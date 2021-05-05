UMS : Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offer (Despatch Announcement)

MANDATORY UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER

By

UOB Kay Hian Private Limited

(Company Registration No.: 197000447W)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

For and on behalf of

UMS Holdings Limited

(Company Registration No.: 200100340R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

To acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of

JEP Holdings Ltd.

(Company Registration No.: 199401749E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting

in concert with it

DESPATCH OF NOTIFICATION OF ELECTRONIC DISSEMINATION ("NOTIFICATION") OF OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED DOCUMENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

UOB Kay Hian Private Limited ("UOBKH") refers to the announcement released on 21 April 2021, for and on behalf of UMS Holdings Limited ("Offeror"), in connection with the mandatory unconditional cash offer ("Offer") for all the remaining issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) ("Offer Shares") in accordance with Section 139 of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap. 289) and Rule 14 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").

Unless otherwise defined herein or if the context otherwise requires, all capitalised terms not defined in this announcement ("Announcement") shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer Document.

1