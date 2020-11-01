Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 10/30 12:39:21 pm
34.9 EUR   +1.13%
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results Presentation
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results Financial Report
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 9M-2020 Results Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 05:55pm EST

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30,

2020 ....................................................................................

2

7.3. Fair value hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities

........................................................................................... 36

7.4. Management of exchange risks ................................

36

7.5. Risk management policy ...........................................

37

  1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......................................

2

Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income 3

Consolidated interim statement of financial position .........

5

Consolidated interim statement of cash flows .....................

6

Consolidated interim statement of changes in equity .........

7

  1. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...................

8

NOTE 1. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS OF THE FIRST NINE

MONTHS OF 2020................................................................

8

1.1. COVID-19 pandemic...................................................

8

1.2. Disposal of five French shopping centres ..................

9

1.3. RESET plan ...............................................................

10

NOTE 2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES ...............................

10

2.1. IFRS basis adopted....................................................

10

2.2. Estimates and assumptions .......................................

11

NOTE 3. SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION ........................

12

3.1. Result on disposal of investment properties ............

12

3.2. External non-controlling interests ...........................

12

NOTE 4. NET RECURRING RESULT AND SEGMENT

REPORTING.......................................................................

13

4.1. Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive

income on a proportionate basis .....................................

13

4.2. Consolidated interim statement of financial position

on a proportionate basis ..................................................

14

4.3. Net result by segment on a proportionate basis ......

15

4.4. Other information by segment .................................

18

NOTE 5. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, INTANGIBLE

ASSETS, GOODWILL .......................................................

19

5.1. Investment properties ...............................................

19

5.2. Intangible assets ........................................................

24

5.3. Goodwill .....................................................................

25

5.4. Valuation movements on assets ................................

27

5.5. Amounts paid for works and acquisition/disposal of property assets (Consolidated statement of cash flows) 27

NOTE 6. SHARES AND INVESTMENTS IN

COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE

EQUITY METHOD ............................................................

28

6.1. Changes in shares and investments in companies

accounted for using the equity method...........................

28

6.2. Share of the result of companies accounted for using

the equity method and income on financial assets .........

30

6.3. Transactions with related-parties(joint-ventures and

associates)..........................................................................

30

NOTE 7. FINANCING AND FINANCIAL

INSTRUMENTS..................................................................

31

7.1. Financing result .........................................................

31

7.2. Financial assets and liabilities ..................................

32

NOTE 8. TAXES .................................................................

40

NOTE 9. OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES ..................

40

NOTE 10. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS .................................

41

NOTE 11. SHARE CAPITAL AND DIVIDENDS ...........

43

11.1. Number of shares ....................................................

43

11.2. Dividends .................................................................

44

NOTE 12. OFF-BALANCE SHEET COMMITMENTS

AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES.................................

44

NOTE 13. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS .................................

44

Page 1 / 44

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

  1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

On October 30, 2020, the Management Board approved the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, and authorised their publication.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the 9 month period ended September 30, 2020 have been established for the needs for the capital raise, part of the RESET plan, described in Note 1.3.

URW has not prepared comparative data for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for the Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income and the Consolidated interim statement of cash flows. As a consequence, the information presented as comparative data for the Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income and the Consolidated interim statement of cash flows are not compliant with IAS 34.

The comparative Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income and the Consolidated interim statement of cash flows, and the related notes, are related to the 12 month period ended December 31, 2019.

The interim financial statements are presented in millions of euros, rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and, as a result, slight differences between rounded figures may exist.

Page 2 / 44

Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Notes

Jan. - Sept. 2020

2019

(YTD in €Mn)

Gross rental income

4.1

1,558.0

2,417.6

Ground rents paid

(16.2)

(14.5)

Service charge income

279.8

376.6

Service charge expenses

(310.4)

(413.5)

Property operating expenses

(284.0)

(380.9)

Operating expenses and net service charges

(330.8)

(432.3)

Net rental income

1,227.1

1,985.2

Property development and project management revenue

212.8

276.6

Property development and project management costs

(187.8)

(235.2)

Net property development and project management income

4.1

25.0

41.3

Property services and other activities revenues

137.2

310.1

Property services and other activities expenses

(137.3)

(211.4)

Net property services and other activities income

(0.1)

98.7

Share of the result of companies accounted for using the equity method

6.2

(963.4)

(77.9)

Income on financial assets

6.2

18.9

32.2

Contribution of companies accounted for using the equity method

(944.5)

(45.7)

Corporate expenses

(143.4)

(191.5)

