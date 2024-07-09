End-of-day quote
Lima
06:00:00 2024-07-04 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1.6
PEN
0.00%
-1.23%
+5.26%
Unacem A : DESIGNACIÓN Y RESOLUCIÓN DE CONTRATO CON SU SOCIEDAD DE AUDITORÍA.
July 08, 2024 at 07:00 pm EDT
UNACEM CORP SOCIEDAD ANONIMA ABIERTA - UNACEM CORP S.A.A.
lunes, 08 de julio de 2024
Sres.
Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores
Presente.-
HECHO DE IMPORTANCIA : Comunicacion del Inicio de Trabajo de una Sociedad Auditoria
De conformidad con lo establecido por el Reglamento de Hechos de Importancia e Información Reservada, aprobado por Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/01 y sus modificatorias, comunicamos la siguiente información:
Envío de Inicio de Trabajo de Auditoria
Empresa : UNACEM CORP SOCIEDAD ANONIMA ABIERTA - UNACEM CORP S.A.A.
Fecha de Acuerdo : 08/07/2024
Periodo : 2024
SOA :
EMMERICH, CÓRDOVA Y ASOCIADOS SOCIEDAD CIVIL DE RESPONSABILIDAD LIMITADA - EMMERICH, CÓRDOVA Y ASOCI
Fec. Inicio: 09/07/2024
Cordialmente,
MONICA PAUCAR TORANZO
REPRESENTANTE BURSATIL
UNACEM CORP SOCIEDAD ANONIMA ABIERTA - UNACEM CORP S.A.A.
Firmado Digitalmente por:
MONICA PAUCAR TORANZO Fecha: 08/07/2024 12:44:01 p.m.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer UNACEMCORP SAA published this content on
08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 July 2024 22:59:06 UTC.
Transcript : UNACEM Corp S.A.A., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 20, 2024
May. 20
UNACEM Corp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
May. 14
CI
Transcript : UNACEM Corp S.A.A., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 05, 2024
Mar. 05
UNACEM Corp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 29
CI
UNACEM Corp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 29
CI
Transcript : UNACEM Corp S.A.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 20, 2023
Nov. 20
UNACEM Corp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 14
CI
UNACEM Corp S.A.A. acquired Certain West Coast Cement Operations from Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for $315 million.
23-10-30
CI
UNACEM Corp S.A.A. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Certain West Coast Cement Operations from Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for approximately $320 million.
23-08-23
CI
UNACEM Corp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-14
CI
Transcript : Unacem Corp S.A.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 18, 2023
23-05-18
UNACEM Corp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-14
CI
Transcript : Unacem Corp S.A.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2023
23-03-07
Unacem Corp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-02-28
CI
Transcript : Unacem Corp S.A.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2022
22-11-17
Unacem Corp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
22-11-14
CI
Transcript : Unacem Corp S.A.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
22-08-17
Unacem Corp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
22-08-14
CI
Transcript : Unión Andina de Cementos S.A.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 20, 2022
22-05-20
Unacem Corp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
22-05-15
CI
Transcript : Unión Andina de Cementos S.A.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 04, 2022
22-03-04
Unión Andina de Cementos S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
22-02-28
CI
Unión Andina de Cementos S.A.A. acquired San Antonio Cement Grinding Plant from Cementos Bio Bio S.A. for $30.8 million.
21-12-30
CI
Transcript : Unión Andina de Cementos S.A.A., Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 19, 2021
21-11-19
Uni?n Andina de Cementos S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
21-10-29
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
UNACEM Corp S.A.A. is a Peru-based company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of ready mixed concrete, and related goods and services. In addition to ready mixed concrete, the Company produces and sells aggregates for construction, blocks and paving stones, and provides concrete pumping and shotcrete services for tunnel support. The Company's products include Progre-Sol: hardware store network, Hatun-Sol: Microfinance, and Duravia: Concrete Pavement. The Company's Progre-Sol Network supplies approximately 6,500 independent hardware stores in Metropolitan Lima or outside the capital, as well as construction workers, brick layers and self-builders. Its HatunSol provides various loans in the form of construction materials and labor, and transport of materials to the building site. The Company owns a plant in Lima and a plant in Junin, whose annual production capacity is over 6.7 million tons of clinker and over 7.6 million tons of cement.
More about the company
Average target price
1.89
PEN
Spread / Average Target
+18.12% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1