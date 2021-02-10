Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 2020 Full-Year Results Presentation

2020
FULL-YEAR RESULTS
Resilience and readiness
URW's organisation has demonstrated resilience in extreme operating conditions with positive consumer demand whenever restrictions eased or lifted during 2020
Flagship destinations continue to attract leading brands and emerging players - working together to innovate in a rapidly evolving retail environment
Focused operational plan for 2021 and clear commitment to deleveraging - URW will emerge as a stronger business harnessing the market rebound
Tough conditions with positive recovery when restrictions eased
Total URW footfall and sales excluding F&B and Entertainment
FebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovember DecemberSC fully open in % GMVSC restricted in % GMV(1)Footfall in % of 2019 (2)Sales in % of 2019
-
(1) Restrictions are defined as closure of the F&B and / or Entertainment sector. Capacity restrictions, shelter at home orders, curfews and other comparable measures are not taken into account. GMV weighted by restrictions and the proportionate impact on the month
-
(2) Includes US footfall only for those assets where reliable figures are available
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