Development expenses

(1.0)

(17.4)

Depreciation of other tangible assets

(1.6)

(2.0)

Administrative expenses

(146.0)

(210.9)

Acquisition and related costs

4.3.3

(22.4)

(45.8)

Proceeds from disposal of investment properties

651.4

1,180.2

Carrying value of investment properties sold

(705.1)

(1,111.7)

Result on disposal of investment properties (1)

3.1

(53.7)

68.5

Valuation gains on assets

45.6

924.0

Valuation losses on assets

(3,356.2)

(2,026.4)

Valuation movements on assets

5.4

(3,310.6)

(1,102.4)

Impairment of goodwill

5.3

(1,456.1)

(7.1)

NET OPERATING RESULT

(4,681.3)

781.8

Result from non-consolidated companies

1.1

1.7

Financial income

186.1

278.3

Financial expenses

(514.6)

(670.0)

Net financing costs

7.1.1

(328.5)

(391.7)

Fair value adjustment of net share settled bonds convertible into new and/or existing shares

7.1.2

6.0

(7.6)

(ORNANE)

Fair value adjustments of derivatives, debt and currency effect

7.1.2

(646.2)

(343.5)

Debt discounting

-

(0.7)

RESULT BEFORE TAX

(5,648.9)

40.1

Income tax expenses

8

194.5

1,065.4

NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD

(5,454.3)

1,105.5

Net result for the period attributable to:

- The holders of the Stapled Shares

(5,156.9)

1,103.3

- External non-controlling interests

3.2

(297.4)

2.2

NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD

(5,454.3)

1,105.5

Net result for the period attributable to the holders of the Stapled Shares analysed by

amount attributable to:

- Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE members

(4,233.5)

1,052.1

- Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. members

(923.4)

51.2

NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE

(5,156.9)

1,103.3

STAPLED SHARES

Page 3 / 44

Average number of shares (undiluted)

11.1

138,425,485

138,350,731

Net result for the period (Holders of the Stapled Shares)

(5,156.9)

1,103.3

Net result for the period per share (Holders of the Stapled Shares) (€)

(37.25)

7.97

Net result for the period restated (Holders of the Stapled Shares) (2)

(5,162.9)

1,110.9

Average number of shares (diluted)

11.1

140,664,650

140,466,405

Diluted net result per share (Holders of the Stapled Shares) (€)

(36.70)

7.91

NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (€Mn)

Notes

Jan. - Sept. 2020

2019

NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD

(5,454.3)

1,105.5

Foreign currency differences on translation of financial statements of subsidiaries and net

(457.3)

198.5

investments in these subsidiaries

Other comprehensive income that may be subsequently recycled to profit or loss

(457.3)

198.5

Employee benefits

-

(0.9)

Fair Value of Financial assets

(15.1)

3.4

Other comprehensive income not subsequently recyclable to profit or loss

(15.1)

2.5

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(472.4)

200.9

NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(5,926.7)

1,306.4

- External non-controlling interests

(297.4)

2.0

NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (HOLDERS OF THE STAPLED SHARES)

(5,629.3)

1,304.4

  1. The result on disposal of investment properties includes both the result on disposal of assets and the result on disposal of shares.
  2. The impact of the fair value of the ORNANE and the related financial expenses are restated from the net result of the period if it has a dilutive impact.

Page 4 / 44

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 22:54:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results Presentation
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results Financial Report
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results Auditors Report
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Reports q3-2020 earnings
PU
05:31pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Reports q3-2020 earnings
AQ
05:30pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Reports q3-2020 earnings
AQ
05:30pUnibail-rodamco-westfield reports q3-2020 earnings
GL
05:30pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-westfield reports q3-2020 earnings
GL
10/29Economy Surges but Hasn't Recouped All Pandemic Losses -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 555 M 2 976 M 2 976 M
Net income 2020 -4 675 M -5 445 M -5 445 M
Net Debt 2020 23 871 M 27 803 M 27 803 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,82x
Yield 2020 9,34%
Capitalization 4 833 M 5 632 M 5 629 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 3 561
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration : Period :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 48,12 €
Last Close Price 34,90 €
Spread / Highest target 324%
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Cuvillier Chairman-Management Board & Group CEO
Colin Dyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Marie Tritant President-United States Region
Jacob Cornelius Warmolt Lunsingh Tonckens Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Fabrice Mouchel Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-75.19%5 632
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)25.28%65 155
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.51%40 393
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.23%20 447
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-21.42%19 964
SEGRO PLC0.54%13 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group