EQS-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

UMT United Mobility Technology AG: Legal action and application for preliminary injunction against KB Holding GmbH, Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH and Buchberger Baumaschinen Service+Vermietung GmbH



21-Oct-2022 / 10:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, October 21, 2022



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

UMT United Mobility Technology AG: Legal action and application for preliminary injunction against KB Holding GmbH, Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH and Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH



The Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG ("UMT AG", GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) decided today to file lawsuits against KB Holding GmbH, Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH and Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH as well as to apply for temporary injunctions.

UMT AG acquired 100 percent of the shares in Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH and Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH in 2021 as part of a capital increase through contributions in kind and continues to hold these shares. By contrast, the current lists of shareholders filed in the commercial register show KB Holding GmbH as the sole owner of all shares.

The object of the action against KB Holding GmbH and Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH is to establish that UMT AG is the sole owner of all shares in Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH. The object of the action against KB Holding GmbH and Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH is to establish that UMT AG is the owner of all shares in Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH.

The subject matter of the application for an interim injunction is the obligation against Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH to submit a list of shareholders stating that UMT AG is the sole shareholder of Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH, or alternatively the assignment of an objection in favor of UMT AG with regard to the registration of KB Holding GmbH. The subject matter is also the obligation to treat UMT AG as the shareholder of Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH.

The subject matter of the application for an interim injunction is the obligation against Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH to submit a list of shareholders according to which UMT AG is the sole shareholder of Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH, alternatively the assignment of an objection in favor of UMT AG with regard to the registration of KB Holding GmbH. The subject matter is also the obligation to treat UMT AG as the shareholder of Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH.

Contact:UMT AGInvestor RelationsTelephone: +49 89 20 500 680Fax: +49 89 20 500 555GSIN: A2YN70ISIN: DE000A2YN702investor.relations@umt.agwww.umt.agHeadquarters: Munich, GermanyRegister Court: Munich, GermanyBoard of Directors: Dr. Juergen Schulz (Spokesman),Thomas TeufelChairman of the Supervisory Board: Walter Raizner