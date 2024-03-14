Altria Group Plans to Sell Part of Anheuser-Busch Stake

Altria Group plans to sell 18%, or over $2 billion worth, of its large stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in a secondary offering as it looks to return more cash to shareholders.

EV Startup Fisker Prepares for Possible Bankruptcy

The company has struggled with growing its sales amid stagnant demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. and last month issued a going-concern warning.

Paramount Global Sells Stake in Viacom 18 Media to Reliance Industries

Paramount Global is selling its stake in Viacom 18 Media for $517 million to Reliance Industries shortly after the Indian companies announced a joint venture with Walt Disney's Star India.

AIA's 2023 Value of New Business Grew on China Demand

AIA Group's value of new business rose in 2023 as it benefited from the lifting of pandemic restrictions in mainland China, which saw robust demand for its insurance products.

House Passes Bill to Ban TikTok or Force Sale of the Chinese Video App

Lawmakers are trying to balance national-security and free-speech concerns, with a Senate showdown ahead.

Women Aren't Getting the Big Jobs at Goldman Sachs, and They're Heading for the Exits

The Wall Street giant pledged to bring more women into senior ranks. Instead, top talent says better opportunities are elsewhere.

Under Armour's Kevin Plank to Take Back CEO Role

Plank served as CEO of Under Armour from 1996 to 2019, and was named executive chair and brand chief early in 2020.

Elon Musk's SpaceX prepares third Starship flight test

SpaceX's third Starship flight test is scheduled for Thursday, says the private space company.

Fossil Group CEO Kosta Kartsotis Steps Down Amid Strategic Review

Operating chief Jeffrey Boyer will assume the role of CEO on an interim basis, the company said.

Microsoft to Launch AI Assistant for Security Products

Tech giant said Copilot for Security would be available worldwide next month under a pay-as-you-go licensing model.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-24 2315ET