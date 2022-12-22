Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  UMT United Mobility Technology AG
  News
  Summary
    UMDK   DE000A2YN702

UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG

(UMDK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  03:54 2022-12-22 am EST
2.020 EUR   +2.54%
03:52aUmt United Mobility Technology Ag : UMT Group publishes Letter to the Shareholders
EQ
11/25UMT AG announces next phase of smart rental marketing
EQ
11/10Dd : UMT United Mobility Technology AG: Thomas Teufel, buy
EQ
UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT Group publishes Letter to the Shareholders

12/22/2022 | 03:52am EST
EQS-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT Group publishes Letter to the Shareholders

22.12.2022 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, December 22, 2022


Corporate News


UMT Group publishes Letter to the Shareholders

UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today published its annual Letter to the Shareholders.

The Letter to the Shareholders is available on the Company's website (www.umt.ag) under Corporate News.


 

About UMT AG:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG stands as a "TechnologyHouse" for the development and implementation of customized solutions for the digitalization of business processes. With Mobile Payment, Smart Rental and MEXS, UMT has technological platforms for payment, digital rental and now also for communication. The software-oriented technology portfolio now extends far beyond payment and also includes commerce, IoT and, with MEXS, communication, and forms the basis for forward-looking, integrated products. UMT is now much more than a FinTech company and serves the retail and rental sectors as well as industry.

The IT and consulting expertise built up over a decade in the field of e-commerce and payment is the basis for value-creating investments in companies that contribute to the digital transformation of the co-testing environment and thus provides the answers to the most pressing questions of companies. The focus of the investment activities is on medium-sized companies with future-oriented and stable business models. The aim is to participate in the digital transformation with a forward-looking buy-and-build strategy and thus to achieve significant revenue and earnings growth in the UMT Group with sustainable profitability and steady cash flow.

The UMT United Mobility Technology AG share (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) is traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is listed on the Basic Board of Deutsche Boerse AG.

 

Contact:

UMT AG
Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 89 20 500 555
GSIN: A2YN70
ISIN: DE000A2YN702
investor.relations@umt.ag
www.umt.ag

Headquarters: Munich, Germany
Register Court: Munich, Germany
Board of Directors: Dr. Juergen Schulz (Spokesman),
Thomas Teufel
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Walter Raizner

22.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 (0) 89 20 500 555
E-mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
Internet: www.umt.ag
ISIN: DE000A2YN702
WKN: A2YN70
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1519989

 
End of News EQS News Service

1519989  22.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519989&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
