UMT United Mobility Technology : Alexander Hupe will be appointed to the Management Board as of June 01, 2023, and, as CFO, will be responsible in particular for Finance & M&A / Expansion of the Management Board reflects the company's orientation towards “Buy-and-Build”

Alexander Hupe will be appointed to the Management Board as of June 01, 2023, and, as CFO, will be responsible in particular for Finance & M&A / Expansion of the Management Board reflects the company's orientation towards "Buy-and-Build"

The Supervisory Board of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (Securities identification number WKN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today resolved to appoint Mr. Alexander Hupe as a new member of the Management Board with effect from June 1, 2023.

Mr. Hupe will strengthen the management team of UMT AG in the future as a member of the Management Board with a focus on Finance & M&A in order to lead the company successfully into the future, in particular through the "Buy-and-Build" strategy.

Prior to his appointment to the Management Board, Mr. Hupe held various positions of responsibility at Deutsche Bank, among others, before moving to Switzerland as Managing Director of a single family office and helping to establish a private equity company as a spin-off of DWS. His responsibilities included the structuring of various investment companies and closed-end funds. He also accompanied various M&A transactions before moving to a real estate fintech where he was responsible for setting up the legal and regulatory structures for a Europe-wide and global distribution of financial products. UMT AG will benefit significantly from Mr. Hupe's extensive capital market and management experience.

Walter Raizner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of UMT AG, wishes Mr. Hupe all the best for the tasks ahead and emphasizes: "I am pleased to have a new Management Board member on board in Mr. Hupe, who, due to his experience and knowledge, brings with him ideal prerequisites for implementing our new strategy. This strategy is geared towards putting our traditional strengths in the areas of information technology, software development and artificial intelligence back at the heart of the company and strengthening them through targeted new developments and potential acquisitions."

"With Alexander Hupe, a proven capital market and M&A expert as a new member of the Board of Management, we are creating the conditions to continue and expand our "Buy-and-Build" strategy. I am convinced that with this reinforcement on the Management Board, the UMT Group is excellently positioned for a successful and prosperous future, and I look forward to working with Alexander Hupe in the future," said Thomas Teufel, Member of the Management Board of UMT AG.

About UMT AG:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG stands as a "TechnologyHouse" for the development and implementation of customized solutions for the digitalization of business processes. With Mobile Payment, Smart Rental and MEXS, UMT has technological platforms for payment, digital rental and now also for communication. The software-oriented technology portfolio now extends far beyond payment and also includes commerce, IoT and, with MEXS, communication, and forms the basis for forward-looking, integrated products. UMT is now much more than a FinTech company and serves the retail and rental sectors as well as industry.

The IT and consulting expertise built up over a decade in the field of e-commerce and payment is the basis for value-creating investments in companies that contribute to the digital transformation of the co-testing environment and thus provides the answers to the most pressing questions of companies. The focus of the investment activities is on medium-sized companies with future-oriented and stable business models. The aim is to participate in the digital transformation with a forward-looking buy-and-build strategy and thus to achieve significant revenue and earnings growth in the UMT Group with sustainable profitability and steady cash flow.

The UMT United Mobility Technology AG share (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) is traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is listed on the Basic Board of Deutsche Boerse AG.

Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Investor Relations

Irmi Aigner

Brienner Strasse 7

D-80333 Munich

Tel: +49 89 20500-680

Fax: +49 89 20500-555

E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag

www.umt.ag