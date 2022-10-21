Munich, October 21, 2022
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
UMT United Mobility Technology AG: Legal action and application for preliminary injunction against KB Holding GmbH, Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH and Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH
The Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG ("UMT AG", GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) decided today to file lawsuits against KB Holding GmbH, Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH and Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH as well as to apply for temporary injunctions.
UMT AG acquired 100 percent of the shares in Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH and Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH in 2021 as part of a capital increase through contributions in kind and continues to hold these shares. By contrast, the current lists of shareholders filed in the commercial register show KB Holding GmbH as the sole owner of all shares.
The object of the action against KB Holding GmbH and Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH is to establish that UMT AG is the sole owner of all shares in Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH. The object of the action against KB Holding GmbH and Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH is to establish that UMT AG is the owner of all shares in Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH.
The subject matter of the application for an interim injunction is the obligation against Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH to submit a list of shareholders stating that UMT AG is the sole shareholder of Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH, or alternatively the assignment of an objection in favor of UMT AG with regard to the registration of KB Holding GmbH. The subject matter is also the obligation to treat UMT AG as the shareholder of Buchberger Baumaschinen Service + Vermietung GmbH.
The subject matter of the application for an interim injunction is the obligation against Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH to submit a list of shareholders according to which UMT AG is the sole shareholder of Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH, alternatively the assignment of an objection in favor of UMT AG with regard to the registration of KB Holding GmbH. The subject matter is also the obligation to treat UMT AG as the shareholder of Buchberger Baugeräte Handel GmbH.
Contact:
UMT AG
Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 89 20 500 555
GSIN: A2YN70
ISIN: DE000A2YN702
investor.relations@umt.ag
www.umt.ag
Headquarters: Munich, Germany
Register Court: Munich, Germany
Board of Directors: Dr. Juergen Schulz (Spokesman),
Thomas Teufel
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Walter Raizner
21-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com