



Paris, Amsterdam, November 9, 2020

Press release

Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, held in closed session

Composition of the General Meeting’s Bureau

In the context of the Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020, which will be held in closed session at the registered office of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE and in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the Management Board decided to appoint Mr. Philippe Collombel, member of the Supervisory Board, and Mr. Jean-Marie Tritant, President US and SMT member, as scrutineers.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Colin Dyer, will chair the General Meeting.

Mr. David Zeitoun, Group General Councel, will act as secretary of the General Meeting.

