Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Under Armour, Inc.    UAA

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(UAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dwayne Johnson, Under Armour delay sneaker launch in wake of Wisconsin shooting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 09:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Time celebrates its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, in New York

Under Armour Inc and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Thursday postponed the launch of a new sneaker collaboration following the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

The sportswear maker's move comes after several professional athletes refused to play games on Wednesday to protest racial injustice, hitting the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer.

Two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of a tournament after reaching the semi-finals.

"We support all of those in sport who are currently demanding societal change across the United States and the globe," Under Armour said in a statement.

Protests were widespread after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. It was the latest in a string of controversial shootings of Black men over the past few years.

"Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we'll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today," Johnson tweeted https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1298889132890976257.

"Unbelievable we're here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There's no progress without humanity."

The shooting sparked several nights of civil unrest that included a wave of arson, widespread vandalism and separate shootings that claimed two lives.

Johnson, who is one of the of the world's highest-paid actors, partnered with Under Armour in 2016 to design a sportswear line called Project Rock. They were set to launch a new line of sneakers on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
08/26UNDER ARMOUR : UCLA sues Under Armour, seeking in excess of $200 million
AQ
08/24UNDER ARMOUR : Inc. Magazine Revealed That SMB Networks LLC is No. 2808 on Its A..
AQ
08/20UNDER ARMOUR : Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growin..
AQ
08/19UNDER ARMOUR : Inc. Magazine Names Denali Advanced Integration to Inc. 5000 2020..
AQ
08/17UNDER ARMOUR : Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growin..
AQ
08/14UNDER ARMOUR : Rallio Ranks No. 1,226 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Reve..
AQ
08/14UNDER ARMOUR : JT Wimsatt Contracting Co., Inc. Makes 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Fas..
AQ
08/10UNISYNC : LAUNCHES NEW eCOMMERCE VENTURE TARGETING THE VAST OUTDOOR, TACTICAL AN..
AQ
08/08American Firms Take Refuge in China -- WSJ
DJ
08/06UNDER ARMOUR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 886 M - -
Net income 2020 -580 M - -
Net Debt 2020 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 261 M 4 261 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 11 700
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Under Armour, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 10,25 $
Last Close Price 9,88 $
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrik Frisk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin A. Plank Executive Chairman
Colin Browne Chief Operating Officer
David Eric Bergman Chief Financial Officer
Ann Funai Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNDER ARMOUR, INC.-54.26%4 377
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.70%239 751
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.64.67%49 674
VF CORPORATION-35.34%25 109
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED46.47%10 953
MONCLER S.P.A.-17.24%9 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group