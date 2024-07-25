Paris, July 25, 2024 Press release UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS H1-2024 EARNINGS Strong performance supported by increased tenant sales and footfall, dynamic leasing activity for retail and offices, and record C&E results Retail Media revenues1 up +24.7% with Westfield Rise on track to deliver €75 Mn European 2024 net margin target Like-for-like EBITDA up +5.8% and Adjusted Recurring EPS of €5.14, in line with FY-2024 guidance €0.3 Bn of disposal transactions2 completed or secured despite challenging investment market 2024 AREPS and distribution guidance reconfirmed H1-2024 in review: Tenant sales up +4.2% and footfall up +2.9% vs. H1-2023

H1-2023 €217 Mn of Minimum Guaranteed Rent (MGR), with +7.4% uplift on top of indexed passing rents, including +11.9% on long-term deals

long-term deals Shopping Centre vacancy at 5.5%, -80 bps improvement vs. H1-2023 and +10 bps vs. FY-2023

-80 bps improvement vs. H1-2023 and +10 bps vs. FY-2023 Shopping Centre Net Rental Income at €1,065 Mn, up +5.3% 3 on a like-for-like basis

on a like-for-like basis Offices & Others Net Rental Income of €50 Mn, up +23.3% on a like-for-like basis, thanks to Trinity now fully let

like-for-like basis, thanks to Trinity now fully let Convention & Exhibition Net Operating Income of €109 Mn, up +53.2%, benefitting from biennal and triennial show seasonality and early positive impact of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and up +25.4% on a like-for-like basis

like-for-like basis EBITDA of €1,195 Mn, up +5.8% on a like-for-like basis compared to last year

like-for-like basis compared to last year €0.3 Bn of disposal transactions 2

Net Debt to EBITDA at 9.3x, stable compared to FY-2023

FY-2023 More than 36 months of liquidity secured with €12.7 Bn 4 , including €4.6 Bn of cash on hand

, including €4.6 Bn of cash on hand Recurring net result of +€763.7 Mn and IFRS net result of +€71.7 Mn Net margin at 100%. Proportionate net debt reduction. Shopping Centres Lfl NRI excluding airports, US Regionals and CBD asset. On an IFRS basis, including €8.0 Bn of undrawn credit facilities. i

Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier Total Investment Cost (TIC) increased from €1.64 Bn to €2.16 Bn, impacting H1-2024 LTV by +50 bps

Hamburg-Überseequartier Total Investment Cost (TIC) increased from €1.64 Bn to €2.16 Bn, impacting H1-2024 LTV by +50 bps 2024 AREPS guidance of €9.65 to €9.80 and distribution guidance reconfirmed Commenting on the results, Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer, said: "H1 was characterised by strong operating performance across all activities. In retail, this meant higher year-on-year footfall and tenant sales - outperforming National Sales Indices in the US and Europe - as well as continued robust leasing activity. Our Convention and Exhibition business delivered record results thanks to the early impact of the Olympic Games in Paris, where Viparis venues are hosting a number of competitions and operational hubs. Our Offices business also benefitted from the leasing progress of the Trinity tower in Paris La Défense. H1 was a strong period for retail media with revenues up significantly. We are on track to meet our 2024 net margin target thanks to our in-mall network that now totals almost 1,800 screens in Europe. Following the announcement of significant cost overruns at Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier, we have taken a number of initial actions and mitigation measures, and are working towards the retail opening on October 17, 2024. Despite challenging investment market conditions, we have secured around €300 million in disposals, and are currently in active discussions on €1 billion of assets. We reconfirm our 2024 AREPS and distribution guidance." ii

