Stock Futures Drift Higher in Muted Holiday Trading

U.S. stock futures drifted higher, with investors anticipating a quiet day of trading on Thanksgiving.

The Dollar Is Weak. Investors Bet It Will Slide Even More.

The U.S. dollar this week hit its lowest levels against a basket of currencies in more than two years. Investors and analysts think it has further to fall.

Fed Signals New Guidance Coming on Asset-Purchase Program

Officials this month discussed plans to provide more information about how long they will keep purchasing Treasury and mortgage-backed securities by linking the time frame for the stimulus program to economic conditions.

U.S. Consumer Spending Grows for Sixth Straight Month

Americans' spending rose briskly in October while their income fell sharply, adding to other mixed signals about the strength of the economic recovery.

Japan's Stock-Playing Central Bank Racks Up $56 Billion Gain

The Bank of Japan under Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda scored after boosting investments at the stock-market bottom, but some have started saying he shouldn't play the market so much.

German Consumer Mood Set to Decline

German consumer confidence is set to fall in December, with the latest GfK index hitting a below-forecast -6.7.

Bund Yields to Rise in 2021 as Economy Recovers

Yields on German government bonds are expected to rise next year as availability of Covid-19 vaccines enables the eurozone economy to recover.

U.S. Hospitalizations Hit Record for 16th Day Straight

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in the U.S. as many Americans gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Global Trade Stages Rapid Recovery

Global trade flows bounced back strongly in the summer, marking the largest rise in two decades as air and sea transport channels reopened while demand for consumer goods surged.

Shopping Mall Activists Score an Early Win

Trans-Atlantic mall giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has pulled back from the brink. Finding a lasting fix for its debt problem will be more challenging.

