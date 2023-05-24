Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. UMT United Mobility Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMDK   DE000A2YN702

UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG

(UMDK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:05:36 2023-05-24 am EDT
3.055 EUR   +0.49%
03:02aUmt United Mobility Technology Ag : UMT AG intends to acquire an AI-based DMS to build up a new business area
EQ
05/17UMT AG announces cooperation with capital market and M&A expert Alexander Hupe
EQ
04/25Umt Ag : Research project 'Sunrise' of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research has been launched – 'Buy-and-Build' strategy of UMT AG shows promising development
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG intends to acquire an AI-based DMS to build up a new business area

05/24/2023 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Investment
UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG intends to acquire an AI-based DMS to build up a new business area

24.05.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, May 24, 2023

 

Corporate News

 

UMT AG intends to acquire an AI-based DMS to build up a new business area

In the context of a company's digital transformation, a DMS ("document management system") is without question probably the most important tool for sustainably digitizing all paper documents. To ensure that paper documents can actually be destroyed after digital capture, companies must make sure that the system used is revision-proof. Otherwise, legal risks may arise that must be avoided.

For some time now, UMT United Mobility Technology AG has been involved in a project to introduce a document management system with artificial intelligence (AI) and is currently considering acquiring this promising solution as part of its "buy and build" strategy.

The new product differentiates itself from previous solutions in several forward-looking features. The AI-based processes stand out, such as an OCR power search for text recognition, secure signing (encryption) of documents, a document overview with keywording (metadata), and even an AI-based fast capture of incoming documents.

The new AI-based DMS system is deployed via cloud technology, whereby a larger company can also operate the DMS solution in its "private cloud". Conventional DMS systems are usually proprietary, whereas the new AI-based DMS system is available as a web application. This means, for example, that employees can easily access all of the company's documents via home office workstations or in the field. If an AI-based DMS software is introduced in a company, all document flows can be mapped in advance in a workflow tool, which then defines the respective process flow and access rights.

Global AI-based software revenue was estimated at $63 billion in 2022, up 21 percent from 2021, according to a November 25, 2021, forecast by consulting firm Gartner.

"The AI software market is thus picking up significant momentum. One of the key products is rapid document capture using AI. UMT would naturally like to participate in this promising market," says Thomas Teufel, Management Board member of UMT AG, adding: "The enormous potential of this trend-setting market forms the best conditions for the UMT Group to build up a sustainably profitable business area in the medium term. To address medium-sized businesses, an SAP integration interface is also planned. This means that every document generated in the company's own SAP system will be immediately available as a PDF file in the DMS. Important e-mails can also be stored in the DMS system and linked to documents via a Microsoft Outlook interface. The days of overfilled storerooms and basements with numerous financial accounting folders will thus soon be a thing of the past."


 

About UMT AG:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG stands as a "TechnologyHouse" for the development and implementation of customized solutions for the digitalization of business processes. With Mobile Payment, Smart Rental and MEXS, UMT has technological platforms for payment, digital rental and now also for communication. The software-oriented technology portfolio now extends far beyond payment and also includes commerce, IoT and, with MEXS, communication, and forms the basis for forward-looking, integrated products. UMT is now much more than a FinTech company and serves the retail and rental sectors as well as industry.

The IT and consulting expertise built up over a decade in the field of e-commerce and payment is the basis for value-creating investments in companies that contribute to the digital transformation of the co-testing environment and thus provides the answers to the most pressing questions of companies. The focus of the investment activities is on medium-sized companies with future-oriented and stable business models. The aim is to participate in the digital transformation with a forward-looking buy-and-build strategy and thus to achieve significant revenue and earnings growth in the UMT Group with sustainable profitability and steady cash flow.

The UMT United Mobility Technology AG share (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) is traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is listed on the Basic Board of Deutsche Boerse AG.

 

Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Investor Relations
Irmi Aigner
Brienner Strasse 7
D-80333 Munich
Tel:  +49 89 20500-680
Fax: +49 89 20500-555
E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
www.umt.ag

 


24.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 (0) 89 20 500 555
E-mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
Internet: www.umt.ag
ISIN: DE000A2YN702
WKN: A2YN70
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1639929

 
End of News EQS News Service

1639929  24.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639929&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG
03:02aUmt United Mobility Technology Ag : UMT AG intends to acquire an AI-based DMS to build up ..
EQ
05/17UMT AG announces cooperation with capital market and M&A expert Alexander Hupe
EQ
04/25Umt Ag : Research project 'Sunrise' of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research has ..
EQ
02/20Umt United Mobility Technology Ag : Research consortium selects UMT as exclusive payment e..
EQ
01/09Umt United Mobility Technology Ag : Industry leader SchwörerHaus relies on MEXS CompanyMes..
EQ
2022Umt United Mobility Technology : Group publishes Letter to the Shareholders 2022
PU
2022Umt United Mobility Technology Ag : UMT Group publishes Letter to the Shareholders
EQ
2022UMT AG announces next phase of smart rental marketing
EQ
2022Dd : UMT United Mobility Technology AG: Thomas Teufel, buy
EQ
2022Dd : UMT United Mobility Technology AG: Dr. Jürgen Schulz, buy
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 32,2 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net income 2021 4,72 M 5,09 M 5,09 M
Net cash 2021 1,68 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
UMT United Mobility Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Juergen Schulz Chairman-Management Board
Walter Raizner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Nagel Chief Marketing & Investment Officer
Albert Wahl Member-Supervisory Board
Clemens Jakopitsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG74.21%17
SNAP INC.9.50%15 697
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-11.65%2 442
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.112.03%1 730
HELLO GROUP INC.-5.23%1 607
DENA CO., LTD.9.91%1 559
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer