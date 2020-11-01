Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 10/30 12:39:21 pm
34.9 EUR   +1.13%
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results Presentation
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results Financial Report
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unibail Rodamco Westfield : 9M-2020 Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 05:55pm EST

9M-2020 RESULTS

FINANCIAL RESULTS

9M-2020 Results

€ Mn

9M-2020

9M-2019

Growth

Lfl Growth

Shopping Centres

1,460

1,699

-14.1%

-12.3%

Offices & Others

63

81

-22.5%

-1.3%

Convention & Exhibition

8

69

-88.7%

-88.7%

Net Rental Income

1,531

1,849

-17.2%

-15.3%

Recurring Net Result (Group share)

945

1,341

-29.5%

Recurring EPS

6.83

9.69

-29.5%

Adjusted Recurring EPS(1)

6.57

9.43

-30.4%

Per share data (€)

Sep. 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Growth

EPRA NRV

180.90

228.80

-20.9%

  1. The Adjusted Recurring Earnings are calculated based on the Recurring net result for the period attributable to the holders of the Stapled Shares minus the coupon on the Hybrid Securities

Figures may not add up due to rounding

9M-2020 RESULTS

3

UPDATE ON COVID-19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 22:54:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results Presentation
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results Financial Report
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : 9M-2020 Results Auditors Report
PU
05:55pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Reports q3-2020 earnings
PU
05:31pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Reports q3-2020 earnings
AQ
05:30pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Reports q3-2020 earnings
AQ
05:30pUnibail-rodamco-westfield reports q3-2020 earnings
GL
05:30pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-westfield reports q3-2020 earnings
GL
10/29Economy Surges but Hasn't Recouped All Pandemic Losses -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 555 M 2 976 M 2 976 M
Net income 2020 -4 675 M -5 445 M -5 445 M
Net Debt 2020 23 871 M 27 803 M 27 803 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,82x
Yield 2020 9,34%
Capitalization 4 833 M 5 632 M 5 629 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 3 561
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration : Period :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 48,12 €
Last Close Price 34,90 €
Spread / Highest target 324%
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Cuvillier Chairman-Management Board & Group CEO
Colin Dyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Marie Tritant President-United States Region
Jacob Cornelius Warmolt Lunsingh Tonckens Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Fabrice Mouchel Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-75.19%5 632
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)25.28%65 155
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.51%40 393
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.23%20 447
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-21.42%19 964
SEGRO PLC0.54%13 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group