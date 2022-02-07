Uni Asia : Date Of Announcement Of Financial Results For Full Year Ended 31 December 2021

UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED

Company Registration No: 201701284Z

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR FULL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Uni-Asia Group Limited (the "Company") wishes to inform that the Company will release its financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2021 on Monday, 28 February 2022 after market trading hours.

For and on behalf of Uni-Asia Group Limited 7 February 2022