Uni Bio Science : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

UNI-BIO SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED

聯 康 生 物 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0690)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting ("Meeting") of Uni-Bio Science Group Limited ("Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 12 October 2020 at Unit 502, 5/F, No. 20 Science Park East Avenue, Hong Kong Science Park, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT

the proposed variation of terms (" Variation of Terms ") to the WTGL SP Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 15 September 2020 (" Circular ", a copy of which marked "A" and signed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purpose has been tabled at the Meeting)) pursuant to the supplemental agreement dated 11 August 2020 entered into between Zethanel Properties Limited, Greater Bay Capital Limited and 深圳市華生元基因工程發展有限公司 (" Third Supplemental Agreement ", a copy of which marked "B" and signed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purpose has been tabled at the Meeting) and the transactions contemplated thereunder or incidental thereto be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; the Transaction Arrangements (as defined in the Circular) and the transactions contemplated thereunder or incidental thereto, including but not limited to the transactions contemplated under the WTGL SP Agreement as varied and supplemented by the First Supplemental Agreement, the Second Supplemental Agreement (each as defined in the Circular, and a copy of each of which marked "C"