  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:22 2023-02-08 am EST
61.60 EUR   +0.98%
02:03aUnibail Rodamco Westfield : List of assets December 31, 2022
PU
01:53aUnibail Rodamco Westfield : 2022 - Full-year Results Presentation
PU
01:31aUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield Reports FY-2022 Earnings
GL
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 2022 - Full-year Results Presentation

02/09/2023 | 01:53am EST
2022

FULL-YEAR RESULTS

FY-2022

OVERVIEW

JEAN-MARIE TRITANT

CEO

Westfield Euralille

Strong performance and continued deleveraging

Improved earnings and €2.8 Bn indisposal volumes drive stronger credit metrics - with net debt/EBITDA below 2019 levels

Shopping Centre operating performance confirms end of COVID impact

Commercial Partnerships revenue up +51% - including growth in media advertising, brand experience and data partnerships

Strong rebound in Convention & Exhibition activity and Offices NRI growth

Better Places 2030 progress supports improved energy performance and continued rating recognition

Westfield Rosny 2

2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS

3

Recognised ESG leadership backed by

a comprehensive strategy and performance

Climate

A list 5th year

All Sectors

in a row

Sustainability

5-starrating

Real Estate

Top 20%

Sustainability

2nd Real Estate(1)

All Sectors

7th Overall(1)

AAA

  • Better Places 2030 strategy covers the entire value chain
  • GHG emission reduction targets approved
    by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to be aligned with 1.5°C degree target
  • ESG embedded in decision making and remuneration criteria

Since 2014

B rating / Prime status /

1st decile in industry

-50%

TARGET(2)

On track to reduce carbon emissions by 2030

Updated sustainability strategy to be announced in H2-2023

(1)

Ranking retrieved from www.sustainalytics.com- last update October 7th 2021. Total rating universe of more than

15,000 companies

2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS

(2)

On scopes 1,2 &3 between 2015 and 2030

4

2022 financial highlights

+30.2%

+34.7%

€1.9 Bn

9.6x

EBITDA

AREPS

IFRS NET DEBT

NET DEBT

REDUCTION

TO EBITDA

€2,209 Mn in FY-2022

vs. 2021 AREPS

vs. December 31, 2021

vs. 13.7x at FY-2021

vs. €1,697 Mn in FY-2021

2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
