Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 2022 - Full-year Results Presentation

2022
FULL-YEAR RESULTS
FY-2022
OVERVIEW
JEAN-MARIE TRITANT
CEO
Westfield Euralille
Strong performance and continued deleveraging
Improved earnings and €2.8 Bn indisposal volumes drive stronger credit metrics - with net debt/EBITDA below 2019 levels
Shopping Centre operating performance confirms end of COVID impact
Commercial Partnerships revenue up +51% - including growth in media advertising, brand experience and data partnerships
Strong rebound in Convention & Exhibition activity and Offices NRI growth
Better Places 2030 progress supports improved energy performance and continued rating recognition
Westfield Rosny 2
2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS
3
Recognised ESG leadership backed by
a comprehensive strategy and performance
Climate
A list 5th year
All Sectors
in a row
Sustainability
5-starrating
Real Estate
Top 20%
2nd Real Estate(1)
7th Overall(1)
AAA
Since 2014
B rating / Prime status /
1st decile in industry
-50%
TARGET(2)
On track to reduce carbon emissions by 2030
Updated sustainability strategy to be announced in H2-2023
(1)
Ranking retrieved from www.sustainalytics.com- last update October 7th 2021. Total rating universe of more than
15,000 companies
2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS
(2)
On scopes 1,2 &3 between 2015 and 2030
4
2022 financial highlights
+30.2%
+34.7%
€1.9 Bn
9.6x
EBITDA
AREPS
IFRS NET DEBT
NET DEBT
REDUCTION
TO EBITDA
€2,209 Mn in FY-2022
vs. 2021 AREPS
vs. December 31, 2021
vs. 13.7x at FY-2021
vs. €1,697 Mn in FY-2021
5