Like-for- H1-2024 H1-2023 Growth like growth5 Net Rental Income (in € Mn) 1,190 1,152 +3.3% +5.6%6 Shopping Centres 1,065 1,059 +0.6% +5.3%7 Offices & Others 50 41 +20.4% +23.3% Convention & Exhibition 76 52 +44.4% +11.3%8 EBITDA (in € Mn) 1,195 1,157 +3.3% +5.8%9 Recurring net result (in € Mn) 764 757 +0.9% Net result (in € Mn) 72 -538 n.m. Recurring EPS (in €) 5.49 5.45 +0.7% Adjusted Recurring EPS (in €) 5.14 5.28 -2.7% June 30, Dec. 31, Growth Like-for- 2024 2023 like growth Proportionate portfolio valuation 49,777 49,574 +0.4% -0.7% (in € Mn) EPRA Net Reinstatement Value 142.50 146.70 -2.9% (in € per stapled share) Figures may not add up due to rounding H1-2024 AREPS: €5.14 Reported AREPS amounted to €5.14, down -2.7% compared to H1-2023. It was supported by the strong operational performance in retail, offices, and Convention & Exhibition (C&E) which benefitted from biennial show seasonality and the early impact from the Paris Olympics and Paralympics (the "Olympics"), partly offset by 2023 disposals and the increase in hybrid coupon. OPERATING PERFORMANCE Shopping Centres Like-for-likeshopping centre NRI10 was up by +5.3% for the Group and in Continental Europe, +8.1% in the UK and +4.2% for US Flagships. This overall increase included the positive impact of indexation in Continental Europe (+2.8%), the contribution of positive leasing activity and higher revenue from retail media and parking income. Like-for-like NRI: Net Rental Income excluding acquisitions, divestments, transfers to and from pipeline (extensions, brownfields or redevelopment of an asset when operations are stopped to enable works), all other changes resulting in any change to square metres and currency exchange rate differences in the periods analysed. Group Lfl NRI including airports, excluding the impact of the Olympics. Shopping Centres Lfl NRI excluding airports, US Regionals and CBD asset. Excludes triennial shows and impact of the Olympics. Excluding the impact of disposals, pipeline, DD&C, FX and the Olympics. Excluding airports, US Regionals and CBD asset. iii

H1-2024tenant sales11 were up +4.2% compared to H1-2023 and footfall12 up +2.9%. In Europe, tenant sales were up +3.9% compared to H1-2023, above core inflation of 3.3% and national sales indices13 of 2.2%, demonstrating that URW centres continue gaining market share. H1-2024 saw a strong increase in the performance of well-being sectors, with Fitness up +29.0%, Health & Beauty up +12.2%, while Fashion and F&B continued to perform strongly, up +4.4% and +4.7% respectively. In the US, Flagships tenant sales were up +5.1% in H1-2024, outperforming the US national sales index13 of 2.3%. US Flagships growth was driven by the performance of experience-led sectors, including Entertainment (+15.2%), F&B (+7.4%), as well as Sport (+12.6%), Fashion (+8.3%) and Health & Beauty (+6.9%). Luxury was up +5.2% and Jewellery up +14.6%. In terms of leasing activity during H1-2024, the Group signed 1,056 leases for €217 Mn of MGR14 (+1.4% compared to H1-2023 and +36.6% compared to H1-2019) with an MGR uplift of +7.4% on top of indexed passing rents (vs. +6.9% in FY-2023) reflecting the effectiveness of the Group's leasing strategy and the strong appeal for URW assets. The proportion of long-term deals signed reached 79% of MGR signed, in line with levels in H1-2023. The MGR uplift for leases longer than 36 months was +11.9% for the Group, on top of indexed passing rents, with Continental Europe at +5.4%, the UK at +18.5% and the US at +31.9%. Thanks to the Group's dynamic and strong leasing activity, overall vacancy for Shopping Centres was at 5.5% at H1-2024, vs. 5.7% at Q1-2024 and 5.4% at FY-2023. The vacancy is 3.5% in Continental Europe, 6.4% in the UK and 8.6% in the US (including 7.4% for US Flagships). On a like-for-like basis, Sales Based Rents (SBR)15 decreased in total from €48.9 Mn in H1-2023 to €44.2 Mn in H1-2024. This decrease results from lower SBR in the US. In Europe, SBR were up +20.5% on a like-for-like basis on the back of strong tenant sales. Rent collection16 amounted to 97% for H1-2024. Tenant sales for all centres (except The Netherlands) in operation, including extensions of existing assets, but excluding deliveries of new brownfield projects and heavy refurbishment, newly acquired assets and assets under heavy refurbishment (Ursynów, Croydon, Les Ateliers Gaîté, Westfield CNIT, Garbera, Centrum Černý Most and Multiplex at Westfield Shopping City

