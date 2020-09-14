Uni Bio Science : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

UNI-BIO SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED

聯 康 生 物 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0690)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Uni-Bio Science Group Limited ("Company") will be held at Unit 502, 5/F, No. 20 Science Park East Avenue, Hong Kong Science Park, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, 12 October 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, transact the following business:

1. to consider and appoint BDO Limited as the auditor of the Company with immediate effect and to hold office until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company, and that the board of directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.

On behalf of the Board

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited

Kingsley Leung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 September 2020

Principal place of business in Hong Kong:

Unit 502, 5/F

No. 20 Science Park East Avenue

Hong Kong Science Park

Shatin

New Territories

Hong Kong