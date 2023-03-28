AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Unbound soars on potential takeover offer

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

AIM - WINNERS

Unbound Group PLC, up 95% at 7.79 pence, 12-month range 3p-40.8p. The footwear retailer says it is in discussions with clothing company WoolOvers Group about a potential takeover offer at 10.5p per share, plus one contingent value right per Unbound share. "The contingent value right would give Unbound shareholders the right to receive any net proceeds if Unbound's ongoing business interruption insurance claim relating to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns is successful," it explains. Unbound says it would be minded to accept an offer on such terms, which represents a hefty premium to Monday's closing price of 4p, if a firm offer is made in due course.

Verditek PLC, up 48% at 1.29p, 12-month range 0.5p-3p. The green technology company wins an order worth EUR167,500 from Begian firm Roof Tile Group. Expects order to be delivered in the next 12 weeks. Says the order follows an initial trial period, which the company had mentioned back in January 2020. "Roof Tile Group will incorporate the Verditek lightweight solar panel into their roof tile to form an integrated roof solution," Verditek says.

AIM - LOSERS

SkinBioTherapeutics PLC, down 13% at 12.84p, 12-month range 11.34p-49.4p. The skin health-focused life sciences firm says interim revenue profit jumped to GBP76,985 in the six months to December, from GBP21,949 a year before. Pretax loss widens to GBP1.4 million from GBP1.2 million, as operational costs climb. In 2023, says focus is on reaching commercial traction with Croda, launching AxisBiotix-Ps into Europe, developing an acne product, among others targets.

Team17 Group PLC, down 8.8% at 405p, 12-month range 300p-600p. The video games and educational apps firm says its CEO Debbie Bestwick will leave "once a suitable successor can be found". The search has begun, and will include internal and external candidates. Meanwhile, in 2022, says revenue jumped 52% to GBP137.4 million from GBP90.5 million in 2021, but pretax profit slipped 1.4% to GBP28.7 million from GBP29.1 million. Team17 notes GBP9.2 million in one-off acquisition-related costs. Looking ahead, it says it is mindful of global macro-economic pressures, but will focus on the areas it can control.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