Süd) or works in the surrounding area (Fisketorvet), excluding Zlote Tarasy as this centre is not managed by URW, excluding Carrousel du Louvre and excluding Auto category for Europe and Auto and Department Stores for the US. Footfall for all centres in operation, including extensions of existing assets, but excluding deliveries of new brownfield projects and heavy refurbishment, newly acquired assets and assets under heavy refurbishment (Ursynów, Croydon, Les Ateliers Gaîté, Westfield CNIT, Garbera and Centrum Černý Most) or works in the surrounding area (Fisketorvet), excluding Carrousel du

Louvre and excluding Zlote Tarasy as this centre is not managed by URW, and excluding, in the US, the centres for which no comparable data of the previous year is available. As at June 2024, for further details, please refer to the appendix to this Press Release. All letting figures exclude deals <12 months. Usual 3/6/9 leases in France are included in the long-term leases. Excluding airports. Retail only, assets at 100%. MGR + CAM in the US. iv

Bankruptcies decreased to 123 stores in H1-2024 compared to 211 stores in H1-2023. 64% of bankrupted units saw their tenant still in place or were relet as at end of June, the remainder impacting vacancy. Retail Media & other income Revenue from Retail Media & other income17 increased to €60.9 Mn in H1-2024 from €55.6 Mn in H1- 2023, i.e. +9.4% and +16.3% on a like-for-like basis. This was driven by growth in Westfield Rise activity in Europe, up +24.7%18 compared to H1-2023. Westfield Rise is on track to reach its 2024 target of €75 Mn19 in annual net margin (at 100%) in Europe, with 63% of 2024 budgeted gross income already secured. Offices & Others Office NRI increased by +20.4% at Group level (+23.3% on a like-for-like basis), driven by Trinity in La Défense, now fully let with the final lease signed in H1-2024, as well as the performance of the Pullman Paris-Montparnasse hotel. Vacancy for the office standing assets in Continental Europe was 6.2% at the end of June 2024, down from 11.1% at the end of 2023. In addition, 10,648 sqm were signed in relation to projects in H1-2024 including Mazars and Wayes in Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier, increasing the pre-letting of the office part to 62% of GLA20. Convention & Exhibition Convention & Exhibition recurring Net Operating Income (NOI) in H1-2024 amounted to €108.9 Mn compared to €71.1 Mn in H1-2023 (+53.2%) and €94.5 Mn in H1-2022 (+15.2%). H1-2024 benefitted from biennial shows common in even-numbered years and the Intermat triennial show, as well as the early positive impact of the Olympics with a €14.9 Mn contribution to H1-2024 NOI. Excluding the impact of indemnities, triennial shows and the Olympics, H1-2024 Viparis NOI was up +25.4% and +41.5% compared to H1-2023 and H1-2022 respectively. As at June 30, 2024, signed and pre-booked events in Viparis venues for 2024 amounted to c. 97% of its expected 2024 rental income. Group figure (Europe and US) on a proportionate basis. Retail Media & other income include both "Westfield Rise" in Europe and the Retail Media in the US, as well as kiosks, seasonal markets, pop-ups, and car park activations ("other income"). In net margin at 100%. As published at the 2022 Investor Day. Excluding Tower C not launched. v

