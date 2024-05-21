Please note that this presentation might disclose some forward-looking statements related to Grupo UNACEM based on currently known facts, expectations and forecasts, circumstances and assumptions regarding future events. Many factors could cause the future results, performance or achievements of Grupo UNACEM to be different from those expressed or
assumed herein, so this should be considered for reference only
3
1Q2024
HIGHLIGHTS
Revenues increased +13.9%
EBITDA growth +7.2%
Leverage ratio: 3.4x, temporaly above our target
First quarter consolidating full results of Tehachapi and Termochilca
Macro Dynamics
Our Latin American operations continue to face a challenging environment …
Peru GDP
Ecuador GDP
% YoY
16.0%
2.8%
1.4%
3.0%
-0.6%
▪ Recovery in the economy
driven by the private and
public consumption
▪ GDP expected for 2024 its
3.0% higher than last report
(2.6%)
% YoY
4.2%
2.9% 2.3%
0.0%
0.7%
Recovery in the construction sector mainly from the private side given that public construction remains flat
-10.9%
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
2024E
-7.8%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024E
Chile GDP
USA GDP
% YoY
11.7%
2.4%
2.3%
0.7%
0.2%
-6.2%
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024E
The household consumption shows negative results (- 5.2%) for 2023
The manufacture, energy and transport sector is driven economy for a positive outlook
% YoY
5.9%
▪
Favorable business
2.5%
environment in the US
1.9%
1.6%
2.4%
▪
Expectations of lower
inflation and a rate cut
▪ The Infrastructure bill would
have an important impact in
-2.8%
our operations
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
2024E
5
Our brand in the
US
We have completed the first stage of the integration process with our California operationson schedule …
6
Forward looking expectations for 2024…
7
1Q24 Revenue
We recorded an increase in revenues with a full quarter consolidating Termochilca and Tehachapi operations…
1Q24 Revenue contribution by country
PEN Million, %
1%
7%
20%
54%
8%
10%
Energy
8
1Q24 Volumes
With solid volumes in 1Q24, except for cement in Peru and Ecuador
Volume 1Q24
-8.2% +14% +78.3%
1
1.3 M mt 717k m3 953 GWh
-2.6%-4.4%
2
266k mt
28k m3
+66.4% +12.2% +1.2%
3
243k mt 254k m3
421k mt
+11.4% +5.3%
4
3
2
1
4
Total group's capacity
12.5 M mt
5.5 M m3
9.7 M mt
271 MW
381 MW
131k mt 201k m3
1Q24 COGS and SG&A
COGS increased due to lower economies scale and SG&A maintained stable and we recorded non recurring income…
1Q24 COGS & gross margin
1Q24 Administrative expenses
1Q24 Selling expenses
1Q24 (Other income) and expenses, net
PEN Million, %
PEN Million, %
PEN Million, %
PEN Million
1,0061,198
28.6%25.4%
1Q231Q24
COGS
Gross Margin
+32.3%
134
102
1Q23
1Q24
+4.2%
6
2627
-26
1Q231Q24
1Q231Q24
19.1% COGS increase & lower gross
32.3% Administrative expenses increase:
4.2% Selling expenses increase:
Other income / expenses net decrease:
margin:
▪
Higher personnel expenses due to the
▪ Selling Expense/Revenue ratio in line
▪ Sale of land in USA with PEN 27.3mm
▪ Incorporation of Termochilca and
incorporation of Termochilca and
with revenues
profit
Tehachapi to the portfolio
Tehachapi
▪ Lower economies of scale in the
▪
Higher donations
cement operations in Peru and
▪
Consultancies
Ecuador
▪
Higher taxes
▪ Higher raw materials cost in Chile
10
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
UNACEMCORP SAA published this content on
20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 May 2024 00:32:07 UTC.
UNACEM Corp S.A.A. is a Peru-based company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of ready mixed concrete, and related goods and services. In addition to ready mixed concrete, the Company produces and sells aggregates for construction, blocks and paving stones, and provides concrete pumping and shotcrete services for tunnel support. The Company's products include Progre-Sol: hardware store network, Hatun-Sol: Microfinance, and Duravia: Concrete Pavement. The Company's Progre-Sol Network supplies approximately 6,500 independent hardware stores in Metropolitan Lima or outside the capital, as well as construction workers, brick layers and self-builders. Its HatunSol provides various loans in the form of construction materials and labor, and transport of materials to the building site. The Company owns a plant in Lima and a plant in Junin, whose annual production capacity is over 6.7 million tons of clinker and over 7.6 million tons of cement.