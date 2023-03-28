Advanced search
    ELTA   GB0003085445

UNBOUND GROUP PLC

(ELTA)
2023-03-28
7.566 GBX   +89.15%
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Unbound soars on potential takeover offer
AN
04:59aFTSE 100 Rises as Banking Sector Concerns Ease
DJ
04:18aStocks steady as banking worries ease
AN
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Unbound soars on potential takeover offer

03/28/2023
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Unbound Group PLC, up 95% at 7.79 pence, 12-month range 3p-40.8p. The footwear retailer says it is in discussions with clothing company WoolOvers Group about a potential takeover offer at 10.5p per share, plus one contingent value right per Unbound share. "The contingent value right would give Unbound shareholders the right to receive any net proceeds if Unbound's ongoing business interruption insurance claim relating to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns is successful," it explains. Unbound says it would be minded to accept an offer on such terms, which represents a hefty premium to Monday's closing price of 4p, if a firm offer is made in due course.

----------

Verditek PLC, up 48% at 1.29p, 12-month range 0.5p-3p. The green technology company wins an order worth EUR167,500 from Begian firm Roof Tile Group. Expects order to be delivered in the next 12 weeks. Says the order follows an initial trial period, which the company had mentioned back in January 2020. "Roof Tile Group will incorporate the Verditek lightweight solar panel into their roof tile to form an integrated roof solution," Verditek says.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

SkinBioTherapeutics PLC, down 13% at 12.84p, 12-month range 11.34p-49.4p. The skin health-focused life sciences firm says interim revenue profit jumped to GBP76,985 in the six months to December, from GBP21,949 a year before. Pretax loss widens to GBP1.4 million from GBP1.2 million, as operational costs climb. In 2023, says focus is on reaching commercial traction with Croda, launching AxisBiotix-Ps into Europe, developing an acne product, among others targets.

----------

Team17 Group PLC, down 8.8% at 405p, 12-month range 300p-600p. The video games and educational apps firm says its CEO Debbie Bestwick will leave "once a suitable successor can be found". The search has begun, and will include internal and external candidates. Meanwhile, in 2022, says revenue jumped 52% to GBP137.4 million from GBP90.5 million in 2021, but pretax profit slipped 1.4% to GBP28.7 million from GBP29.1 million. Team17 notes GBP9.2 million in one-off acquisition-related costs. Looking ahead, it says it is mindful of global macro-economic pressures, but will focus on the areas it can control.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SKINBIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC -14.80% 12.525 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
TEAM17 GROUP PLC -6.98% 413 Delayed Quote.1.07%
UNBOUND GROUP PLC 89.15% 7.566 Delayed Quote.-48.39%
VERDITEK PLC 45.01% 1.2688 Delayed Quote.59.09%
