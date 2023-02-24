Unibail Rodamco Westfield : BlackRock Inc. - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. - Schiphol
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 23 feb 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.
Place of residence Schiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares145.484,00
Number of voting rights190.747,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares202.306,00
Number of voting rights340.378,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares6.945.859,00
Number of voting rights8.457.911,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.018.108,00
Number of voting rights1.032.040,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,58 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,99 %
Indirectly potential0,59 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding4,32 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,65 %
Indirectly potential0,67 %
Date last update: 24 February 2023
Disclaimer
WFD Unibail Rodamco NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 20:42:54 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
2 570 M
2 712 M
2 712 M
Net income 2022
-199 M
-210 M
-210 M
Net Debt 2022
23 095 M
24 367 M
24 367 M
P/E ratio 2022
-130x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
8 089 M
8 534 M
8 534 M
EV / Sales 2022
12,1x
EV / Sales 2023
11,7x
Nbr of Employees
2 724
Free-Float
72,9%
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
58,29 €
Average target price
57,69 €
Spread / Average Target
-1,03%
