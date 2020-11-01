Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 9M-2020 Results 0 11/01/2020 | 05:55pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Paris, Amsterdam, November 1, 2020 Press release UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS Adjusted Recurring Earnings per Stapled Share ("AREPS") of €6.57 for the first 9 months of 2020 Footfall recovery sustained: September -21% in Continental Europe and -24% in Europe

-21% in Continental Europe and -24% in Europe Tenant sales impacted less than footfall: September down -15% in Continental Europe, -19% in Europe, and -17% in the US for opened stores (1)

than footfall: September down -15% in Continental Europe, -19% in Europe, and -17% in the US for opened stores New restrictions in place in Europe may affect recovery and Q4 results

Tenant negotiations: 72% through the process

the process Collection rates: 95% in Q1, 52% in Q2 and 79% in Q3, of which 91% in Continental Europe

95% Q1, 52% Q2 79% Q3, 91% in Continental Europe Disposals: €0.6 Bn realized of the €4 Bn RESET plan, with the signing of the SHiFT office disposal at a premium to book value

of the with the signing of the SHiFT office disposal at a premium to book value Average cost of debt: 1.8% ;

; Like-for-like (Lfl) portfolio revaluation since Dec. 31, 2019: -7.6% (-2.7% in Q3-2020)

(Lfl) portfolio revaluation since Dec. 31, 2019: (-2.7% in Q3-2020) EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ("EPRA NRV"): €180.90 / share

/ share Development pipeline scaled back to €5.4 Bn ( -€2.9 Bn vs. Dec. 31, 2019)

( vs. Dec. 31, 2019) LTV: 42.5% (41.9% pro-forma for the proceeds of the SHiFT disposal)

(41.9% pro-forma for the proceeds of the SHiFT disposal) 2020 Forecast: AREPS of €7.20 - €7.80; retail NRI: between -25% and -30% on a cash basis, -18% to -23% on an IFRS basis

AREPS of €7.20 - €7.80; -25% and -30% cash basis, -18% to -23% IFRS basis 2021 Lfl retail NRI guidance: between +10% and +20% vs. 2020 on a cash basis, broadly flat on an IFRS basis

vs. 2020 on a cash basis, broadly flat on an IFRS basis Dividend: cash dividends capped at €250 Mn for 2020 and 2021

€9+ Bn RESET plan announced on September 16 to strengthen the balance sheet and ensure uninterrupted access to credit markets "The recovery accelerated through September, as all of the Group's European centres were open and restrictions mostly lifted in the US, except in California, and footfall and tenant sales continued to recover. Collection rates improved significantly to 79%, with Continental Europe at 91%. Tenant negotiations also progressed well and are now 72% complete. We achieved a key milestone in our €4 Bn disposal programme, with the signing of an agreement on October 12 to sell the SHiFT office building above book value. In October, a worrying increase in COVID-19 infections has led to a return of government restrictions, including renewed lockdowns, hence adding further uncertainty. These extraordinary challenges reaffirm the necessity of the Group's €9+ Bn RESET plan, to immediately strengthen the capital structure and reduce risk. Taking into account the new restrictive measures in place and their impact on the Group's operations, URW currently expects its 2020 AREPS to be between €7.20 and €7.80 per share. For 2021, the Group expects like-for-like retail NRI to grow by between +15 and +20% on a cash basis versus that expected for 2020. I want to thank our terrific teams. They have been working tirelessly since March to help URW overcome this unprecedented situation." Christophe Cuvillier, Group Chief Executive Officer i 9M-2020 9M-2019 Growth Like-for-like growth(2) Net Rental Income (in € Mn) 1,531 1,849 -17.2% -15.3% Shopping Centres 1,460 1,699 -14.1% -12.3% France 436 495 -11.9% -4.2% Central Europe 153 169 -9.3% -9.3% Spain 105 115 -9.1% -7.8% Nordics 86 95 -8.7% -9.0% Austria 65 83 -22.3% -21.0% Germany 96 106 -8.9% -8.9% The Netherlands 41 43 -3.6% -6.9% United States 400 480 -16.7% -16.9% United Kingdom 78 114 -31.5% -30.7% Offices & Others 63 81 -22.5% -1.3% Convention & Exhibition 8 69 -88.7% -88.7% Recurring net result (in € Mn) 945 1,341 -29.5% Recurring EPS (in €) 6.83 9.69 -29.5% Adjusted Recurring EPS (in €) 6.57 9.43 -30.4% Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Growth Like-for-like growth Proportionate portfolio valuation (in € Mn) 58,334 65,341 -10.7% -7.6% EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (in € per stapled share) 180.90 228.80 -20.9% Figures may not add up due to rounding 9M-2020 AREPS: €6.57 Reported AREPS amounted to €6.57, down -30.4% from 9M-2019, a decrease of -€2.86, split as follows: -€0.35 due to disposals made in 2019 and 2020;

