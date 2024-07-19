URW: Hamburg project costs revised upwards

On Friday, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) raised its estimate of the costs associated with its Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier shopping center project in Hamburg (Germany), the opening of which has had to be postponed.



In a press release, the commercial real estate group states that the total costs of the project are now estimated at 2.16 billion euros, compared with the previous figure of 1.64 billion.



This additional cost of 520 million euros is explained by the recognition of 160 million euros in expenses directly linked to the delay in the project, due to water infiltration, and 360 million euros in indirect costs, notably relating to the constitution of provisions for future compensation claims, explains URW in a press release.



While this additional bill will have no impact on its annual targets, the company points out that it will affect its LTV ratio (debt/total portfolio) by around 50 basis points.



At 9:45 a.m., URW shares were down by more than 3%, posting the biggest drop in the CAC 40 index (-0.7%).



Currently the largest city-center development project in Europe, the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier is to house three hotels, a 200-store shopping center, ten movie theaters, a cruise terminal, two 60-meter towers and an office building.



URW announced in April that the project would be delivered late.



