    CHJ   SG1DG7000000

UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED

(CHJ)
Uni Asia : Date Of Announcement Of Financial Results For Full Year Ended 31 December 2021

02/07/2022 | 04:28am EST
UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED

Company Registration No: 201701284Z

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR FULL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Uni-Asia Group Limited (the "Company") wishes to inform that the Company will release its financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2021 on Monday, 28 February 2022 after market trading hours.

For and on behalf of Uni-Asia Group Limited 7 February 2022

Disclaimer

Uni-Asia Group Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64,2 M - -
Net income 2021 14,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,56x
Yield 2021 5,60%
Capitalization 67,2 M 67,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Uni-Asia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Average target price 1,44 $
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Fukuyado Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kai Ching Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Michio Tanamoto Executive Chairman
Gee Aik Lee Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kam Loon Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED-6.50%67
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED28.07%36 651
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.22%35 974
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.68%35 337
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.30%33 020
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.45%29 545