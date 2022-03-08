Log in
    1216   TW0001216000

UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.

(1216)
  Report
Uni President Enterprises : On behalf of UNI-PRESIDENT ASIA HOLDINGS LTD. to announce BOD meeting resolution for dividends.

03/08/2022 | 09:33am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 22:05:09
Subject 
 On behalf of UNI-PRESIDENT ASIA HOLDINGS LTD.
to announce BOD meeting resolution for dividends.
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total amount of cash dividend is RMB 285 million
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Uni-President Enterprises Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 470 B 16 618 M 16 618 M
Net income 2021 20 405 M 722 M 722 M
Net cash 2021 28 420 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 376 B 13 302 M 13 302 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 88 354
Free-Float 88,4%
Technical analysis trends UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 66,20 TWD
Average target price 76,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Kai Huang Co-General Manager
Ching Tien Li Co-General Manager
Kuo Hui Chen Head-Finance, Spokesman & Assistant GM
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman
Chao Tang Yue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.-3.50%13 302
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.10%337 513
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.70%86 812
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.84%49 133
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.23%47 205
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-18.74%43 872