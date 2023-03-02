Advanced search
Euronext Listing

03/02/2023 | 02:01am EST
                                Paris, Amsterdam, March 2, 2023

Press release

EURONEXT LISTING

Following the request filed by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group (URW) with Euronext as announced on February 9, 2023, the Group has obtained the approval of the Euronext Listing Board on February 28, 2023 to change its market of reference from Euronext Amsterdam to Euronext Paris and delist the URW stapled shares from Euronext Amsterdam, while maintaining their listing on Euronext Paris.

Pursuant to the timing validated by Euronext, URW announces that:

  • The change of its market of reference from Euronext Amsterdam to Euronext Paris will be effective on April 14, 2023;
  • The last day of trading on Euronext Amsterdam will be April 27, 2023;
  • The delisting from Euronext Amsterdam will be effective on April 28, 2023.

As part of these changes, URW will no longer be represented in the Dutch AEX25 index as from March 9, 2023. These changes will not impact URW’s inclusion in the CAC40 index.

The delisting from Euronext Amsterdam would not affect the liquidity of the stapled shares nor have any impact on trading, URW’s structure (including the stapled share principle) or the ISIN code (FR0013326246) of the Group. All transactions currently carried out at Euronext are and will remain processed through the Euronext single order book.

A notice will also be published by Euronext in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Estruch
VP, Chief of Staff to the CEO 
+1 424 303 1948
Alex.Estruch@urw.com

Media Relations 
UK/Global:
Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk
+44 7387 108 998
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France:
Sonia Fellmann – PLEAD
+33 6 27 84 91 30
Sonia.Fellmann@plead.fr

United States:
Molly Morse – Kekst CNC
+ 1 212 521 4826
Molly.Morse@kekstcnc.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 78 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 43 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 800 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €3 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Currently, its €52 Bn portfolio is 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2022).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group’s Better Places 2030 agenda, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW’s stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

Attachment


