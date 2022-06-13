Uni President Enterprises : Announce the BOD resolution for Ex-dividend day
06/13/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Provided by: UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
Time of announcement
14:40:11
Subject
Announce the BOD resolution for Ex-dividend day
Date of events
2022/06/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/13
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
cash dividends of NT$2.7 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/04
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/06
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/07
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends would be distributed on Sep 8,2022
Uni-President Enterprises Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 06:52:04 UTC.