Uni President Enterprises : On behalf of UNI-PRESIDENT ASIA HOLDINGS LTD. to announce BOD meeting resolution for dividends.
03/08/2022 | 09:33am EST
Provided by: UNI-PRESIDENT ENTERPRISES CORP.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
22:05:09
Subject
On behalf of UNI-PRESIDENT ASIA HOLDINGS LTD.
to announce BOD meeting resolution for dividends.
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total amount of cash dividend is RMB 285 million
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Uni-President Enterprises Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:32:10 UTC.