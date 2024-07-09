UNACEM CORP SOCIEDAD ANONIMA ABIERTA - UNACEM CORP S.A.A.

lunes, 08 de julio de 2024

Sres.

Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores

Presente.-

HECHO DE IMPORTANCIA : Comunicacion del Inicio de Trabajo de una Sociedad Auditoria

De conformidad con lo establecido por el Reglamento de Hechos de Importancia e Información Reservada, aprobado por Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/01 y sus modificatorias, comunicamos la siguiente información:

Envío de Inicio de Trabajo de Auditoria

Empresa : UNACEM CORP SOCIEDAD ANONIMA ABIERTA - UNACEM CORP S.A.A.

Fecha de Acuerdo : 08/07/2024

Periodo : 2024

SOA :

  • EMMERICH, CÓRDOVA Y ASOCIADOS SOCIEDAD CIVIL DE RESPONSABILIDAD LIMITADA - EMMERICH, CÓRDOVA Y ASOCI
    Fec. Inicio: 09/07/2024

Cordialmente,

MONICA PAUCAR TORANZO

REPRESENTANTE BURSATIL

UNACEM CORP SOCIEDAD ANONIMA ABIERTA - UNACEM CORP S.A.A.

Firmado Digitalmente por:

MONICA PAUCAR TORANZO Fecha: 08/07/2024 12:44:01 p.m.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

UNACEMCORP SAA published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 22:59:06 UTC.