GENERAL EXPENSES Excluding FX impact and non-cash benefits, general expenses were down -3.0% in H1-2024 and will be further down in H2-2024 in line with the Group's cost disciplined approach. These full year savings are expected to offset the estimated full year increase in financial expenses generated by the TIC increase of the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier project. INVESTMENT AND DIVESTMENT The real estate investment market remains challenging as a result of uncertainty around interest rate cuts, as well as geopolitical factors primarily linked to a number of major elections. Market transactions across all segments (core, core-plus and value-add) have therefore slowed. Despite this, in year-to-date, URW successfully completed or secured €0.3 Bn of transactions21, aligned with last unaffected book values. This represents €0.5 Bn of net debt reduction21 when combined with previously secured deals not yet completed. In addition, the Group remains actively engaged in discussions with potential buyers for €1.0 Bn in assets. The Group remains committed to further deleveraging through disposals in Europe, in line with its long-standing capital recycling policy, and the radical reduction of financial exposure in the US. In July, URW acquired full ownership of Westfield Montgomery, an A-rated 105,000 sqm Flagship destination in Maryland, US, pursuant to an existing shareholder agreement. DELIVERIES & PIPELINE Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier Project Update Following the postponement of the opening of Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier in April, URW announced on July 19 the updated estimate to Total Investment Cost for the project at €2.16 Bn, up from €1.64 Bn. The Group has taken the following actions and mitigating measures: Launch of comprehensive, independent investigation, undertaken by Accuracy (forensic specialists) and White & Case (legal counsel), and under the supervision of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board;

Reinforcement of contract management team;

Changes to the executive leadership of the project and its oversight. 21 Proportionate net debt reduction. vi

In order to mitigate the impact of the overrun on the Group's LTV, URW will re-prioritise and rephase some of its asset plans to reduce its Capex spending over the next 18 months in a way that protects long-term value creation of these assets. This is expected to offset around half of the overruns. The Group is working towards a retail opening of Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier on October 17, 2024, followed by a phased opening of the hotels and office buildings. Other Deliveries In H1-2024, the Group delivered 3 projects with an average letting22 of 94%: CNIT Eole, a 29,377 sqm redevelopment in Paris La Défense adding retail space and a new Convention & Exhibition centre;

Old Orchard Lord & Taylor unit, a 11,619 sqm restructuring of a former department store box;

Fisketorvet Dining Experience, a 5,894 sqm refurbishment of the dining area of the Fisketorvet Mall. In addition, 125 apartments of Coppermaker Square, a residential project in Stratford (East London), were delivered in H1-2024, i.e. 1,032 delivered to date out of a total of 1,225 apartments. The remaining is expected to be delivered in H1-2025. The Total Investment Cost23 of URW's development pipeline increased from €2.5 Bn in December 31, 2023 to €2.9 Bn as at June 30, 2024. This is mainly due to: The TIC increase of the mixed-use project in Hamburg from €1.64 Bn to €2.16 Bn;

mixed-use project in Hamburg from €1.64 Bn to €2.16 Bn; 2 additional US projects added to the pipeline: (i) UTC Luxury precinct in California (Committed), and (ii) Garden State Plaza mixed-use in New Jersey (Controlled). Committed projects amount to €2.8 Bn, of which €2.0 Bn has already been invested. 81% will be delivered in H2-2024, including: Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier, including retail (now 93% pre-let 22 )expected to open on October 17, 2024 followed by the office buildings and hotels to be delivered in phases;

Hamburg-Überseequartier, including retail (now 93% pre-let )expected to open on October 17, 2024 followed by the office buildings and hotels to be delivered in phases; Lightwell project in Paris La Défense pre-let 22 GLA signed, all agreed to be signed and financials agreed. URW Total Investment Cost (TIC) equals 100% TIC multiplied by URW's percentage stake in the project, adjusted by specific own costs and income, if any. 100% TIC is expressed in value at completion. It equals the sum of: (i) all capital expenditures from the start of the project to the completion date and includes: land costs, construction costs, study costs, design costs, technical fees, tenant fitting-out costs paid for by the Group, letting fees and related costs, eviction costs and vacancy costs for renovations or redevelopments of standing assets; and (ii) opening marketing expenses. It excludes: (i) step rents and rent- free periods; (ii) capitalised financial interests; (iii) overhead costs; (iv) early or lost Net Rental Income; and (v) IFRS adjustments. vii

