UNACEM Corp

1Q2024 Conference Call

May 20th, 2024

Firmado Digitalmente por:

MONICA PAUCAR TORANZO Fecha: 20/05/2024 06:46:56 p.m.

Presenting today

Pedro Lerner

Alvaro Morales

Corporate CEO

Corporate CFO

Disclaimer…

Please note that this presentation might disclose some forward-looking statements related to Grupo UNACEM based on currently known facts, expectations and forecasts, circumstances and assumptions regarding future events. Many factors could cause the future results, performance or achievements of Grupo UNACEM to be different from those expressed or

assumed herein, so this should be considered for reference only

3

1Q2024

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Revenues increased +13.9%
  1. EBITDA growth +7.2%
  1. Leverage ratio: 3.4x, temporaly above our target
  1. First quarter consolidating full results of Tehachapi and Termochilca

Macro Dynamics

Our Latin American operations continue to face a challenging environment …

Peru GDP

Ecuador GDP

% YoY

16.0%

2.8%

1.4%

3.0%

-0.6%

Recovery in the economy

driven by the private and

public consumption

GDP expected for 2024 its

3.0% higher than last report

(2.6%)

% YoY

4.2%

2.9% 2.3%

0.0%

0.7%

  • Recovery in the construction sector mainly from the private side given that public construction remains flat

-10.9%

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

2024E

-7.8%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024E

Chile GDP

USA GDP

% YoY

11.7%

2.4%

2.3%

0.7%

0.2%

-6.2%

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024E

  • The household consumption shows negative results (- 5.2%) for 2023
  • The manufacture, energy and transport sector is driven economy for a positive outlook

% YoY

5.9%

Favorable business

2.5%

environment in the US

1.9%

1.6%

2.4%

Expectations of lower

inflation and a rate cut

The Infrastructure bill would

have an important impact in

-2.8%

our operations

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

2024E

5

Our brand in the

US

We have completed the first stage of the integration process with our California operationson schedule …

6

Forward looking expectations for 2024…

7

1Q24 Revenue

We recorded an increase in revenues with a full quarter consolidating Termochilca and Tehachapi operations…

1Q24 Revenue contribution by country

PEN Million, %

1%

7%

20%

54%

8%

10%

Energy

8

1Q24 Volumes

With solid volumes in 1Q24, except for cement in Peru and Ecuador

Volume 1Q24

-8.2% +14% +78.3%

1

1.3 M mt 717k m3 953 GWh

-2.6%-4.4%

2

266k mt

28k m3

+66.4% +12.2% +1.2%

3

243k mt 254k m3

421k mt

+11.4% +5.3%

4

3

2

1

4

Total group's capacity

12.5 M mt

5.5 M m3

9.7 M mt

271 MW

381 MW

131k mt 201k m3

1Q24 COGS and SG&A

COGS increased due to lower economies scale and SG&A maintained stable and we recorded non recurring income…

1Q24 COGS & gross margin

1Q24 Administrative expenses

1Q24 Selling expenses

1Q24 (Other income) and expenses, net

PEN Million, %

PEN Million, %

PEN Million, %

PEN Million

1,0061,198

28.6%25.4%

1Q231Q24

COGS

Gross Margin

+32.3%

134

102

1Q23

1Q24

+4.2%

6

2627

-26

1Q231Q24

1Q231Q24

19.1% COGS increase & lower gross

32.3% Administrative expenses increase:

4.2% Selling expenses increase:

Other income / expenses net decrease:

margin:

Higher personnel expenses due to the

Selling Expense/Revenue ratio in line

Sale of land in USA with PEN 27.3mm

Incorporation of Termochilca and

incorporation of Termochilca and

with revenues

profit

Tehachapi to the portfolio

Tehachapi

Lower economies of scale in the

Higher donations

cement operations in Peru and

Consultancies

Ecuador

Higher taxes

Higher raw materials cost in Chile

10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

UNACEMCORP SAA published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 00:32:07 UTC.