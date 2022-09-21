Advanced search
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 2022 Half Year Results

09/21/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
Amsterdam, September 21, 2022

Press Release

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V. REPORTS H1-2022 EARNINGS

On September 21, 2022, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. ("URW NV") announced its 2022 half-year results and released its consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2022, which can be found on: https://www.urw-nv.com/en/investors.

URW NV's portfolio consist of assets in the United States and The Netherlands. URW NV and its consolidated entities, together with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ("URW SE") and its consolidated entities, form the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group ("URW").

URW SE consolidates URW NV and its controlled undertakings: its 2022 half-year results financial report including the accounts provides with a comprehensive overview of URW and is available on: https://www.urw.com/en/investors/financial-information/financial-results.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Maarten Otte

Cornelia Schnepf - Finelk

+31 20 658 26 25

+44 7387 108 998

maarten.otte@urw.com

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

Disclaimer

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 17:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
