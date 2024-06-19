Boucherville (Québec), 19 juin 2024 - Uni-Select has successfully completed two new strategic acquisitions: All Parts Automotive Limited, an independent store operating as General Auto Parts in Ontario and Miron Auto Dépôt, a respected Uni-Select member in Québec.

1. General Auto Parts, in the Greater Toronto area

General Auto Parts, a mainstay in the community since 1959, is a leading wholesaler and full-line distributor of automotive aftermarket parts to retail, wholesale and corporate customers. It operates a 32,000 SF store in Toronto and employs a team of 27 professionals who are central to its operations.



Mr. Harold Baker president of General Auto Parts, reflected on the acquisition, stating, "Joining forces with Uni-Select represents a strategic leap forward. The respect and understanding that have characterized our discussions are set to forge a path of sustained growth and innovation."



2. Miron Auto Dépôt, a current Uni-Select member in Saint-Eustache, Québec

For the past 50 years, Miron Auto Dépôt has been recognized for its experienced team and excellent customer service, making it a perfect match with the vision and values of Uni-Select.

Mr. Miron, President of Miron Auto Dépôt, expressed his positive outlook on this new chapter: "We are happy to see our legacy continued by Uni-Select, a company that stands on similar entrepreneurial foundations. Choosing Uni-Select was a natural fit, given our mutual dedication to a customer-first approach and deep appreciation for our employees."

Émilie Gaudet, President and Chief Operating Officer of Uni-Select, shared her excitement about these two new acquisitions: "The acquisition of General Auto Parts and Miron Auto Dépôt marks another important step for us in our growth strategy as we continue to expand our store network, further solidifying our footprint in these strategic markets."

These acquisitions leverage both businesses' established market presence and expertise to enhance Uni-Select's service offerings, expand its customer base, and deepen community engagement.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

With over 2,000 employees across Canada, Uni-Select delivers automotive excellence and unparalleled customer service. At the core of its Canadian operations, Bumper to Bumper is Uni-Select's flagship brand with a coast-to-coast network of over 1,000 independent automotive parts stores, more than 120 company-owned stores, 100 automotive service providers and 9 strategic distribution centers, serving more than 20,000 clients, including nearly 4,000 through its automotive repair banners, as well as national accounts, independent automotive service suppliers, car dealerships, body shops, and industrial customers.

Uni-Select Inc. proudly stands as a key member within the LKQ Group, a global leader in alternative and specialized automotive parts with its impressive team of 49,000 dedicated employees across 1,600 locations in 25 countries. As part of LKQ Corporation, Uni-Select leverages its extensive global footprint and its heritage of international excellence and local expertise to drive innovation and growth within the aftermarket sector.

