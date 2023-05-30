UMT AG announces change in the Management Board – Alexander Hupe to be newly appointed to the Management Board as of June 01, 2023, and, as CFO, responsible in particular for Finance & M&A

EQS-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel

30-May-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, May 30, 2023

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Ad-hoc announcement: UMT United Mobility Technology AG announces change in the Management Board – Alexander Hupe to be newly appointed to the Management Board as of June 01, 2023, and, as CFO, responsible in particular for Finance & M&A



The Supervisory Board of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (Securities identification number WKN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today resolved to appoint Mr. Alexander Hupe as a new member of the Management Board with effect from June 01, 2023. Mr. Hupe will strengthen the management team of UMT AG in the future as a member of the Board of Management with a focus on Finance & M&A in order to lead the company successfully into the future, in particular via the "Buy-and-Build" strategy.

Contact: UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Investor Relations

Brienner Strasse 7

D-80333 Munich

Tel: +49 89 20500-680

Fax: +49 89 20500-555

E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag

www.umt.ag



