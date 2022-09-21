Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 2022 Half Year Results

Amsterdam, September 21, 2022

Press Release

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V. REPORTS H1-2022 EARNINGS

On September 21, 2022, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. ("URW NV") announced its 2022 half-year results and released its consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2022, which can be found on: https://www.urw-nv.com/en/investors.

URW NV's portfolio consist of assets in the United States and The Netherlands. URW NV and its consolidated entities, together with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ("URW SE") and its consolidated entities, form the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group ("URW").

URW SE consolidates URW NV and its controlled undertakings: its 2022 half-year results financial report including the accounts provides with a comprehensive overview of URW and is available on: https://www.urw.com/en/investors/financial-information/financial-results.