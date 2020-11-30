UMT Group publishes half-year report 2020: Strategic reorientation leads to significant increase in sales …

UMT United Mobility Technology AG (UMT) today published its half-year report 2020. The group of companies reports on a successful first half of 2020, in which it was once again able to improve its key figures with significant increases in revenue, total operating performance, gross profit and EBITDA. In the course of its strategic reorientation and a further adjustment of its business model to the requirements of the market, UMT succeeded in generating revenue from the areas of licensing, software development, consulting, transaction and commission business.

The total operating performance of TEUR 13,130 generated in the first half of 2020 represents a doubling of the total operating performance compared to the same period of the previous year (TEUR 6,504). This is based on revenues of TEUR 12,651 (prior year: TEUR 5,724), which are mainly generated by the two business segments 'Technology with Software' and 'Commerce and Consulting'. The 'Technology with Software' segment is responsible for revenues from license rights, software development and the software-induced transaction business. The 'Commerce and Consulting' segment primarily includes the consulting activities for IT and asset management on the revenue side and the sales and commission business of the UMT Group on the portfolio side. The growth momentum in 2020 is particularly attributable to the 'Commerce and Consulting' segment.



Gross profit at Group level improved in the first six months of 2020 by 164 percent to TEUR 6,576 (prior year: TEUR 2,496). Both consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of TEUR 4,524 (prior year: TEUR 1,689) and consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of TEUR 2,357 after TEUR 1,002 in the prior year, recorded a significant increase in the first half of the year. Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) increased in the reporting period to TEUR 2,369 (prior year: TEUR 981) with a significant decrease in interest expenses. The UMT Group closed the first half year 2020 with a consolidated net income of TEUR 1,804 (prior year: TEUR 980).







The half-year report is available on the company's website at www.umt.ag. 'The strategic reorientation of the UMT Group has already borne encouraging fruit in the first half of 2020,' says Dr. Albert Wahl, CEO of UMT United Mobility Technology AG. 'We have succeeded in aligning our business model to demand and thus significantly expanding our sales spectrum. The course has thus been set for scaling the UMT platform beyond mobile payment. Consequently, despite the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, we are reaffirming our previous forecast and continue to expect a triple-digit percentage increase in revenue and earnings for 2020 as a whole,' Dr. Wahl continues.The half-year report is available on the company's website at

