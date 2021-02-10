Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 2020 Full-Year Results Presentation

02/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
2020

FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Resilience and readiness

URW's organisation has demonstrated resilience in extreme operating conditions with positive consumer demand whenever restrictions eased or lifted during 2020

Flagship destinations continue to attract leading brands and emerging players - working together to innovate in a rapidly evolving retail environment

Focused operational plan for 2021 and clear commitment to deleveraging - URW will emerge as a stronger business harnessing the market rebound

Tough conditions with positive recovery when restrictions eased

Total URW footfall and sales excluding F&B and Entertainment

January

FebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovember DecemberSC fully open in % GMVSC restricted in % GMV(1)Footfall in % of 2019 (2)Sales in % of 2019

  • (1) Restrictions are defined as closure of the F&B and / or Entertainment sector. Capacity restrictions, shelter at home orders, curfews and other comparable measures are not taken into account. GMV weighted by restrictions and the proportionate impact on the month

  • (2) Includes US footfall only for those assets where reliable figures are available

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 471 M 2 998 M 2 998 M
Net income 2020 -7 026 M -8 523 M -8 523 M
Net Debt 2020 25 378 M 30 785 M 30 785 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,25x
Yield 2020 5,64%
Capitalization 8 710 M 10 533 M 10 565 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 561
Free-Float 85,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 56,09 €
Last Close Price 62,90 €
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Marie Tritant Group Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Fabrice Mouchel Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Luc Neez Director-Finance
Léon Bressler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bossard Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-2.60%10 533
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)4.65%66 868
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.26%41 532
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.86%24 916
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.69%23 052
SEGRO PLC2.20%15 907
