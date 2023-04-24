Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Under Armour, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    UAA   US9043111072

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(UAA)
  Report
04/21/2023
8.840 USD   -0.23%
UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE

04/24/2023 | 08:01am EDT
BALTIMORE, April 24, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 (ended March 31, 2023) results on May 9, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/under-armour-announces-its-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2023-earnings-conference-call-date-301804297.html

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