due to disposals made in 2019 and 2020; -€0.32 as a result of ending the capitalisation of letting fees;

as a result of ending the capitalisation of letting fees; -€2.42 due to the impact of COVID-19 on operations and financing, of which: o -€0.23 due to rent relief;

o -€0.88 due to increased doubtful debtors;

o -€0.43 due to lower variable revenue streams (e.g. Sales Based Rent ("SBR"), parking, and Commercial

Partnerships);

o -€0.35 due to lower net services income;

o -€0.36 reduction in net income from the Convention & Exhibition business; and

o -€0.17 increase in financial expenses due to liquidity measures taken in response to the crisis.

due to the impact of COVID-19 on operations and financing, of which: -€0.23 due to rent relief; -€0.88 due to increased doubtful debtors; -€0.43 due to lower variable revenue streams (e.g. Sales Based Rent ("SBR"), parking, and Commercial Partnerships); -€0.35 due to lower net services income; -€0.36 reduction in net income from the Convention & Exhibition business; and -€0.17 increase in financial expenses due to liquidity measures taken in response to the crisis. Partially offset by +€0.23 of other items. OPERATING PERFORMANCE Shopping Centres All centres in Europe reopened by June 15 and remained open throughout Q3, although some restrictions remained in certain markets, such as on restaurants and entertainment. ii In the US, all of the Group's centres, except Westfield World Trade Center, had reopened by July. However, on July 13, as COVID-19 cases surged, the State of California ordered all indoor operations of shopping centres to close again. This order was lifted on September 2, but five of the Group's centres in Los Angeles county were required to keep indoor operations closed until October 7. Westfield World Trade Center reopened on September 9. As from October, most European regions reintroduced measures such as capacity restrictions, closure of F&B and leisure, curfews or lockdowns, which will negatively affect operations going forward. Footfall in the European centres showed an encouraging recovery, although it was slightly weaker in September as COVID- 19 infections began to rise again. In the US, with only around 60% of the centres included (due to centres not opened for the whole month and data limitations), footfall in September was around 65% of the prior year. Tenant sales(3) generally showed an improving trend after the first lockdown with Continental Europe at -26%,-16%,-12% and -15% for June, July, August and September, respectively, and total Europe, impacted by the later recovery of the UK, at -33%,-21%,-16% and -19%, respectively. August benefitted from a strong performance in France (-5%). September was impacted by the start of the second wave of COVID-19 in Europe. The best performing categories during Q3 were Food stores and Mass Merchandise (-3%), Home (-6%), Culture & Media & Technology (-9%) and Sport (-9%), showing encouraging results. In the US, tenant sales(4) in the centres which were open throughout each respective month were -34% in July, -33% in August and -24% in September compared to the same months in 2019. This reflected that only c. 90% of the stores were open in these centres. Monthly variances for sales pro-rated(1) to reflect the same number of operating stores per days in both years were: July -28%, August -27% and September -17%. The rent collection(5) amounted to 95% for Q1 and 52% for Q2 (up from 46% as at September 15). In Q3, collection rose to 79%, of which 91% in Continental Europe, showing strong recovery, progress in tenant negotiations and the efforts of URW's teams. Tenant negotiations are advancing well. As at October 27, the Group was 72% through the process, including agreements reached with 9 of its top 10 retailers. These negotiations are not about permanently changing lease structures or changing the basis for rent calculations (e.g., replacing Minimum Guaranteed Rent with Sales Based Rent only leases). Additional rent relief may be required to support tenants as a result of the further closure of stores as from the end of October due to the second wave of COVID-19. Lfl shopping centre NRI was down by -12.3% for the Group, and by -8.0% in Continental Europe, mainly driven by the impact of COVID-19. Rent relief amounted to €54.1 Mn. The Group currently expects to grant a total of between €250 Mn and €290 Mn of H1 COVID-19 related rent relief. The comprehensive €9.0+ Bn RESET plan unveiled on September 16 to strengthen URW's balance sheet, maintain a strong investment grade rating and ensure uninterrupted access to bond and bank markets is more necessary than ever. As a reminder, the main elements of this deleveraging plan include a €3.5 Bn rights issue, €1.0 Bn of savings by limiting the cash dividends over two years, c.€800 Mn of Capex reduction, and €4.0 Bn in asset disposals by 2021, which the Group is executing. Full details of this plan can be found at reset.urw.com. iii Offices & Others Lfl NRI was down by -1.3%, while total NRI was down by -22.5%, primarily as a result of the disposals of the Majunga office and the Novotel Lyon Confluence in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Convention & Exhibition Recurring NOI was down by -92.1% compared to 2019, as most events were cancelled from March 9 as a result of government restrictions. DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE FURTHER REDUCED The Total Investment Cost (TIC)(6) of URW's development pipeline stood at €5.4 Bn, down from €10.3 Bn as at June 30, 2019, €8.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, and €6.2 Bn as at June 30, 2020. The Group retains significant flexibility, with committed projects of only €3.7 Bn, of which €2.2 Bn already invested. The Group plans to deliver the La Part-Dieu extension and the Trinity office building in Q4 2020, the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands redevelopment in H1-2021, and the Gaîté Montparnasse mixed use project in H2-2021. DISPOSALS On October 12, URW entered into an agreement with a consortium of French institutional investors (Primonial REIM, La Française and EDF Invest) for the sale of the SHiFT office building, which is expected to close in Q1-2021. The Disposal Price(7) of €620 Mn represents a premium to the June 30, 2020, book value. Upon closing of this transaction, the Group will have generated €5.3 Bn of net disposal proceeds since June 2018, at an average net initial yield of 4.5% and an average premium to book value of +5.6%. VALUATION The proportionate Gross Market Value (GMV) of the Group's assets as at September 30, 2020, decreased by -10.7% to €58.3 Bn from December 31, 2019, as a result of a like-for-like portfolio revaluation of -€4,168 Mn (-7.6%), of which -€1,400 Mn (-2.7%) in Q3, and of disposals. The EPRA Net Reinstatement Value per share came to €180.90 as at September 30, 2020, down -€47.90(-20.9%) compared to December 31, 2019, and -€16.10(-8.2%) compared to June 30, 2020, mainly driven by the revaluation of investment properties and the impairment of goodwill. FINANCING The Group's average cost of debt increased to 1.8% (1.7% in H1), representing a blended 1.2% for EUR(8) debt and 3.7% for USD and GBP debt. The LTV (Loan-to-Value) ratio stood at 42.5% (41.9% pro-forma for the disposal of SHiFT). The Group's average debt maturity came to 8.2 years. The ICR (interest coverage ratio) was 4.0x. 2020 AREPS OUTLOOK The evolving health and economic situation as well as the extreme volatility of market conditions are likely to create or increase risks and uncertainties on the validity of the assumptions and estimates on which forecasts and guidance prepared by the Group are based on and which reflect the situation as it exists as at October 15, 2020. The forecasts and iv

