    UNS   CA90457D1006

UNI-SELECT INC.

(UNS)
  Report
Uni Select : Appoints Emilie Gaudet to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group

06/22/2021 | 08:33am EDT
June 21, 2021

Uni-Select Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Emilie Gaudet to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group, effective July 1, 2021.

In the last few years at Uni-Select, Emilie has held multiple roles such as Chief Financial Officer at FinishMaster and more recently, she took on the position of Vice-President, Corporate Finance and has been acting as interim Chief Financial Officer - Canadian Automotive Group (CAG).

Through her collaboration with several departments and her accomplishments on projects such as the Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), of which she was a key part of the success in her previous position as CFO at FinishMaster in the US, Emilie has developed an in-depth knowledge of our organization and an understanding of organizational transformations that is invaluable to the Canadian Automotive Group and its valued partners. The executive team is convinced that she is a dynamic leader who will support our vision and ensure the success and growth of Uni-Select, Canadian Automotive Group, and its partners.

'I am delighted to see the talent in our team and pleased to have an internal member of our organization, who already knows the importance we place on supporting our partners and developing our business to serve our clients with the highest quality of customer service, take on this role,' stated Brian McManus, Executive Chair of Uni-Select Inc.

Disclaimer

Uni-Select Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 12:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 624 M - -
Net income 2021 16,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 511 M 511 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 90,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,70 $
Last Close Price 12,06 $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brent Windom President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Anthony Pagano Chief Financial Officer
Brian McManus Executive Chairman
Louis Juneau Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Michelle Ann Cormier Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNI-SELECT INC.84.09%511
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY23.89%17 975
LKQ CORPORATION36.55%14 540
INCHCAPE PLC23.62%4 352
BAPCOR LIMITED6.81%2 111
INTER CARS S.A.52.97%1 341