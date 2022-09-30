Advanced search
    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37 2022-09-30 am EDT
42.89 EUR   +6.44%
URW appoints Audrey Arnoux as Group Director of Investor Relations

09/30/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
Paris, Amsterdam, September 30, 2022

Press Release

URW appoints Audrey Arnoux as Group Director of Investor Relations
        

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announces the appointment of Audrey Arnoux as Group Director of Investor Relations, effective from 28th September 2022.

Arnoux has extensive experience of engaging with the investment community thanks to five years as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications at Groupe ADP, the listed international airport operating business, and a decade at Société Générale’s Corporate and Investment Bank. Prior to joining URW, Arnoux was Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication at Plastic Omnium, a major automotive supplier.

Reporting to Fabrice Mouchel, Chief Financial Officer, and based in Paris, Arnoux will work closely with Group and local teams to develop and expand relationships with investors and financial analysts in line with the Group’s objectives.

Arnoux holds a bachelor’s degree in business from ESSEC Business School and a postgraduate degree in sociology and political communication from Université Paris Dauphine–PSL.
  
Fabrice Mouchel, Chief Financial Officer of URW, said: “I am excited to welcome Audrey to lead our Investor Relations function. Her significant capital markets and investor relations experience will be a tremendous asset for URW and I look forward to working with her to further strengthen our relationships with the financial community.”

# # #

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations 
Audrey Arnoux
+33 6 61 27 07 39
audrey.arnoux@urw.com

Media Relations 
UK/Global:
Cornelia Schnepf – Finelk
+44 7387 108 998
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France:
Nathalie Feld – Image7
+33 6 30 47 18 37
nfeld@image7.fr

United States:
Molly Morse – Kekst CNC
+ 1 212 521 4826
molly.morse@kekstcnc.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €55.0 Bn as at June 30, 2022, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 80 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, LinkedIn @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

Attachment


