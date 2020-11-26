Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/26/2020 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Stock Futures Waver in Muted Holiday Trading

U.S. stock futures drifted higher, with investors anticipating a quiet day of trading on Thanksgiving. 

 
The Dollar Is Weak. Investors Bet It Will Slide Even More.

The U.S. dollar this week hit its lowest levels against a basket of currencies in more than two years. Investors and analysts think it has further to fall. 

 
Fed Signals New Guidance Coming on Asset-Purchase Program

Officials this month discussed plans to provide more information about how long they will keep purchasing Treasury and mortgage-backed securities by linking the time frame for the stimulus program to economic conditions. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Grows for Sixth Straight Month

Americans' spending rose briskly in October while their income fell sharply, adding to other mixed signals about the strength of the economic recovery. 

 
Japan's Stock-Playing Central Bank Racks Up $56 Billion Gain

The Bank of Japan under Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda scored after boosting investments at the stock-market bottom, but some have started saying he shouldn't play the market so much. 

 
German Consumer Mood Set to Decline

German consumer confidence is set to fall in December, with the latest GfK index hitting a below-forecast -6.7. 

 
Bund Yields to Rise in 2021 as Economy Recovers

Yields on German government bonds are expected to rise next year as availability of Covid-19 vaccines enables the eurozone economy to recover. 

 
U.S. Hospitalizations Hit Record for 16th Day Straight

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in the U.S. as many Americans gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving. 

 
Global Trade Stages Rapid Recovery

Global trade flows bounced back strongly in the summer, marking the largest rise in two decades as air and sea transport channels reopened while demand for consumer goods surged. 

 
Shopping Mall Activists Score an Early Win

Trans-Atlantic mall giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has pulled back from the brink. Finding a lasting fix for its debt problem will be more challenging.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-20 1515ET

All news about UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/25UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : (“URW”) announces successful 2 Bn bond ..
AQ
11/25UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : (“URW”) announces successful 2 Bn bond ..
AQ
11/25Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful 2 Bn bond..
GL
11/25UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces succ..
GL
11/25Westfield mall owner turns to debt markets after rights issue rejection
RE
11/25UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : (“URW”) announces a bond issuance and th..
AQ
11/25UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : (“URW”) announces a bond issuance and th..
AQ
11/25Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces a bond issuance and t..
GL
11/25UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces a bo..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 333 M 2 780 M 2 780 M
Net income 2020 -6 963 M -8 295 M -8 295 M
Net Debt 2020 25 166 M 29 982 M 29 982 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,39x
Yield 2020 6,29%
Capitalization 8 749 M 10 416 M 10 423 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 3 561
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration : Period :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 55,12 €
Last Close Price 62,60 €
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -69,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Cuvillier Chairman-Management Board & Group CEO
Colin Dyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Marie Tritant President-United States Region
Jacob Cornelius Warmolt Lunsingh Tonckens Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Fabrice Mouchel Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-55.49%10 323
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)18.82%61 796
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.37%38 032
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-14.57%22 077
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.62%21 939
SEGRO PLC2.41%14 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