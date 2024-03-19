Under Armour, Inc. is a marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. It is engaged in developing, marketing, and distributing branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates in four geographic segments: North America, comprising the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. North America segment sells apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America through its wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. EMEA sells apparel, footwear and accessories through wholesale customers and independent distributors, along with e-commerce websites and Brand and Factory House stores. Asia-Pacific sells apparel, footwear and accessories products in China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand through stores operated by its distribution and wholesale partners, along with e-commerce websites and Brand and Factory House stores.