UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG

(UMDK)
UMT United Mobility Technology : BUCHBERGER successfully launches first test runs of the new Smart Rental App

04/14/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BUCHBERGER successfully launches first test runs of the new Smart Rental App

14.04.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 14 April 2021


Corporate News

BUCHBERGER successfully launches first test runs of the new Smart Rental App

BUCHBERGER Smart Rental, the innovative Mobile App that will enable BUCHBERGER to drive digitalization in the construction industry, enters the final straight

Two months after taking over BUCHBERGER's existing business, UMT AG is very pleased with the state of development and the progress made in digital transformation. The digitization initiative that BUCHBERGER launched last winter is already bearing its first promising fruits and represents a significant step towards achieving the planned growth targets, so that management is very optimistic about the current fiscal year 2021 despite the ongoing Corona pandemic.

Within the digitization projects, smartphone and web applications are at the center of a completely new type of user experience that covers all steps from selection and use to payment and return of the product. The innovative Smart Rental App enables the self-service rental of compact machines such as mini excavators or wheel loaders. The craftsman or do-it-yourselfer can rent and use the required machine in his vicinity immediately or book it in advance for the coming week as early as the weekend. He can either pick up and return the machine himself as soon as it fits into his schedule, or order convenient delivery at the same time. The rental fee is also paid mobile. Electronic security of the machines protects against misuse and theft and prepares the ground for proactive maintenance. The construction machines available from renowned manufacturers ensure the high level of quality that is standard at BUCHBERGER.

In preparation for the public market launch of the Smart Rental program, which is planned for the current quarter, BUCHBERGER Digital, with the support of B2Btech, has already made significant progress in the development of the complex system landscape consisting of Mobile App, cloud, IoT and optimized business processes. In doing so, the company is drawing on the industry expertise of the units BUCHBERGER Baugeräte Handel GmbH and BUCHBERGER Baumaschinen Vermietung + Service GmbH and obtains software development services from the UMT subsidiary UMS United Mobile Services GmbH.

In an initial test run with industry professionals, the cooperation between the Smart Rental App and the construction machines has already been intensively and successfully tested. The second phase of development will now see the gradual refinement of the technology and the processes. This will again involve practitioners from the construction site, so that the program will be highly relevant and practical right from the start.

Further information and a short video film about the BUCHBERGER Smart Rental App can be found at www.buchbergergmbh.de/digital/.

 

About UMT AG:

As a technology house, UMT United Mobility Technology AG stands for the development and implementation of customized solutions for the digitalization of business processes. As a FinTech company, UMT licenses one of the largest mobile payment platforms in Europe and acts as a central interface between all relevant parties such as large retail chains, banks, bonus program providers and end consumers. UMT's technology is in live operation at around 16,000 stores and 71,000 checkouts. In Germany alone, over 14 million users have been able to use UMT's mobile payment technology for 5 years.

The IT and consulting expertise built up over a decade in the field of e-commerce and payment (Multi-Currency & Crypto-Money) is the basis for value-creating investments in companies with a low level of digitalization. The focus of activities is on medium-sized companies with future-oriented and stable business models. The aim is to unlock new growth potential through active further development, particularly in the area of digitization, and a forward-looking buy-and-build strategy for the specific consolidation of a fragmented market, and thus to realize significant revenue and earnings growth with sustainable profitability and steady cash flow.

The UMT United Mobility Technology AG share (GSIN A2YN70, ISIN DE000A2YN702) is traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is listed on the Basic Board of Deutsche Boerse AG.


Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Investor Relations
Irmi Aigner
Brienner Strasse 7
D-80333 Munich
Tel: +49 89 20500-680
Fax: +49 89 20500-555
E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
www.umt.ag


14.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 (0) 89 20 500 555
E-mail: info@umt.ag
Internet: www.umt.ag
ISIN: DE000A2YN702
WKN: A2YN70
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1184608

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1184608  14.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1184608&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
