444
%
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
50,933
32,403
40,921
39,678
31,697
57
%
61
%
Total non-interest income
46,456
43,451
44,703
41,331
31,437
7
%
48
%
Non-interest expense
Exit and disposal costs
4,728
1,200
725
792
548
294
%
763
%
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
146,877
145,161
171,634
148,519
141,448
1
%
4
%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
970
(790)
(3,565)
(2,976)
(1,963)
(223)
%
(149)
%
Total non-interest expense
152,575
145,571
168,794
146,335
140,033
5
%
9
%
Income before income taxes
143,792
115,454
106,310
107,549
12,564
25
%
1,044
%
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
35,630
28,106
(13,508)
20,988
(5,544)
27
%
(743)
%
Net income
$
108,162
$
87,348
$
119,818
$
86,561
$
18,108
24
%
497
%
Effective Tax Rate
25
%
24
%
(13)
%
20
%
(44)
%
Efficiency Ratio
56
%
56
%
61
%
58
%
58
%
Total assets
$
29,720,182
$
29,529,769
$
28,438,813
$
28,652,477
$
28,942,285
1
%
3
%
Loans held for sale
$
—
$
—
$
78,146
$
—
$
—
0
%
0
%
Total loans and leases
$
22,143,739
$
22,160,860
$
21,779,367
$
22,426,473
$
22,671,455
0
%
(2)
%
Total deposits
$
25,820,776
$
25,425,339
$
24,200,012
$
24,102,498
$
24,421,486
2
%
6
%
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
1.45
%
1.74
%
0.93
%
0.69
%
0.66
%
FHLMC 30 year fixed
2.98
%
3.18
%
2.67
%
2.88
%
3.13
%
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(in thousands)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
over
Year
Net interest income
$
2,848
$
3,857
$
4,477
$
4,359
$
4,258
(26)
%
(33)
%
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
41,367
62,505
83,388
98,703
86,781
(34)
%
(52)
%
Servicing
9,120
9,087
9,497
8,796
8,533
0
%
7
%
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(4,366)
(4,545)
(4,431)
(4,878)
(5,042)
(4)
%
(13)
%
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(1,678)
(2,014)
(9,426)
(12,244)
(6,395)
(17)
%
(74)
%
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
176
316
229
216
166
(44)
%
6
%
Total non-interest income
44,619
65,349
79,257
90,593
84,043
(32)
%
(47)
%
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense
37,795
41,231
38,953
40,896
39,914
(8)
%
(5)
%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
(970)
790
3,565
2,976
1,963
(223)
%
(149)
%
Total non-interest expense
36,825
42,021
42,518
43,872
41,877
(12)
%
(12)
%
Income before income taxes
10,642
27,185
41,216
51,080
46,424
(61)
%
(77)
%
Provision for income taxes
2,661
6,796
10,304
12,770
11,606
(61)
%
(77)
%
Net income
$
7,981
$
20,389
$
30,912
$
38,310
$
34,818
(61)
%
(77)
%
Effective Tax Rate
25
%
25
%
25
%
25
%
25
%
Efficiency Ratio
78
%
61
%
51
%
46
%
47
%
Total assets
$
564,783
$
506,911
$
796,362
$
784,964
$
702,963
11
%
(20)
%
Loans held for sale
$
429,052
$
376,481
$
688,079
$
683,960
$
605,399
14
%
(29)
%
Total deposits
$
332,777
$
461,494
$
422,189
$
567,285
$
422,892
(28)
%
(21)
%
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
1,253,023
1,635,532
1,769,432
1,922,789
1,826,095
(23)
%
(31)
%
Gain on sale margin
3.30
%
3.82
%
4.71
%
5.13
%
4.75
%
Direct LHFS expense
$
25,459
$
31,151
$
33,210
$
35,678
$
34,057
(18)
%
(25)
%
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
2.03
%
1.90
%
1.88
%
1.86
%
1.87
%
MSR Statistics:
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
12,897,032
13,030,467
13,026,720
12,964,361
12,746,125
(1)
%
1
%
MSR, net
102,699
100,413
92,907
93,248
96,356
2
%
7
%
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
0.80
%
0.77
%
0.71
%
0.72
%
0.76
%
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
1.45
%
1.74
%
0.93
%
0.69
%
0.66
%
FHLMC 30 year fixed
2.98
%
3.18
%
2.67
%
2.88
%
3.13
%
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Core Banking
Mortgage Banking
Six Months Ended
% Change
Six Months Ended
% Change
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Year over
Year
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Year over
Year
Net interest income
$
444,489
$
424,351
4.75
%
$
6,705
$
6,687
0.27
%
Provision for credit losses
(22,996)
205,170
(111.21)
%
—
—
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
—
—
nm
103,872
126,128
(17.65)
%
Servicing
—
—
nm
18,207
17,413
4.56
%
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
—
—
nm
(8,911)
(10,371)
(14.08)
%
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
—
—
nm
(3,692)
(31,753)
(88.37)
%
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(698)
1,244
(156.11)
%
—
—
nm
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net
7,269
(15,129)
(148.05)
%
—
—
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
83,336
68,285
22.04
%
492
308
59.74
%
Total non-interest income
89,907
54,400
65.27
%
109,968
101,725
8.10
%
Non-interest expense
Goodwill Impairment
—
1,784,936
(100.00)
%
—
—
nm
Exit and disposal costs
5,928
1,072
452.99
%
—
—
nm
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
292,038
289,344
0.93
%
79,026
69,216
14.17
%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
180
(5,016)
(103.59)
%
(180)
5,016
(103.59)
%
Total non-interest expense
298,146
2,070,336
(85.60)
%
78,846
74,232
6.22
%
Income (loss) before income taxes
259,246
(1,796,755)
(114.43)
%
37,827
34,180
10.67
%
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
63,736
27,901
128.44
%
9,457
8,545
10.67
%
Net income (loss)
$
195,510
$
(1,824,656)
(110.71)
%
$
28,370
$
25,635
10.67
%
Effective Tax Rate
25
%
(2)
%
25
%
25
%
Efficiency Ratio
56
%
432
%
68
%
68
%
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
2,888,555
2,974,279
Gain on sale margin
3.60
%
4.24
%
Direct LHFS expense
$
56,610
$
58,102
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
1.96
%
1.95
%
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301338888.html
SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation
© PRNewswire 2021
|
|All news about UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|
|