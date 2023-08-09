Corrected Transcript 08-Aug-2023 Under Armour, Inc. (UA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Total Pages: 23 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Under Armour's Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Lance Allega, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Lance Allega
Senior Vice President-Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Under Armour, Inc.

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Under Armour's first quarter of fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. Today's event is being recorded for replay. Joining us on today's call will be Under Armour President and CEO, Stephanie Linnartz; and CFO, Dave Bergman.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Stephanie.

.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Stephanie C. Linnartz
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Under Armour, Inc.

Thank you, Lance, and welcome to everyone joining today's call. Having finished my first full quarter at Under Armour, I am pleased that our results were broadly in line with our expectations and that we are on track to deliver our fiscal 2024 outlook. Digging further into the business and gaining a better understanding of our strengths, strategies, and opportunities for improvement, I am even more inspired about the power of the Under Armour brand and our ability to unlock our full potential over the long-term.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) Corrected Transcript Q1 2024 Earnings Call 08-Aug-2023 During the quarter, I met with athletes, customers, and teammates across the US, Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, the Netherlands, and the UK, and I have seen first-hand the enthusiasm and passion for our brand and products. From athletes that thank us for helping them push the boundaries of what is possible in the field of sports to our retail partners who are energized for what's to come, our mission to make you better is front and center. On our last earnings call, I laid out our Protect This House 3, or PTH3, strategy which is centered on delivering three significant initiatives over the next three years: first is driving global brand heat with an emphasis on the US; second is delivering elevated design and products with a focus on footwear, Sportstyle, and women; and third is driving US sales while harnessing momentum in our international business. Although these initiatives will take time to gain traction, with one quarter behind us, I am pleased by the team's increased execution, accountability, and unification around these pillars. Using fiscal 2024 as a building year to focus on cost management and profitability, we are making progress across each of the PTH3 priorities, so I'd like to spend a few minutes reviewing some highlights. We'll start with driving global brand heat. Crucial to this execution is strong leadership to strike an appropriate balance between top-line growth, improving our strategic capabilities, and maintaining cost discipline to ensure we generate the highest returns possible as we grow the Under Armour brand. In this respect, we're happy to have recently welcomed two new additions to our executive team. First is our Chief Consumer Officer, Jim Dausch, whom I had the pleasure of working with for over 20 years at Marriott International. Jim is a seasoned executive with experienced leading transformational strategic initiatives across product, marketing, and sales and driving significant brand and consumer loyalty improvement. As a crucial operator in our effort to drive global brand heat, he's hit the ground running, and I'm looking forward to the horsepower that I know he can add to our team. Second, we welcomed Amanda Miller as Under Armour's Chief Communications Officer. With over 20 years of experience, Amanda joins us from PayPal where she served as VP of Corporate Affairs leading the company's multi-tiered global communications strategy. In conjunction with Jim's role and linking all of our commercial elements together, evolving how we tell our brand and product story to our athletes, consumers, the media, and other stakeholders will be critical to driving global brand heat. Welcome Jim and Amanda. You have a fantastic team at Under Armour to lean on, and we're excited about the journey ahead. Last month, we also announced that Lisa Collier and Colin Browne are leaving Under Armour to pursue other opportunities. Accordingly, comprehensive searches for a new Chief Product Officer and a new Chief Supply Chain Officer are underway. I want to thank Lisa and Colin for their contributions and leadership throughout their time at Under Armour. Switching gears to marketing, we saw positive results with the return of Protect This House earlier this year and continued to build on this momentum with recent activations around the Women's World Cup. The campaign has a digital emphasis and showcases two of Under Armour's top female footballers, Kelley O'Hara from the US, and Alex Greenwood for England. Paying respect to music's massive impact on sports, culture and the athlete's mindset, their stories and motivations come together to Armour Up, with a common goal to Protect This House. Working in parallel is our premium Women's Magnetico Elite 3 Soccer boot. Under Armour's first cleat made with a specific clasp for a 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC