Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 9M-2020 Results Presentation

9M-2020 RESULTS
FINANCIAL RESULTS
9M-2020 Results
€ Mn
9M-2020
9M-2019
Growth
Lfl Growth
Shopping Centres
1,460
1,699
-14.1%
-12.3%
Offices & Others
63
81
-22.5%
-1.3%
Convention & Exhibition
8
69
-88.7%
Net Rental Income
1,531
1,849
-17.2%
-15.3%
Recurring Net Result (Group share)
945
1,341
-29.5%
Recurring EPS
6.83
9.69
Adjusted Recurring EPS(1)
6.57
9.43
-30.4%
Per share data (€)
Sep. 30, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
EPRA NRV
180.90
228.80
-20.9%
Figures may not add up due to rounding
9M-2020 RESULTS
3
UPDATE ON COVID-19
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 22:54:02 UTC