Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 2020 Full-Year Results Presentation

2020

FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Resilience and readiness

URW's organisation has demonstrated resilience in extreme operating conditions with positive consumer demand whenever restrictions eased or lifted during 2020

Flagship destinations continue to attract leading brands and emerging players - working together to innovate in a rapidly evolving retail environment

Focused operational plan for 2021 and clear commitment to deleveraging - URW will emerge as a stronger business harnessing the market rebound

Tough conditions with positive recovery when restrictions eased

Total URW footfall and sales excluding F&B and Entertainment

January

FebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovember DecemberSC fully open in % GMVSC restricted in % GMV(1)Footfall in % of 2019 (2)Sales in % of 2019