Lima, 15 de agosto de 2023 Señores Superintendencia del Mercado De Valores Presente.-

Ref.: Hechos de Importancia

Estimados señores:

UNACEM CORP S.A.A., de conformidad con lo dispuesto por el artículo 28º de la Ley de Mercado de Valores y la Resolución SMV No. 005-2014-SMV/01, informa el siguiente "Hecho de Importancia":

La publicación del NEWSLETTER AL SEGUNDO TRIMESTRE DE 2023 en español e inglés, cuyas versiones adjuntamos y que serán puestas a disposición de los señores inversionistas en el portal https://grupounacem.com/inversionistas/

Sin otro particular, quedamos de ustedes.

Atentamente,

Mónica Paucar Toranzo

Representante Bursátil Suplente

unacem.com