VALUATION The proportionate Gross Market Value (GMV) of the Group's assets as at June 30, 2024, increased by +0.4% to €49.8 Bn from €49.6 Bn as at December 31, 2023, mainly as a result of Capex, Acquisitions and Transfers (+€794 Mn) and currency effect (+€359 Mn), offset by a revaluation of non like-for-like assets and revaluation of shares (-€622 Mn) and a like-for-like portfolio revaluation (-€291 Mn). Like-for-like shopping centres valuations were down -0.5% for H1-2024 including a yield impact of -1.3% and a rent impact of +0.7%. Like-for-like shopping centres valuation was +0.7% in Continental Europe, +1.4% in the UK and -4.7% in the US. The EPRA Net Reinstatement Value per share came to €142.5 as at June 30, 2024, a -2.9% decrease compared to €146.7 at December 31, 2023. FINANCIAL RESOURCES As at June 30, 2024, the Group's IFRS net financial debt increased to €20.4 Bn (from €20.0 Bn as at December 31, 2023) mainly due to Capex spent over the period and cash distribution payment. The Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR) improved to 4.6x (vs. 4.2x in 2023), as well as Funds from Operations to Net Financial Debt (FFO/NFD) ratio to 8.5% (vs. 7.8% in 2023). The Group's Net Debt/EBITDA24 ratio remained stable at 9.3x, below its 2019 level (9.9x), supported by the solid operating performance partly offset by the net debt increase. The Net Debt/EBITDA proforma for the completion of capital expenditures on projects to be delivered in H2-2024 and the annualised EBITDA of these projects is expected to remain stable. URW's Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio25 increased to 42.5% (vs. 41.8% as at December 31, 2023) as a result of higher net debt (mainly due to distribution payment and Capex) partly compensated by +0.4% GMV increase. This includes an impact of +50 bps from the €0.5 Bn cost overruns associated to the Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier project. URW raised €2.1 Bn of fully consolidated medium to long-term funds26 over H1-2024 in the mortgage and bank markets. In July 2024, the Group raised an additional €0.6 Bn of undrawn credit facilities with an average maturity of 4.4 years while repaying €0.5 Bn of short-term loans with a remaining maturity of 2.6 years. On an IFRS basis and on last 12 months basis. Including the hybrids, the proforma LTV would be 46.3% (47.5% on a proportionate basis). Including credit facility renewals. viii

In addition, the Group signed in July a 2-year extension of $350 Mn existing CMBS on Westfield Montgomery (US) at a fixed rate of 3.766%. This non-recourse mortgage debt will be fully consolidated in URW's accounts following the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake from its JV partner in early July. The Group's liquidity position stood at €12.7 Bn (€12.8 Bn on a proportionate basis) including €4.6 Bn of cash on hand27 following €646 Mn of debt repayments in the first half. This liquidity position allows the Group to cover its debt maturities for more than the next 36 months. Its average debt maturity28 stood at 7.4 years. The Group's average cost of debt slightly increased to 1.9% (vs. 1.8% as at December 31, 2023), due to a higher marginal cost of funding from debt raised in 2023, partly compensated by increasing remuneration on a higher average cash position in H1-2024 and hedges in place. On May 28, 2024, S&P confirmed the "BBB+" long-term rating of the Group with "stable" outlook. ESG Following the comprehensive evolution of the Better Places roadmap announced in October 2023, the Group continued to progress towards its environmental performance, the transition to a more sustainable retail, and positive community impact. In H1-2024, the Group launched the second edition of its annual Westfield Good Festival in all Westfield shopping centres in Europe and in the US. This festival enables retailers to promote their sustainability initiatives and for visitors to access information on sustainability and circularity. The Group also completed the installation of a photovoltaic plant in Westfield Mall of Scandinavia in Sweden with a capacity of 610 kWp, as part of the Group's plan to install 50 MWp of onsite renewable energy production capacity in Europe by 2030. In January, URW released the first Impact Study for a European retail REIT, measuring the positive impact of its shopping centres at European, country and asset level. URW's sustainability achievements continue to be externally recognised. In the first half of the year, URW has been ranked as one of the top 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Time Magazine and specialist data firm Statista, and was named among the top 10 French companies for gender equality, and 75th worldwide, by Equileap, a leading diversity research company. €4.8 Bn on a proportionate basis. On an IFRS basis, considering the undrawn credit lines (subject to covenants) and cash on hand. ix