  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Under Armour, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UA   US9043112062

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(UA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:03:50 pm EDT
15.11 USD   -1.44%
Under armour announces transition quarter ended march 31, 2022 earnings conference call date
PR
04/21Gigamon Appoints Shane Buckley to President and CEO
AQ
04/05Wells Fargo Adjusts Under Armour Price Target to $28 From $30, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSITION QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE

04/22/2022 | 06:56am EDT
BALTIMORE, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its transition quarter (ended March 31, 2022) on May 6, 2022 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/under-armour-announces-transition-quarter-ended-march-31-2022-earnings-conference-call-date-301530675.html

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
