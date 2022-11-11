Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Under Armour, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAA   US9043111072

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(UAA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
9.380 USD   +8.44%
04:16pMaryland governor-elect wes moore steps down from under armour's board of directors
PR
11/09Under Armour : Sharon Lokedi Wins NYC Marathon in Distance Debut
PU
11/08UNDER ARMOUR, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MARYLAND GOVERNOR-ELECT WES MOORE STEPS DOWN FROM UNDER ARMOUR'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

11/11/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that Wes Moore has stepped down from its Board of Directors effective immediately due to his election as governor of the state of Maryland.

"On behalf of the entire team, I'd like to congratulate Wes, and thank him for his dynamic leadership as well as the significant contributions he made as a member of Under Armour's board of directors," said Kevin Plank, Executive Chair and Brand Chief. "We wish him well as he embarks on this next chapter as the leader of the great state of Maryland."

"It has been a pleasure serving on Under Armour's board and sharing my passion for purpose and community with the brand," said Wes Moore. "I look forward to seeing this iconic Maryland-based company continue to harness the power of sport to strengthen athletes and communities globally."

Moore, the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, joined the board in October 2020 and served as a member of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee. 

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maryland-governor-elect-wes-moore-steps-down-from-under-armours-board-of-directors-301675197.html

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
04:16pMaryland governor-elect wes moore steps down from under armour's board of directors
PR
11/09Under Armour : Sharon Lokedi Wins NYC Marathon in Distance Debut
PU
11/08UNDER ARMOUR, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
11/07UNDER ARMOUR INC : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
11/04Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on Under Armour to $9 From $8, Maintains Mar..
MT
11/04Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Under Armour to $8 From $10, Citing 'Tempered Opera..
MT
11/03Under Armour's Reduced Full-Year Profit Outlook Better Than Feared, Wedbush Says as Qua..
MT
11/03Under Armour Reports Fiscal Q2 Following Change in Fiscal Year; Provides Fiscal 2023 Ou..
MT
11/03Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Back Near Even Ahead of Thursday Close
MT
11/03Wedbush Adjusts Under Armour Price Target to $11 From $13, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
More recommendations