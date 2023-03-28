Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unbound Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELTA   GB0003085445

UNBOUND GROUP PLC

(ELTA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:41:07 2023-03-28 am EDT
8.300 GBX   +107.50%
07:44aUnbound shares soar on potential takeover offer by WoolOvers
AN
07:10aBOE's Inflation Outlook Seen Posing Risk to Pound
DJ
07:08aEurope edges higher as banking stress easing
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unbound shares soar on potential takeover offer by WoolOvers

03/28/2023 | 07:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - Unbound Group PLC shares surged on Tuesday, after it said it is in discussions with clothing company WoolOvers Group about a potential takeover offer at 10.5 pence per share, plus one contingent value right per Unbound share.

Unbound said it would be minded to accept an offer on such terms, which represents a hefty premium to Monday's closing price of 4p, if a firm offer is made in due course.

Shares in the footwear retailer were up 95% to 7.81 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

"The contingent value right would give Unbound shareholders the right to receive any net proceeds if Unbound's ongoing business interruption insurance claim relating to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns is successful," Unbound explained.

The company emphasised that there can be no certainty that any offer will be ultimately made.

It added that WoolOvers must announce a firm intention to make an offer, or say that it does not intend to make an offer for Unbound, by no later than April 25. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 56,4 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net income 2023 1,60 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
Net Debt 2023 15,3 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,05x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2,58 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart UNBOUND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Unbound Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNBOUND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,00 GBX
Average target price 6,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Andrew Watson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Malachy Lampard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Anthony Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
Paul A. Goodson Senior Independent Director
K. Harriet Alexandra Rock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNBOUND GROUP PLC-48.39%3
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.62%434 618
NETFLIX, INC.11.12%145 922
PROSUS N.V.3.82%92 293
AIRBNB, INC.37.91%74 440
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.82%61 543
