  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Uni-President Enterprises Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1216   TW0001216000

UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.

(1216)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
64.60 TWD   -0.46%
02:53aUNI PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES : Announce the BOD resolution for Ex-dividend day
PU
06/08UNI PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES : To annouce the disposal of three office floors and thirty parking lots of President International Tower
PU
06/08UNI PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES : Announcement for receiving letters from Mr. Tsai, Chen-Yu's attorney expressing the intention to purchase the company's equity in PresiCarre Corp.
PU
Uni President Enterprises : Announce the BOD resolution for Ex-dividend day

06/13/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 14:40:11
Subject 
 Announce the BOD resolution for Ex-dividend day
Date of events 2022/06/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/13
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
cash dividends of NT$2.7 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/04
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/06
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/07
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends would be distributed on Sep 8,2022

Disclaimer

Uni-President Enterprises Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 06:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 497 B 16 771 M 16 771 M
Net income 2022 20 813 M 702 M 702 M
Net cash 2022 48 101 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 367 B 12 376 M 12 376 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 88 354
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Uni-President Enterprises Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 64,60 TWD
Average target price 73,27 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Kai Huang Co-General Manager
Ching Tien Li Co-General Manager
Kuo Hui Chen Head-Finance, Spokesman & Assistant GM
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman
Chao Tang Yue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.-5.83%12 376
NESTLÉ S.A.-13.61%307 363
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.31%84 143
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.28%47 650
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.32%45 840
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.28%43 866