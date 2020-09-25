Log in
HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2020: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V.

09/25/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

Amsterdam, September 25, 2020

Press Release

HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2020: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V.

On September 25, 2020, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. (“URW NV”) announced its 2020 half-year results and released its consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2020, which can be found on: https://www.urw-nv.com/en/investors/press-releases and as an attachment to this press release. 

URW NV and its consolidated entities, together with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (“URW SE”) and its consolidated entities, form Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”). URW SE consolidates URW NV and its controlled undertakings, and its 2020 half-year results represent a comprehensive overview of URW, and is available on: https://www.urw.com/en/investors/financial-information/financial-results


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations                                          Media Relations 
Samuel Warwood                                              Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie
Maarten Otte                                                    Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com  
+31 20 658 26 25                                              
maarten.otte@urw.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.urw-nv.com/en/investors

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
