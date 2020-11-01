Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 9M-2020 Results Financial Report

On October 30, 2020, the Management Board approved the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, and authorised their publication.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the 9 month period ended September 30, 2020 have been established for the needs for the capital raise, part of the RESET plan, described in Note 1.3.
URW has not prepared comparative data for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 for the Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income and the Consolidated interim statement of cash flows. As a consequence, the information presented as comparative data for the Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income and the Consolidated interim statement of cash flows are not compliant with IAS 34.
The comparative Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income and the Consolidated interim statement of cash flows, and the related notes, are related to the 12 month period ended December 31, 2019.
The interim financial statements are presented in millions of euros, rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and, as a result, slight differences between rounded figures may exist.
Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Notes
Jan. - Sept. 2020
2019
(YTD in €Mn)
Gross rental income
4.1
1,558.0
2,417.6
Ground rents paid
(16.2)
(14.5)
Service charge income
279.8
376.6
Service charge expenses
(310.4)
(413.5)
Property operating expenses
(284.0)
(380.9)
Operating expenses and net service charges
(330.8)
(432.3)
Net rental income
1,227.1
1,985.2
Property development and project management revenue
212.8
276.6
Property development and project management costs
(187.8)
(235.2)
Net property development and project management income
4.1
25.0
41.3
Property services and other activities revenues
137.2
310.1
Property services and other activities expenses
(137.3)
(211.4)
Net property services and other activities income
(0.1)
98.7
Share of the result of companies accounted for using the equity method
6.2
(963.4)
(77.9)
Income on financial assets
6.2
18.9
32.2
Contribution of companies accounted for using the equity method
(944.5)
(45.7)
Corporate expenses
(143.4)
(191.5)
Development expenses
(1.0)
(17.4)
Depreciation of other tangible assets
(1.6)
(2.0)
Administrative expenses
(146.0)
(210.9)
Acquisition and related costs
4.3.3
(22.4)
(45.8)
Proceeds from disposal of investment properties
651.4
1,180.2
Carrying value of investment properties sold
(705.1)
(1,111.7)
Result on disposal of investment properties (1)
3.1
(53.7)
68.5
Valuation gains on assets
45.6
924.0
Valuation losses on assets
(3,356.2)
(2,026.4)
Valuation movements on assets
5.4
(3,310.6)
(1,102.4)
Impairment of goodwill
5.3
(1,456.1)
(7.1)
NET OPERATING RESULT
(4,681.3)
781.8
Result from non-consolidated companies
1.1
1.7
Financial income
186.1
278.3
Financial expenses
(514.6)
(670.0)
Net financing costs
7.1.1
(328.5)
(391.7)
Fair value adjustment of net share settled bonds convertible into new and/or existing shares
7.1.2
6.0
(7.6)
(ORNANE)
Fair value adjustments of derivatives, debt and currency effect
7.1.2
(646.2)
(343.5)
Debt discounting
-
(0.7)
RESULT BEFORE TAX
(5,648.9)
40.1
Income tax expenses
8
194.5
1,065.4
NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD
(5,454.3)
1,105.5
Net result for the period attributable to:
- The holders of the Stapled Shares
(5,156.9)
1,103.3
- External non-controlling interests
3.2
(297.4)
2.2
NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD
(5,454.3)
1,105.5
Net result for the period attributable to the holders of the Stapled Shares analysed by
amount attributable to:
- Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE members
(4,233.5)
1,052.1
- Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. members
(923.4)
51.2
NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE
(5,156.9)
1,103.3
STAPLED SHARES
Average number of shares (undiluted)
11.1
138,425,485
138,350,731
Net result for the period (Holders of the Stapled Shares)
(5,156.9)
1,103.3
Net result for the period per share (Holders of the Stapled Shares) (€)
(37.25)
7.97
Net result for the period restated (Holders of the Stapled Shares) (2)
(5,162.9)
1,110.9
Average number of shares (diluted)
11.1
140,664,650
140,466,405
Diluted net result per share (Holders of the Stapled Shares) (€)
(36.70)
7.91
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (€Mn)
Notes
Jan. - Sept. 2020
2019
NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD
(5,454.3)
1,105.5
Foreign currency differences on translation of financial statements of subsidiaries and net
(457.3)
198.5
investments in these subsidiaries
Other comprehensive income that may be subsequently recycled to profit or loss
(457.3)
198.5
Employee benefits
-
(0.9)
Fair Value of Financial assets
(15.1)
3.4
Other comprehensive income not subsequently recyclable to profit or loss
(15.1)
2.5
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(472.4)
200.9
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(5,926.7)
1,306.4
- External non-controlling interests
(297.4)
2.0
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (HOLDERS OF THE STAPLED SHARES)
(5,629.3)
1,304.4
The result on disposal of investment properties includes both the result on disposal of assets and the result on disposal of shares.
The impact of the fair value of the ORNANE and the related financial expenses are restated from the net result of the period if it has a dilutive impact.
