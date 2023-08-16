Unacem A : OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA Y MEMORIA ANUAL. INFORMACIÓN FINANCIERA Y MEMORIA ANUAL.
Lima, 15 de agosto de 2023
Señores
Superintendencia del Mercado De Valores
Presente.-
Ref.: Hechos de Importancia
Estimados señores:
UNACEM CORP S.A.A., de conformidad con lo dispuesto por el artículo 28º de la Ley de Mercado de Valores y la Resolución SMV No. 005-2014-SMV/01, informa el siguiente "Hecho de Importancia":
La publicación del NEWSLETTER AL SEGUNDO TRIMESTRE DE 2023 en español e inglés, cuyas versiones adjuntamos y que serán puestas a disposición de los señores inversionistas en el portal https://grupounacem.com/inversionistas/
Sin otro particular, quedamos de ustedes.
Atentamente,
Mónica Paucar Toranzo
Representante Bursátil Suplente
Union Andina de Cementos SAA is a Peru-based company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of ready mixed concrete, and related goods and services. In addition to ready mixed concrete, the Company produces and sells aggregates for construction, blocks and paving stones, and provides concrete pumping and shotcrete services for tunnel support. The Company's products include Progre-Sol: hardware store network, Hatun-Sol: Microfinance, and Duravia: Concrete Pavement. The Company's Progre-Sol Network supplies approximately 6,500 independent hardware stores in Metropolitan Lima or outside the capital, as well as construction workers, brick layers and self-builders. Its HatunSol provides various loans in the form of construction materials and labor, and transport of materials to the building site. The Company owns a plant in Lima and a plant in Junin, whose annual production capacity is over 6.7 million tons of clinker and over 7.6 million tons of cement.