Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 9M-2020 Results Financial Report

the equity method and income on financial assets .........

6.2. Share of the result of companies accounted for using

6.1. Changes in shares and investments in companies

5.5. Amounts paid for works and acquisition/disposal of property assets (Consolidated statement of cash flows) 27

NOTE 1. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OF THE FIRST NINE

7.3. Fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

On October 30, 2020, the Management Board approved the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, and authorised their publication.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the 9 month period ended September 30, 2020 have been established for the needs for the capital raise, part of the RESET plan, described in Note 1.3.

URW has not prepared comparative data for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for the Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income and the Consolidated interim statement of cash flows. As a consequence, the information presented as comparative data for the Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income and the Consolidated interim statement of cash flows are not compliant with IAS 34.

The comparative Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income and the Consolidated interim statement of cash flows, and the related notes, are related to the 12 month period ended December 31, 2019.

The interim financial statements are presented in millions of euros, rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and, as a result, slight differences between rounded figures may exist.

