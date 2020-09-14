Uni Bio Science : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
0
09/14/2020 | 04:50am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
UNI-BIO SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED
聯 康 生 物 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0690)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Uni-Bio Science Group Limited ("Company") will be held at Unit 502, 5/F, No. 20 Science Park East Avenue, Hong Kong Science Park, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, 12 October 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, transact the following business:
1. to consider and appoint BDO Limited as the auditor of the Company with immediate effect and to hold office until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company, and that the board of directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to fix their remuneration.
On behalf of the Board
Uni-Bio Science Group Limited
Kingsley Leung
Chairman
Hong Kong, 15 September 2020
Principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Unit 502, 5/F
No. 20 Science Park East Avenue
Hong Kong Science Park
Shatin
New Territories
Hong Kong
For identification purpose only
- 1 -
Notes:
In order to ascertain the entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting convened by the above notice ("Meeting"), the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 6 October 2020 to Monday, 12 October 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, all transfer documents of Shares accompanied by the relevant shares certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 5 October 2020 for registration.
A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A member who is the holder of two or more Shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it and vote on his/her/its behalf at the Meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
In the case of joint holders of Shares, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first in the register in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointer is a corporation, either under seal, or under the hand of an office or attorney duly authorised, and must be deposited with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof) by 10:15 a.m., Saturday, 10 October 2020 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be).
Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy should not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
As required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the resolution as set out in this notice to be put to vote at the Meeting will be decided by way of poll.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Kingsley Leung (Chairman), Mr. Chen Dawei (Vice-Chairman) and Mr. Zhao Zhi Gang; one non-executive Director, Mr. Yau Kwok Wing Tony; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chow Kai Ming, Mr. Ren Qimin and Mr. Ma Qingshan.
- 2 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 08:49:05 UTC