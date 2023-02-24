Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:43 2023-02-24 am EST
58.29 EUR   -1.20%
03:43pUnibail Rodamco Westfield : BlackRock Inc. - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. - Schiphol
PU
02/20Muted Trading Day Closes Lower in France as Eurozone Construction Output Falls
MT
02/09Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Unibail Rodamco Westfield : BlackRock Inc. - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. - Schiphol

02/24/2023 | 03:43pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. - Schiphol

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction23 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares145.484,00 Number of voting rights190.747,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares202.306,00 Number of voting rights340.378,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.945.859,00 Number of voting rights8.457.911,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.018.108,00 Number of voting rights1.032.040,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,58 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,99 % Indirectly potential0,59 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding4,32 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,65 % Indirectly potential0,67 %

Date last update: 24 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:42:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
